Seth Meyers takes a closer look at Trump's ever-changing Comey story

The last 48 hours "have been a disaster for the White House," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, with such standout moments as Sean Spicer's late-night rendezvous with some bushes and President Trump's contradiction-filled interview with Lester Holt.
Ever since Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, "the White House has been engulfed in chaos," Meyers said. In a truly bizarre moment on Tuesday night, Spicer was seen trying to avoid cameras by lurking in some bushes on the White House grounds, The Washington Post reported. Someone in the Trump administration must have complained to the Post about this, because they issued a correction saying he was actually "huddled among bushes," not "in the bushes." "When the White House is clarifying the press secretary's position in relation to bushes, it's important to remember America is both among and in deep s—t," Meyers said.
Then, there's Trump. Meyers said it would seem that after making such a "momentous and controversial decision" the president would want to explain to the public what was going on, but that didn't happen until two days later, when his interview with Holt aired. The White House originally maintained that Comey's firing had nothing to do with the FBI's investigation into Russia, and Trump made his decision on the recommendation of Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, and that was their story until Thursday, when Trump contradicted "every argument his team had made on his behalf, saying the whole thing was his idea," Meyers said. "He just admitted everything the White House has been saying since Tuesday is a lie. Trump's ego is so huge he can't even let somebody else have the spotlight in his alibi."
Trump also mentioned to Holt that, even though he claimed to have asked Comey if he was under investigation and was told no, he knew this already because he didn't submit any paperwork to anyone, a sure sign that an investigation is underway. "I guess there's one upside to being sued as much as Trump has; he's an expert on being investigated," Meyers said, before going into a Trump impression: "Believe me, I know when i'm being investigated. In fact, 'How to Know You're Under Investigation' was one of the most popular classes at Trump University." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seems to get blamed for a lot of things, so it comes as no surprise that people think he is on the way out, but an exasperated White House official told BuzzFeed News on Thursday he's staying put.
When asked if Spicer was about to get the axe, the staffer said, "Oh my God, for the billionth time, no." Spicer, last spotted near some bushes in the dark, has been on Naval reserve duty for the last few days, which had been scheduled before President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. A person close to Spicer told BuzzFeed News Spicer asked Trump if he should skip his duty in order to handle the Comey crisis, but Trump told him to go as planned.
Trump has apparently been happy with the performance of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has filled in for Spicer over the last few days, and he is contemplating shuffling the communications department and possibly moving her up from the deputy position, a person with knowledge of his thinking said; one thing in Spicer's favor, though, is the fact that he brings in viewers to press conferences, something reality show veteran Trump loves. While some White House staffers say it's a wait and see game, one told BuzzFeed News Spicer is absolutely safe: "Every time people write this story, they're always wrong, and people writing today are wrong." Catherine Garcia
A week after his inauguration, President Trump invited former FBI Director James Comey to a private dinner at the White House, where he demanded his loyalty, several Comey associates told The New York Times.
Comey said the pair made small talk about the election and the size of Trump's inaugural crowd before the president asked Comey if he would "pledge his loyalty to him," the Times reports. Comey said no, he would not be "reliable" in the political sense, but he would always be honest. Later in the meal, Trump again stated he needed Comey's loyalty, and Comey repeated that he would give him "honesty."
FBI directors are meant to be independent of the president, and Comey, who was fired Tuesday by Trump, told associates he now believes this was the beginning of the end for him. He also said he was concerned about how it would look for him to have a solo dinner with the president while the FBI was investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. The White House told the Times this account of the dinner is not accurate. Catherine Garcia
Ever since he went from being a Donald Trump foe in the early days of the 2016 presidential race to eating meatloaf whenever the president orders him to, rumors have swirled that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) will somehow wind up a member of the Trump administration.
When asked on Thursday if he could potentially replace James Comey as the next FBI director, Christie told reporters that he will stay on as governor until the end of his final term in January, before bluntly declaring, "and in terms of what I'm going to do afterwards? None of your business."
Christie also stayed mum on whether he thought it was a good idea to dismiss Comey, saying, "It's not my place to say if I agree or disagree." He did feel comfortable sharing that he thinks there's no need for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and anyone who believes otherwise wants to turn the investigation into "a political circus." Catherine Garcia
President Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that he has "no investments in Russia, none whatsoever," and he thinks a certified letter his law firm sent to Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) is enough to prove it.
"I don't have property in Russia," Trump said. "A lot of people thought I owned office buildings in Moscow. I don't have property in Russia, and I am…in total compliance in every way." He also told Holt that he wants the FBI investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump's campaign "to be absolutely done properly," even though as far as he's concerned it "should have been over with a long time ago. 'Cause all it is is an excuse, but I said to myself, 'I might even lengthen out the investigation, but I have to do the right thing for the American people.'"
Trump said he wants the investigation to be "so strong and so good," and when asked by Holt if his firing of former FBI Director James Comey was a warning to Comey's ultimate replacement to step back from the Russia probe, Trump responded, "If Russia hacked, if Russia did anything having to do with our election, I want to know that." Holt then reminded Trump that intelligence agencies have come forward and said Russia tried to influence the election. "If Russia or anybody else is trying to interfere with our elections I think it's a horrible thing," Trump said. "I want to get to the bottom of it." Trump went on to deny there was any "collusion between me and my campaign and the Russians," adding, "The Russians did not affect the vote." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, a jury found former Rep. Corrine Brown, accused of taking money from a charity that claimed it was giving scholarships to needy students, guilty of 18 out of 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.
Brown, a Democrat from Florida, was first elected in 1993, and last fall, lost her seat after she was indicted. Brown's indictment said the One Door for Education Foundation brought in more than $800,000 between 2012 and 2016, but gave out just one scholarship, worth $1,200, to an unknown Floridian. Prosecutors say Brown received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the fake charity and used the money to take expensive trips and throw extravagant parties.
Brown, 70, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and testified that she had no idea how the money was being used, blaming the theft on Elias "Ronnie" Simmons, her former chief of staff and president of One Door. Simmons pleaded guilty and testified against Brown, saying she ordered him to transfer money from One Door's bank account to hers; he also said he sometimes kept funds for himself. Brown won't be sentenced for at least three months. Catherine Garcia
A majority of Americans believe President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday was inappropriate, an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday revealed. The poll, which landed just two days after Trump abruptly axed Comey, found 54 percent of Americans did not believe Comey's ouster was "appropriate." Only 38 percent thought it was.
NBC News noted that those percentages "almost perfectly track Trump's latest approval numbers (38 percent to 55 percent) in the Gallup tracking poll."
The poll also found that Comey's firing largely dashed Americans' confidence in the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. NBC reported that more than half of Americans (55 percent) said Trump's move to fire Comey made them "less confident" that the investigation could be carried out "fairly," while 36 percent said it made them "more confident."
The poll was carried out from May 10 to 11 among 3,746 likely voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The New Yorker managed to seamlessly roll together two unrelated controversies in its cover for next week:
Well the @newyorker just published its cover for next week... pic.twitter.com/sfbJ4FYdC0
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) May 11, 2017
An early look at the cover — which is cleverly titled "Ejected" — painted the scene from a United Airlines flight last month in which a paying customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight. But in the place of the dragged passenger is FBI Director James Comey, whom President Trump abruptly fired Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who wrote one of two letters detailing the rationale behind Comey's ouster, is doing the dragging. Trump, dressed as the pilot, looks on. Becca Stanek