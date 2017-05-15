John Oliver has a brief update on his net neutrality call-to-arms

Last week, John Oliver warned that Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai was taking aim at net neutrality, and encouraged his viewers to write the FCC to register their opinion on the proposal. It worked, apparently. "The FCC site did get a ton of comments — the number is up to around 1.6 million, and those comments have come from all quarters of the political spectrum," Oliver said in a Last Week Tonight update Sunday night.
Not everyone was celebrating the burst of wonky civic engagement. The FCC complained about hacktivism aimed at the public-comment section, and some conservative commentators, like Liz Harrington at the Washington Free Beacon, discounted all the comments because some of the commenters used obviously fake names. "She is right, some of the comments on the site were faked — but interestingly, many of those were on the other side of this issue," Oliver said, including 128,000 identical comments against net neutrality that appear to be from spam bots.
Harrington also noted that some of the comments were racist. Oliver discourage anyone from leaving racist messages at the FCC site, with a joke about President Trump thrown in, and again encouraged anyone with non-racist views on net neutrality to comment — just not right now. The FCC is voting on May 18, and won't consider any comment in the week leading up to that, he explained. If you want to know when it's safe to comment again, Oliver said, his GoFCCYouself site will start redirecting people to the FCC comment page again when the time is right. You can watch Oliver's update below, but be warned there is some vulgar, decidedly NSFW discussion of space sex. Peter Weber
John Oliver tackles kidney dialysis, Taco Bell, and what they can teach us about single-payer health care
On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver dove headlong into the topic of kidney dialysis. Yes, he knows. "I know that right now you're getting ready to push the button on your TV remote marked 'Dear God Literally Anything Else,' but I promise you, this is worth listening to," he said. And really, it's more interesting than you probably think. He started off with a definition. "Dialysis is basically where a machine acts as your kidneys by taking blood out of your body, cleaning it, and then returning it to you," Oliver said. "Think of it as a Britta pitcher for your blood — which, yes, is more disgusting than I needed to make it sound."
Chronic kidney disease is the No. 9 cause of death in the U.S., but America pays more than its peers on dialysis care, for worse results, Oliver noted. "We're basically paying for a fully loaded Lamborghini and receiving a drunk donkey on roller skates." In 1972, Richard Nixon signed a law saying the government will pay for dialysis for anyone who needs it, "which is really incredible," he said. "Essentially, we have universal health care in this country for one organ in the body. It's like your kidneys, and only your kidneys, are Canadian."
As the cost of caring for the ballooning number of people in need of kidney dialysis has risen to about 1 percent of the federal budget, a lucrative for-profit dialysis industry has emerged, dominated by two companies. Oliver focused most of his report on the bigger one, DaVita, and its swashbuckling CEO, Kent Thiry. He ran through the alleged problems at DaVita clinics, and played a video of Thiry sort of owning up to the conveyor-belt culture. "Yes, you heard him right," Oliver said. "He just said he manages DaVita, a health-care company, like he would a Taco Bell, the exact opposite of a health-care company."
"Richard Nixon did a truly amazing thing," Oliver concluded. "He said we should take care of people with kidney disease, and we did it. And we should keep doing it, but we could do it a lot better. The care of America's kidneys is way too important to be treated like a fast-food experience." Which brought him back to Taco Bell, and a commercial Last Week Tonight created standing up for the fast-food chain, kind of. Watch below — warned that there's NSFW language scattered throughout. Peter Weber
U.S. government scientists were worried that the Trump administration would take down federal websites with research and data on climate change, and they took steps accordingly. But it turns out federal agencies under Trump have removed or made inaccessible data on all sorts of topics, from resources on housing discrimination to reports on animal welfare abuses and workplace safety violations, The Washington Post reports. The Trump White House has also declined to publish ethics waivers granted to appointees, making it hard to know which officials have, for example, recently lobbied on issues they now oversee in government.
The Trump administration has removed thousands of massive data sets used by companies, researchers, and others — in January, there were 195,245 public data sets at www.data.gov, while there are now fewer than 156,000 data sets. Some of them were likely removed because they were outdated or consolidated with other data sets, The Washington Post says, but "the reduction was clearly a conscious decision."
