Want to know what Chris Christie will do once his term is up? Too bad.

Ever since he went from being a Donald Trump foe in the early days of the 2016 presidential race to eating meatloaf whenever the president orders him to, rumors have swirled that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) will somehow wind up a member of the Trump administration.
When asked on Thursday if he could potentially replace James Comey as the next FBI director, Christie told reporters that he will stay on as governor until the end of his final term in January, before bluntly declaring, "and in terms of what I'm going to do afterwards? None of your business."
Christie also stayed mum on whether he thought it was a good idea to dismiss Comey, saying, "It's not my place to say if I agree or disagree." He did feel comfortable sharing that he thinks there's no need for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and anyone who believes otherwise wants to turn the investigation into "a political circus." Catherine Garcia
President Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that he has "no investments in Russia, none whatsoever," and he thinks a certified letter his law firm sent to Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) is enough to prove it.
"I don't have property in Russia," Trump said. "A lot of people thought I owned office buildings in Moscow. I don't have property in Russia, and I am…in total compliance in every way." He also told Holt that he wants the FBI investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump's campaign "to be absolutely done properly," even though as far as he's concerned it "should have been over with a long time ago. 'Cause all it is is an excuse, but I said to myself, 'I might even lengthen out the investigation, but I have to do the right thing for the American people.'"
Trump said he wants the investigation to be "so strong and so good," and when asked by Holt if his firing of former FBI Director James Comey was a warning to Comey's ultimate replacement to step back from the Russia probe, Trump responded, "If Russia hacked, if Russia did anything having to do with our election, I want to know that." Holt then reminded Trump that intelligence agencies have come forward and said Russia tried to influence the election. "If Russia or anybody else is trying to interfere with our elections I think it's a horrible thing," Trump said. "I want to get to the bottom of it." Trump went on to deny there was any "collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians," adding, "The Russians did not affect the vote." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, a jury found former Rep. Corrine Brown, accused of taking money from a charity that claimed it was giving scholarships to needy students, guilty of 18 out of 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.
Brown, a Democrat from Florida, was first elected in 1993, and last fall, lost her seat after she was indicted. Brown's indictment said the One Door for Education Foundation brought in more than $800,000 between 2012 and 2016, but gave out just one scholarship, worth $1,200, to an unknown Floridian. Prosecutors say Brown received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the fake charity and used the money to take expensive trips and throw extravagant parties.
Brown, 70, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and testified that she had no idea how the money was being used, blaming the theft on Elias "Ronnie" Simmons, her former chief of staff and president of One Door. Simmons pleaded guilty and testified against Brown, saying she ordered him to transfer money from One Door's bank account to hers; he also said he sometimes kept funds for himself. Brown won't be sentenced for at least three months. Catherine Garcia
A majority of Americans believe President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday was inappropriate, an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday revealed. The poll, which landed just two days after Trump abruptly axed Comey, found 54 percent of Americans did not believe Comey's ouster was "appropriate." Only 38 percent thought it was.
NBC News noted that those percentages "almost perfectly track Trump's latest approval numbers (38 percent to 55 percent) in the Gallup tracking poll."
The poll also found that Comey's firing largely dashed Americans' confidence in the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. NBC reported that more than half of Americans (55 percent) said Trump's move to fire Comey made them "less confident" that the investigation could be carried out "fairly," while 36 percent said it made them "more confident."
The poll was carried out from May 10 to 11 among 3,746 likely voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The New Yorker managed to seamlessly roll together two unrelated controversies in its cover for next week:
Well the @newyorker just published its cover for next week... pic.twitter.com/sfbJ4FYdC0
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) May 11, 2017
An early look at the cover — which is cleverly titled "Ejected" — painted the scene from a United Airlines flight last month in which a paying customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight. But in the place of the dragged passenger is FBI Director James Comey, whom President Trump abruptly fired Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who wrote one of two letters detailing the rationale behind Comey's ouster, is doing the dragging. Trump, dressed as the pilot, looks on. Becca Stanek
A group of major candy companies announced Thursday that they will be working together over the next five years to slash the amount of sugar and calories in packaged sweets. Mars Chocolate, Nestle USA, Lindt, Ghirardelli, and Wrigley — the companies behind everything from M&Ms and Skittles to Butterfingers and Snickers — are reportedly among the candymakers on board.
The goal is to ensure that "half of their individually wrapped products sold in the United States contain no more than 200 calories within the next five years," Reuters reported. Calorie cuts could come from issuing smaller packages or tinkering with recipes.
The group also plans to clearly label candies with calorie counts and to help educate the public on how to fit treats into a healthy lifestyle. "This is the right thing for the business," said Tracey Massey, president of Mars Chocolate North America. "We don't want to grow at any cost." She added, "Better to do the right thing than be regulated."
The move follows a crackdown last year by the FDA on how packaged foods are labeled. Becca Stanek
Today the president of the United States composed a tweet and, satisfied with the result, hit send.
This is his tweet:
We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017
President Trump was quoting a Rosie O'Donnell tweet from December 2016 that simply read:
@pricklyeater @brianefallon - FIRE COMEY
— ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2016
Trump and O'Donnell have famously feuded for years, with Trump calling her a "big, fat pig" and a "very unattractive person, both inside and out." If this indeed is the detente to that battle, then it is far more absurd than anyone ever could have possibly imagined. A number of questions, though, remain: What will O'Donnell say in response? And did Trump do a search for "O'Donnell" and "Comey" to find this tweet, or does he obsessively follow her tweets and replies and happened to remember this one well enough to dredge it back up?
We may never know. Jeva Lange
North Carolina requested $929 million to rebuild after last year's hurricane. The Trump administration granted $6.1 million.
North Carolina is learning the tough way that if you ask for something from the Trump administration, you perhaps shall not receive. Crippled by lingering damages from Hurricane Matthew, which hit North Carolina last October, the state sought $929 million from the government to handle costs associated with home repairs, preventative home elevations, agriculture, public facilities, small businesses, and health service costs. The Trump administration granted just $6.1 million, 99 percent less than what was requested, ABC News' local affiliate reports.
“Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities," said the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. "North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump administration and congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve."
North Carolina is a swing state, but it went to President Trump in the November election. Trump had expressed his concerns about the hurricane during the campaign, calling it "not good."
Thoughts & prayers with the millions of people in the path of Hurricane Matthew. Look out for neighbors, and listen to your local officials. pic.twitter.com/6MoZdcmYmT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2016
Cooper invited Trump and administration officials to visit the state to see the damage firsthand. "Our citizens and communities are struggling, and will only be able to make a full recovery with the aid of much needed federal assistance," Cooper said. Jeva Lange