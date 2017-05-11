President Trump just resurrected an old Rosie O'Donnell tweet to justify firing Comey

Today the president of the United States composed a tweet and, satisfied with the result, hit send.

This is his tweet:

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

President Trump was quoting a Rosie O'Donnell tweet from December 2016 that simply read:

Trump and O'Donnell have famously feuded for years, with Trump calling her a "big, fat pig" and a "very unattractive person, both inside and out." If this indeed is the detente to that battle, then it is far more absurd than anyone ever could have possibly imagined. A number of questions, though, remain: What will O'Donnell say in response? And did Trump do a search for "O'Donnell" and "Comey" to find this tweet, or does he obsessively follow her tweets and replies and happened to remember this one well enough to dredge it back up?

We may never know. Jeva Lange