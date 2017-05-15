New York Yankees retire Derek Jeter's No. 2

Derek Jeter made history once again on Sunday, when the New York Yankees retired his No. 2.
"There isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever," Jeter said during a ceremony before the Yankees-Astros game. "And the reason why I say that is because I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports." A plaque was also put up in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, and Jeter was given a 14-karat white gold ring that lists his accomplishments. Jeter won five World Series, was the longest-tenured captain, and holds several Yankee records, including number of hits (3,465) and games played (2,747). This is the 21st number retired by the franchise, and the final single digit. Catherine Garcia
Callista Gingrich's Vatican ambassadorship is reportedly held up in the government ethics office
President Trump has decided to nominate Callista Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, and hopes to make the announcement before Trump meets with Pope Francis on May 24, CNN and The New York Times report. Newt Gingrich said in January that his wife was "under consideration" for the Holy See ambassadorship, but once Trump decided, "the announcement has taken longer than expected pending approval from the Office of Government Ethics," CNN says, citing "an administration official."
Over recent months, The New York Times adds, "Gingrich and her husband grew increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of the vetting process, and Ms. Gingrich even threatened to take her name out of the running." She wasn't Trump's first top candidate — former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) reportedly took himself out of consideration, saying that taking the job would cause too much financial strain on his family.
Callista Gingrich, who is Catholic and sings in the choir at at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, is Newt Gingrich's third wife; she helped convert him to Catholicism in 2009. Peter Weber
Just three months after their wedding, a tornado destroyed Ariel and Justin Duke's Canton, Texas, home. Their personal items were lost in the debris that stretched for miles.
Ariel's wedding and engagement rings were among the missing objects, and after searching for eight days, the Dukes made a final plea online, posting a photo of Ariel's rings and asking anyone who might come across them to please return the precious jewelry. Nathan Wright, a hobby metal detector, saw the photo and joined the search. "It's pretty hard to detect somewhere like that because there's so much debris and metal spread everywhere," Wright told Good Morning America. "Their place wasn't even recognizable that a house was there. It was just broken wood and debris scattered over about 100 yards." After three hours and "doing some heavy praying," Wright found Ariel's engagement ring, and then 30 feet away, her wedding band. It was "unreal," Wright said, and Ariel "screamed and bulldozed into me with a big hug." Catherine Garcia
A D-Day veteran jumped out of an airplane and into the record books on Saturday, becoming the world's oldest skydiver.
When he completed his tandem sky dive, Verdun Hayes was 101 and 38 days old; Canadian Armand Gendreau set the previous record in June 2013 at age 101 and 3 days. Hayes, a great-grandfather, first wanted to try skydiving at age 90, but held off until he turned 100, breaking the British record for oldest skydiver. He was joined on Saturday by 10 members of his family, including 16-year-old great-grandson Stanley, 21-year-old great-granddaughter Ellie, 50-year-old grandson Roger, and 74-year-old son Bryan; they raised money for the Royal British Legion. When he landed, Hayes cheered, "Hooray!" and said he was feeling "absolutely over the moon." Catherine Garcia
The ballistic rocket test conducted by North Korea on Sunday was "aimed at verifying the tactical and technological specifications" of a newly developed missile "capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead," the country's official KCNA news agency said Monday.
The launch was supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, KCNA said, and the missile flew 490 miles and reached an altitude of 1,312 miles. Experts say the missile was launched at its highest angle, and if it was fired at a standard trajectory, it would be able to travel as far as 2,500 miles. U.S. Pacific Command said the type of missile launched was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile." Kim was likely trying to send a message to South Korea's new leader, Moon Jae-in, who was sworn in on Wednesday and said his country is "leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea." The missile landed in the sea near Russia. Catherine Garcia
Schumer says Democrats should block a new FBI director until a special Russia prosecutor is appointed
Senate Democrats should refuse to confirm a new FBI director to replace James Comey until a special prosecutor is appointed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a CNN interview Sunday. President Trump said this week he was thinking about "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire Comey, who reportedly requested more resources to investigate Russian election meddling shortly before he was sacked.
"We will have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move because who the FBI director is, is related to who the special prosecutor is," Schumer told Jake Tapper on State of the Union. "Yes, I think there are a lot of Democrats who feel that way," he continued, because to "have that special prosecutor, people would breathe a sigh of relief because then there would be a real independent person overlooking the FBI director."
The Senate minority leader said he hopes congressional Republicans will support an independent investigation and demand an FBI director who will make that prospect more likely. "The key here, of course, is getting some of our Republican colleagues to join us," Schumer said. "We're hoping. We're waiting. We understand it's difficult, but I think patriotism and the needs of this country demand it." Watch the full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday pushed back against criticism Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) lobbed at his approach to foreign policy in a recent New York Times op-ed.
McCain originally went after Tillerson for the secretary of state's assertion that "in some circumstances, if you condition our national security efforts on someone adopting our values, we probably can't achieve our national security goals." "With those words, Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere," McCain argued: "'Don't look to the United States for hope.'"
"America's values of freedom, of treatment of people, human dignity, freedom of expression throughout the world ... serve as the boundaries as we develop our foreign policy approaches and our diplomatic efforts," Tillerson told Todd on Meet the Press. "But I make a distinction between values and policy. A policy has to be tailored to the individual situation. To the country. To its circumstances."
The best way to promote American values, Tillerson maintained, is to achieve U.S. "diplomatic and national security objectives" that can "create the conditions for the advancement of freedom." Watch the full Tillerson interview below; Todd brings up the McCain article around the 10-minute mark. Bonnie Kristian
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Sunday cast President Trump as a threat to the United States' system of constitutional governance while speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper.
"I think in many ways our institutions are under assault both externally — and that's the big news here is the Russian interference in our election system — and I think as well our institutions are under assault internally," Clapper said in a State of the Union interview. When Tapper sought to clarify if the president is the internal threat to which Clapper was referring, he replied, "Exactly."
"The founding fathers, in their genius, created a system of three co-equal branches of government and a built-in system of checks and balances," Clapper explained. "I feel as though that is under assault and is eroding." Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