Other data taken down from federal websites include regulatory enforcement actions, like fined abuses at dog and horse breeding operations and workplace injuries cited by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations had regularly publicized fines levied against companies to encourage workplace safety, but business groups opposed such "naming and shaming" disclosures.
The White House told The Washington Post is adhering to its legal obligations. "The president has made a commitment that his administration will absolutely follow the law and disclose any information it is required to disclose," said White House spokeswoman Kelly Love. You can see a rundown of some of the ways the Trump administration is purging or hiding data in the Washington Post report below. Peter Weber
Television and movie actor Powers Boothe died Sunday in his sleep from apparent natural causes, his publicist told Entertainment Weekly. He was 68.
The youngest of three sons, Boothe was born and raised in Texas; he attended Texas State University, becoming the first member of his family to go to college. He won an Emmy for his turn as Jim Jones in the 1980 CBS drama Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, and appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Tombstone, Nixon, MacGruber, The Avengers, Deadwood, 24, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Nashville. Boothe married his wife Pam in 1969, and the couple had two children, daughter Parisse and son Preston. On Sunday, his friend, actor Beau Bridges, tweeted that Boothe was a "dear friend, great actor, [and] devoted father and husband." Catherine Garcia
Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was named Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.
McCullough is the second Miss District of Columbia to win the title in two years; last year's winner, Deshauna Barber, was the first military member to become Miss USA. McCullough was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was asked if she thinks affordable health care is a right or a privilege for U.S. citizens, and McCullough said it's a privilege. "As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs," she said.
Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, a student at Rutgers University, was runner-up; Verg immigrated to the U.S. from India when she was 4 years old, and her parents arrived with just $500. "I want to show Americans that the definition of what it means to be American is changing," she said. "It's not just one face. There are many different people who are Americans, and I feel like Asian-Americans often times are left out of the conversation." Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould, a student at the University of Minnesota, was second runner-up. Now, McCullough will compete for the Miss Universe title. Catherine Garcia
Derek Jeter made history once again on Sunday, when the New York Yankees retired his No. 2.
"There isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever," Jeter said during a ceremony before the Yankees-Astros game. "And the reason why I say that is because I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports." A plaque was also put up in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, and Jeter was given a 14-karat white gold ring that lists his accomplishments. Jeter won five World Series, was the longest-tenured captain, and holds several Yankee records, including number of hits (3,465) and games played (2,747). This is the 21st number retired by the franchise, and the final single digit. Catherine Garcia
Callista Gingrich's Vatican ambassadorship is reportedly held up in the government ethics office
President Trump has decided to nominate Callista Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, and hopes to make the announcement before Trump meets with Pope Francis on May 24, CNN and The New York Times report. Newt Gingrich said in January that his wife was "under consideration" for the Holy See ambassadorship, but once Trump decided, "the announcement has taken longer than expected pending approval from the Office of Government Ethics," CNN says, citing "an administration official."
Over recent months, The New York Times adds, "Gingrich and her husband grew increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of the vetting process, and Ms. Gingrich even threatened to take her name out of the running." She wasn't Trump's first top candidate — former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) reportedly took himself out of consideration, saying that taking the job would cause too much financial strain on his family.
Callista Gingrich, who is Catholic and sings in the choir at at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, is Newt Gingrich's third wife; she helped convert him to Catholicism in 2009. Peter Weber
Just three months after their wedding, a tornado destroyed Ariel and Justin Duke's Canton, Texas, home. Their personal items were lost in the debris that stretched for miles.
Ariel's wedding and engagement rings were among the missing objects, and after searching for eight days, the Dukes made a final plea online, posting a photo of Ariel's rings and asking anyone who might come across them to please return the precious jewelry. Nathan Wright, a hobby metal detector, saw the photo and joined the search. "It's pretty hard to detect somewhere like that because there's so much debris and metal spread everywhere," Wright told Good Morning America. "Their place wasn't even recognizable that a house was there. It was just broken wood and debris scattered over about 100 yards." After three hours and "doing some heavy praying," Wright found Ariel's engagement ring, and then 30 feet away, her wedding band. It was "unreal," Wright said, and Ariel "screamed and bulldozed into me with a big hug." Catherine Garcia