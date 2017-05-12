Samantha Bee has some thoughts on Ivanka Trump's new working-women's guide to success

Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work, has gotten mixed reviews. If you want to read a glowing one, you can head on over to the government-financed Voice of America. On this week's Full Frontal, Samantha Bee gave Ivanka's guide to "rules for success" the book-club treatment, and it isn't pretty.

Trump "writes about her struggles as the working mother of a beautiful 10-year-old lifestyle brand," Bee began, and "if there's one thing the author inherited from her dad — besides, you know, absolutely everything — it's his recipe for word salad." She played some clips of Trump speaking at various forums, repeating one word in particular. "Stop using 'architect' as a verb — that's not how you language," Bee said. "Learn how to architect a sentence!"

Still, "if you're not a fan of Ivanka's prose, don't worry — you won't find much of it in this book," she said. "Practically every word that isn't 'I,' 'Trump,' or 'architecting' is cribbed from BrainyQuotes.com, or another self-help book." This has landed Ivanka in some hot water. "Who could have anticipated that confining your research to internet memes would have a downside?" Bee asked, letting Whoopi Goldberg sigh over Ivanka's appropriation of a Toni Morrison quote. And "it takes a special kind of whiteness to take a Maya Angelou line about racism, mangle it, and apply it to asking for a raise," Bee said.

The examples of life challenges Trump cites, like turning down Anna Wintour's personal invitation for an internship, rubbed Bee the wrong way, too. "If you were raised working poor like I was, this book will inspire you," Bee said. "Specifically, it will inspire you to challenge the next rich woman you see to a broken beer bottle fight."