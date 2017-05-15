Nearly 80 percent of Americans want a special prosecutor to investigate Trump's Russia ties

When President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week, many people, regardless of political ideology, agreed that the probe into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia needs a special prosecutor. As a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll has found, the number of people who approve of a special prosecutor is actually overwhelming: 78 percent of Americans called for a special prosecutor while just 15 percent supported an investigation led by Congress.
On Friday, Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) and Dick Durbin (Ill.) demanded that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does not name a special prosecutor to the case, he should resign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has pushed back on such calls, claiming a new investigation "could only serve to impede the current work being done."
For The Atlantic, David Frum wrote that "of all the types of independent investigation that have been suggested, a special prosecutor is the most likely to disappear down rabbit holes — the least likely to answer the questions that needed to be answered." On the other hand, "the need for an independent actor who can both investigate and prosecute criminal wrongdoing in the executive branch is clear, because the attorney general and the Justice Department cannot be reliably impartial about their own bosses," The New York Times editorial board wrote in February.
The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll reached 800 adults between May 11 and May 13, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
A GOP congressman told a constituent's boss that she opposed Trump. Afraid and uncomfortable, she resigned.
Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (N.J.) signed and delivered a fundraising letter in March to the board member of a local bank highlighting the existence of activist groups whose "sole agenda is to reverse the results of the November election" and "to stop our Republican majority from making good on our promises." In a handwritten note at the bottom of the letter, Frelinghuysen warned the board member that an employee of the bank — and one of his constituents — was "one of the ringleaders" of such a group, NJ 11th for Change. WNYC reported the group had "been pressuring Frelinghuysen to meet with constituents in his district and oppose the Trump agenda."
Though Frelinghuysen's campaign office claimed the note was "brief and innocuous," the alert reportedly caused the employee, Saily Avelenda, to be "questioned and criticized for her involvement," WNYC said. Avelenda claims she was even asked "to write a statement" to her CEO. "Needless to say, that did cause some issues at work that were difficult to overcome," she said.
Avelenda, formerly a senior vice president and assistant general counsel at the bank, decided to resign. "I thought my congressman ... put me in a really bad situation as the constituent, and used his name, used his position, and used his stationery to try to punish me," she said.
Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for the non-partisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the note was "certainly troubling." "Whether or not it breaks a criminal statute is one issue, but the very clear issue is that it appears that a member of Congress might be using his power to threaten someone's employment because of their political activities," Libowitz said. Becca Stanek
Morning Joe hosts claim Kellyanne Conway detests working for Trump and is only in it for the money
Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough claimed Monday that President Trump's most trusted, talented spin doctor, Kellyanne Conway, secretly detested defending Trump on the campaign trail. Brzezinski alleged Conway would come on Morning Joe to "shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say 'bleh, I need to take a shower' because she disliked her candidate so much."
Scarborough added that Conway allegedly said: "This is just, like my summer in Europe. I'm just doing this for the money, I'll be off this soon." He clarified, "I don't know that she ever said 'I'm doing this for the money,' but 'this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe.' And basically, 'I'm gonna get through this.'"
The hosts also alleged Conway would refer to Trump as "my client" to distance herself from him after his lewd comments on the Access Hollywood tape became public. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly fretted about appointing Newt Gingrich's wife as Vatican ambassador because he would lose Gingrich defending him on TV
Callista Gingrich's potential Vatican ambassadorship has encountered more hurdles than just the Office of Government Ethics. A person familiar with the decision told Axios that President Trump himself is "reluctant to send Callista to the Vatican because he likes seeing her husband Newt defending him on TV."
Callista Gingrich is Newt Gingrich's third wife; she helped him convert to Catholicism in 2009, and she sings in the choir at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. While Trump once joked that he was "intrigued by the idea of picking Ms. Gingrich because it could also get Mr. Gingrich ... out of his hair," Callista did ultimately beat out Rick Santorum for the spot, The New York Times writes.
As for the issue of losing a loyal defender? "Our source told the president they were sure satellite hook-ups could be arranged for Newt at the Holy See," Axios reports. Jeva Lange
In the latest omnibus spending bill, President Trump got no money for his proposed border wall with Mexico, and Democrats won an increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health. Trump also got a big bump in military spending, and Democrats lost quite a bit, but "enraged by Democrats claiming victory after last month's government funding agreement, White House officials in recent weeks have pressed Hill Republicans to include more Trump priorities in the fiscal 2018 blueprint," Politico reports, and House Republicans are obliging.
