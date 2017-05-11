North Carolina requested $929 million to rebuild after last year's hurricane. The Trump administration granted $6.1 million.

North Carolina is learning the tough way that if you ask for something from the Trump administration, you perhaps shall not receive. Crippled by lingering damages from Hurricane Matthew, which hit North Carolina last October, the state sought $929 million from the government to handle costs associated with home repairs, preventative home elevations, agriculture, public facilities, small businesses, and health service costs. The Trump administration granted just $6.1 million, 99 percent less than what was requested, ABC News' local affiliate reports.

“Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities," said the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. "North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump administration and congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve."

North Carolina is a swing state, but it went to President Trump in the November election. Trump had expressed his concerns about the hurricane during the campaign, calling it "not good."

Thoughts & prayers with the millions of people in the path of Hurricane Matthew. Look out for neighbors, and listen to your local officials. pic.twitter.com/6MoZdcmYmT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2016

Cooper invited Trump and administration officials to visit the state to see the damage firsthand. "Our citizens and communities are struggling, and will only be able to make a full recovery with the aid of much needed federal assistance," Cooper said. Jeva Lange