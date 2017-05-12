NSA has constricted its surveillance of Americans' emails and text messages

On Thursday, the National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declassified documents explaining why the NSA has stopped collecting emails and text messages from Americans that mention foreign surveillance targets but are not to or from them ("about" mentions). Last fall, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court had put off reauthorizing the NSA's authority to collect certain intelligence without warrants under Section 702 of the 2008 FISA Amendments Act because, as FISC presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer wrote, an NSA inspector general's report had uncovered "a very serious Fourth Amendment issue" with how NSA agents searched for the names of Americans tied to foreign targets.
When NSA analysts searched "upstream" channels — like switches that emails and texts travel through in and out of the U.S. — they were more likely to accidentally capture purely domestic communications, so the court had blocked the NSA from searching for "about" mentions in upstream searches ("downstream" focuses on the content of email accounts). Most of the time, analysts didn't use those restrictions, the report found. In March, the NSA, with the approval of the Trump administration, stopped all use of "about" searches, a major contraction of the surveillance apparatus put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In April, Judge Collyer authorized the new system, without "about" searches, and allowed analysts to search upstream channels again.
"The move increased the risk that the program might miss something important it otherwise would have collected," The New York Times explains, "but removed a cloud at a time when the law on which the program is based, the FISA Amendments Act, is about to expire unless Congress extends it." Peter Weber
President Trump issued a startling public threat to his ousted FBI director Friday morning:
James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
On Thursday, Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that on three occasions, Comey had reassured him he was not under investigation for ties to Russia. One of those conversations was at dinner, and two others were separate phone calls. NBC News noted that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not."
The implication that Trump taped a private conversation is even more shocking: Writer Jared Yates Sexton asked, "Is the president admitting he surreptitiously records his conversations? Because that's massive, if so." Jeva Lange
President Trump threatened to end White House press briefings Friday, apparently because "it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at the podium with perfect accuracy." The president's comments come in response to outcry following comments made by Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders this week, in which she was exposed as being "in the dark" about Trump's process of firing FBI Director James Comey.
As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
NBC News' Bradd Jaffy noticed a possible TV-to-tweet connection, citing Nicolle Wallace's criticism on Today on Friday. "That White House podium used to mean something, and now they send them out say, whatever," she said.
Sopan Deb of The New York Times responded to Trump's tweets by saying: "Honestly, this is not the worst idea in the world. What is the purpose given all the contradictions that come out of the press shop?" He added, "I mean, the other option is that they can be instructed to always tell the truth and be transparent." Jeva Lange
You might have thought that former President Bill Clinton reached peak Dad when he announced his collaboration with James Patterson on a political mystery novel earlier this week. Of course, that was before you knew Clinton had written a New York Times crossword puzzle — it's in the paper today.
Clinton collaborated on the puzzle with Arkansas district court judge Victor Fleming, who he has been friends with since 1984. Fleming primarily constructed the grid while Clinton wrote the clues. When Fleming proposed certain tweaks, Clinton complained: "Too easy and boring. Might as well print the answers in the puzzle."
The New York Times enticingly adds: "Although the crossword is themeless, as most Friday Times puzzles are, the answer grid has an 'Easter egg,' or secret message, which I won't reveal here. If you solve the puzzle, see if you can find it. None of the puzzle's testers noticed it — although, in fairness, they weren't looking for anything hidden."
The New York Times has lifted its paywall for the Bill Clinton puzzle. You can get to solving it here. Jeva Lange
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo Friday directing federal prosecutors to charge defendants with "the most serious, readily provable offense" that carries "the most substantial guidelines sentence," The Washington Post reports.
The "Sessions Memo" is a dramatic reversal from the policies of President Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder Jr., who in 2013 directed prosecutors to avoid triggering mandatory minimum sentences with defendants who met certain criteria and were facing drug-related charges:
The new policy revokes Holder's previous guidance to prosecutors to not specify the quantity of drugs in the charges they brought to avoid triggering mandatory minimum sentences — provided the defendant did not have a significant criminal history, was not violent, or was not a leader of an organization or tied to a gang.
That was particularly significant, because large quantities of drugs typically forced judges to impose stiff sentences — 10 years for a kilogram of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine, or 1,000 kilograms of marijuana. Prosecutors, too, could use the threat of a mandatory minimum penalty to facilitate plea bargains, and some were irked that Holder's memo stripped them of that tool. [The Washington Post]
"The new policy is expected to lead to more federal prosecutions and an increase in the federal prison population," The Washington Post writes, noting that the memo marks the Trump administration bringing back "the toughest practices of the drug war." Jeva Lange
Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work, has gotten mixed reviews. If you want to read a glowing one, you can head on over to the government-financed Voice of America. On this week's Full Frontal, Samantha Bee gave Ivanka's guide to "rules for success" the book-club treatment, and it isn't pretty.
Trump "writes about her struggles as the working mother of a beautiful 10-year-old lifestyle brand," Bee began, and "if there's one thing the author inherited from her dad — besides, you know, absolutely everything — it's his recipe for word salad." She played some clips of Trump speaking at various forums, repeating one word in particular. "Stop using 'architect' as a verb — that's not how you language," Bee said. "Learn how to architect a sentence!"
