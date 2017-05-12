President Trump assures the RNC the 2018 midterms will be great

At the rate things are going, President Trump apparently sees the 2018 midterm elections going excellently for Republicans. Yes, Republicans.
While addressing the Republican National Committee on Friday in a video message just days after abruptly firing FBI Director James Comey, Trump was optimistic. "We can pick up a lot of seats especially if it all keeps going as it's going now," Trump reportedly told the RNC members, who were gathered in California for their spring meeting.
Just last week — before Trump axed Comey and after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act — The Cook Political Report lowered House Republicans' chances of winning in 20 midterm races. Becca Stanek
Sean Spicer repeatedly refuses to definitively deny that Trump is recording White House conversations
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was repeatedly and directly asked if President Trump is recording conversations in the Oval Office. Each time, Spicer refused to answer.
Earlier Friday, President Trump apparently threatened former FBI Director James Comey, tweeting: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Spicer's first question at the press conference was directly related: "Did President Trump record his conversations with former FBI Director Comey?" Reuters' Jeff Mason wanted to know.
"I've talked to the president and the president has nothing further to add to that," Spicer said.
Mason continued to press Spicer, but Spicer wasn't budging:
This is an important exchange.@jeffmason1 pushes again and again on Trump's "tapes" tweet. Spicer won't comment. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/PECJ9F1MzI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2017
A few minutes later, Time's Zeke Miller returned to the question: "Is [Trump] currently recording conversations taking place in the Oval Office?"
"I think that the point that I made, in respect to the tweet, is the president has no further comment on this," Spicer said, again refusing to take the opportunity to deny the allegation.
"Is [Trump] currently recording conversations taking place in the Oval Office?"
Spicer: "The president has no further comment on this." pic.twitter.com/QVV8dpQkYQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2017
The possibility that Trump is taping conversations has sparked widespread alarm. Former President Richard Nixon's lawyer, John Dean, who was charged for obstruction of justice due to his role in Watergate, tweeted Friday: "Obviously President Trump is confused. He is the one who must hope there are no tapes. Honest people do not have problems being taped." Jeva Lange
Downton Abbey, the much-loved PBS Masterpiece Classic series, is officially coming back as a movie. Filming is slated to start in September, though a release date and cast have yet to be announced.
Series writer Julian Fellowes is onboard to write the script, which will be produced with Carnival Films. WWD reported that Fellowes was "so hopeful that the series would be made into a film that he wrote a script in advance just in case."
Maggie Smith, who played the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley, seemed less excited about the prospect of a film when asked about the possibility last month. "I just think it's squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean?" she said. "I don't know what it could possibly be."
The series ended two years ago after a six-season run. Becca Stanek
Bathing suits will be worn and barbecues will be had before the Senate actually votes on repealing and replacing ObamaCare, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price predicted Friday in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Price responded in the affirmative when asked if he "sense[s] agreement" on the fact that fast action is required on health care. "Leader McConnell is absolutely committed to getting a bill out of the Senate, and we will continue to work with the leader and all the other senators who are interested, as I say, in working toward a positive, productive outcome," Price said. "And I do, I believe the Senate will produce a bill this summer."
"And will it get a vote before they recess?" Hewitt asked, referring to Congress' month-long August break. "I believe so," Price said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to give a concrete deadline, only indicating that a vote will happen whenever 51 members have reached a consensus on a plan. He warned last week that "this process will not be quick or simple or easy, but it must be done." Becca Stanek
The lawyers who claim Trump received no income from Russia work at the 2016 Russia Law Firm of the Year
President Trump's lawyers released a letter Friday concluding that Trump received no "income of any type from Russian sources" based on a review of his tax returns, which the lawyers did not release. Thus, aside from the exceptions the lawyers noted (the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, a property sold to a billionaire for $95 million), we have to take their word for it.
One last thought, though: The law firm that confirmed Trump's limited business interests in Russia was named "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016.
The law firm that sent the letter RE: Trump's biz interests in Russia was recognized as "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016: pic.twitter.com/t7yBFpl1Hn
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 12, 2017
This is not the only work Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have done for the president: The law firm has also been helping advise Trump on potential business conflicts of interest. Okay. Jeva Lange
Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday tore into Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new policy cracking down on drug offenses. In a statement responding to Sessions' memo issued Friday directing federal prosecutors to charge defendants facing drug-related charges with "the most serious, readily provable offense," Holder dismissed the notion that the policy is "tough on crime."
"It is dumb on crime," Holder said in the statement. "It is an ideologically motivated, cookie-cutter approach that has only been proven to generate unfairly long sentences that are often applied indiscriminately and to little to achieve long-term public safety."
Holder's criticism isn't exactly surprising, given that Sessions' directive rolls back Holder's policy issued in 2013 directing prosecutors not to trigger mandatory minimum sentences, so long as a defendant "did not have a significant criminal history, was not violent, or was not a leader of an organization or tied to a gang," The Washington Post reported.
Holder noted that thanks to his policy, the "prosecutions of high-level drug defendants has risen and that cooperation and plea rates remained effectively the same" despite "fewer indictments carrying a mandatory minimum sentence." "Under the policy announced today, the money spent solely on incarceration would rise and lessen the ability of DOJ to hire prosecutors, agents, and make grants to its state and local partners," Holder said.
Sessions' efforts are part of the Trump administration's pledge to renew "the toughest practices of the drug war." Becca Stanek
Just weeks after a giant bunny mysteriously died in the cargo hold of a United Airlines flight, the airline was plagued with yet another animal-related fiasco. A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed for more than three hours Friday after a scorpion "emerged from a customer's clothing," United said in a statement.
United confirmed that the passenger was not stung. Paramedics arrived at the gate to examine the customer, and United said he "declined further treatment." "[A]s a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged," United said.
This is the second time in a month that United Airlines has had to deal with a scorpion aboard one of its planes. In April, a man on a flight from Houston to Calgary was stung by a scorpion that fell out of an overhead bin. "My husband felt something in his hair. He grabbed it out of his hair and it fell onto his dinner table. As he was grabbing it by the tail it stung him," the man's wife said. A flight attendant apparently flushed the scorpion down the airplane toilet.
That scorpion incident happened on the same day that a seated customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight, sparking international outrage. A month before that, United caught flak after refusing to let two girls wearing leggings board a flight because of its dress code for its employees and their guests. Becca Stanek
If the only thing that's kept you from buying a submarine was the complexity of the controls, "it's time to get your checkbook ready." The Undersea Aquahoverer ($1,500,000) makes navigating underwater as easy as driving a car, because it's designed to hover in place automatically when not being directed by either driver. Created by Hammacher Schlemmer, the craft can operate at depths to 400 feet and has six ducted propellers that'll move it in any direction. If you spot a shipwreck or interesting marine animal, you can chat with your co-pilot through a built-in intercom system.