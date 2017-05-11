Most Americans think Comey's firing was inappropriate, poll finds

A majority of Americans believe President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday was inappropriate, an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday revealed. The poll, which landed just two days after Trump abruptly axed Comey, found 54 percent of Americans did not believe Comey's ouster was "appropriate." Only 38 percent thought it was.

NBC News noted that those percentages "almost perfectly track Trump's latest approval numbers (38 percent to 55 percent) in the Gallup tracking poll."

The poll also found that Comey's firing largely dashed Americans' confidence in the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. NBC reported that more than half of Americans (55 percent) said Trump's move to fire Comey made them "less confident" that the investigation could be carried out "fairly," while 36 percent said it made them "more confident."

The poll was carried out from May 10 to 11 among 3,746 likely voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Becca Stanek