Still, "if you're not a fan of Ivanka's prose, don't worry — you won't find much of it in this book," she said. "Practically every word that isn't 'I,' 'Trump,' or 'architecting' is cribbed from BrainyQuotes.com, or another self-help book." This has landed Ivanka in some hot water. "Who could have anticipated that confining your research to internet memes would have a downside?" Bee asked, letting Whoopi Goldberg sigh over Ivanka's appropriation of a Toni Morrison quote. And "it takes a special kind of whiteness to take a Maya Angelou line about racism, mangle it, and apply it to asking for a raise," Bee said.
The examples of life challenges Trump cites, like turning down Anna Wintour's personal invitation for an internship, rubbed Bee the wrong way, too. "If you were raised working poor like I was, this book will inspire you," Bee said. "Specifically, it will inspire you to challenge the next rich woman you see to a broken beer bottle fight."
"Okay, look. Ivanka is smart, polished, and hard-working," Bee concluded. "I truly believe that if she hadn't been Donald Trump's daughter, she would have still been one of the more successful realtors in the southeast Tampa area. But her belief that she's a role model is laughable." Look, "if you want to pickle yourself in the vapid platitudes that didn't help her climb from the very top all the way to the terrifyingly, inappropriately influential," you can buy Women Who Work for $26, Bee said, or you can check it out for free at your local library and "help future borrowers by returning the dust jacket with a better book inside." Peter Weber
The only reason President Trump gave for firing FBI Director James Comey in his publicly released termination letter is that he was acting on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the memo from Sessions cited "the reasons expressed by the deputy attorney general" plus his own "evaluation." So for the first 24 hours after Trump fired Comey, Trump aides and Vice President Mike Pence gave Rosenstein's advice as the reason — even though Rosenstein's memo had focused on Comey's mistreatment of Hillary Clinton.
Many people found that explanation implausible, and as The Wall Street Journal notes, "Rosenstein never expressly recommended that Mr. Comey be fired" in his memo. On Wednesday night, The Washington Post reported that a person "close to the White House" said Rosenstein "threatened to resign" after he was being blamed as the prime mover of Comey's firing. ABC News White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl heard similar information.
I am told Rod Rosenstein was so upset w/ the White House for pinning the Comey firing on him yesterday that he was on the verge of resigning
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 11, 2017
On Thursday, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior denied that Rosenstein had threatened to quit, and so did Rosenstein. "No, I'm not quitting," he told Sinclair Broadcast Group's Michelle Macaluso in a terse hallway interview. When she asked if he'd threatened to quit, he said, "No." But he did press White House counsel Don McGahn "to correct what he felt was an inaccurate White House depiction of the events" surrounding Comey's firing, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing "a person familiar with the conversation," who added that "Rosenstein left the impression that he couldn't work in an environment where facts weren't accurately reported."
The gambit apparently worked. By Wednesday afternoon, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was downplaying Rosenstein's role; on Wednesday evening the White House passed out a timeline of events from the Justice Department that said Trump had been "strongly inclined" to fire Comey since watching him testify about the Russia investigation a week earlier; and in an NBC News interview that aired Thursday, Trump said he had planned to fire Comey "regardless of recommendation."
Comey had been three years into a 10-year term. FBI directors have 10-year terms to shield them from political interference. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert reassures everyone that President Trump can't keep up with this James Comey story, either
Thursday's Late Show kicked off with a short spoof of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's travails in the wake of President Trump firing James Comey, laid out in a Ken Burns-style dramatic reading of Spicer's letters to Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
In his monologue, Stephen Colbert took a look at the shifting narrative from the White House on why, exactly, Trump fired the FBI director. "Donald Trump doesn't seem to know why," he said. Few people believed Trump's original explanation — that it was due to the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — and that group includes Rosenstein. "At one point, Rosenstein actually threatened to quit," Colbert said. "It will all be detailed in his tell-all book, Threatening Courage."
"Still, the White House staff kept repeating that the decision came after the recommendation from Rosenstein, and today, Donald Trump backed those staffers up — then ran over them repeatedly, by changing his story." He played some clips of Trump telling NBC's Lester Holt why he decided to fire Comey. Yes, "he was going to do it regardless — totally believable," Colbert said. "Trump does have a long history of doing whatever he wants, regardless. But hey, when you're a star, they let you do it. Comey should have known he was in trouble when Trump pulled out the Tic-Tacs." Trump also said Comey was a "showboat" and a "grandstander." Colbert paused. "That is really the squash calling the pumpkin orange."
Trump gave other post-Comey interviews as well, and Colbert read some excerpts from his sit-downs with The Economist and TIME magazine, in his Trump voice, making jokes.
"The president also spoke to TIME magazine about the most important thing to him: this show," Colbert said. "The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there's only one thing to say." He started laughing and cheering. Colbert thanked the president, explained that Jeb Bush got higher ratings on The Late Show than Trump, and ended with a suggestion: "Since all of my success is clearly based on talking about you, if you really want to take me down, there's an obvious way: resign." Watch below. Peter Weber