Republicans are facing competing pressures and ideological priorities when writing their budget blueprint: Trump's expensive spending wish list — including infrastructure spending, the border wall, and the military — his campaign promises not to cut Medicare and Social Security, their longterm promises to shrink America's public debt and balance the budget, the GOP wish list of large tax cuts, and the political realities exposed in the fight to pass their health-care bill. Given those choices, House Republicans are considering cutting more than $400 billion, largely from domestic programs like food stamps, financial support for disabled adults and needy children, and maybe even veterans benefits.
"The critique last time was that we didn't embed enough Trump agenda items into our budget," Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), a budget panel member, tells Politico. Trump has "made it clear it will be embedded in this budget. ... And so people will see a process much more aligned with President Trump's agenda in this forthcoming budget." The White House reportedly backs cuts to the same safety-net programs, which will be left to individual committees to flesh out. It is unclear what Senate Republicans will do, but the plan is to use the budget reconciliation process, meaning they'd need only a simply majority to pass the budget. You can read more about the GOP plans at Politico. Peter Weber
White House officials barely managed to stop President Trump from tweeting about a widely circulated internet hoax after a printout of the hoax was left on his desk by his deputy national security adviser, Politico reports. Trump had believed the printout was real and that it highlighted the media's hypocrisy; the hoax depicted two Time magazine covers, a recent one warning about the dangers of global warming and a seemingly contradictory, but fake, cover from 1977 warning about the coming ice age:
It's a fake! MT @OracleofWallSt: Fear of Ice Age on cover of Time magazine in 1977. Now its #globalwarming pic.twitter.com/hznDdA1TbZ
— Global Warming Fails (@globwarm_fails) September 27, 2013
"While the specific cover is fake, it is true there was a period in the '70s when people were predicting an ice age," a White House official later defended to Politico. "The broader point I think was accurate."
Yet the incident is only the most recent in a flood of near-misses stemming from staffers intentionally leaving dubious articles that fuel their own agendas on the president's desk in the hopes of swaying his opinion and policies. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus recently asked staff to follow the often-ignored laws that require a proper catalog of what lands on the president's desk: "They have this system in place to get things on his desk now," a White House official said. "I'm not sure anyone follows it."
In another instance, the president received a news printout claiming without evidence that Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh was behind the White House leaks, prompting Trump to begin inquiries. And in another case, Trump was slipped a New York Times op-ed by four of his former economic advisers and after reading it, Trump immediately demanded their proposal be his official tax plan.
Ultimately, it was. "I've probably written 1,000 op-eds on my life but that might have been the most impactful," marveled one of the authors, Stephen Moore. Jeva Lange
On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver ran though the key developments in President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey last week, including Trump admitting that the Russia investigation was on his mind and his bizarre tweet-threat about taping his and Comey's conversations.
"At this point, President Trump has made it very clear: He fired the director of the FBI at least partially due to unhappiness with the bureau's investigation into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia," Oliver said. "Which is both shocking and yet completely unsurprising. There's really nothing Trump could do to genuinely shock me right now. If you said he fired Comey because he's investigating Russia, I'd believe you. If you said he did it because Comey is 6' 8" and Trump feels like a tiny little man standing next to him, I would believe you."
"It is too easy to point at Trump being crazy — that's what he does, that is not going to stop, and it's going to be exhausting for everyone," he continued. "The important question is, what do the rest of us do? And that brings us to Congress." Oliver called out House Speaker Paul Ryan's spineless response to the Comey firing, and implied that one party in particular needs to acknowledge that this is messed up, and act: "The point is, the Founding Fathers created a system of checks and balances to limit the power of the president, but it only works if someone f—ing checks or balances. And if you don't, it's no longer on Trump, it's on you." He illustrated his point with a hypothetical 5-year-old boy at a Ruby Tuesday salad bar. Some language is NSFW.
If you want to hear the same point without the profanity, David Gergen reached a similar conclusion last Thursday night on CNN. Gergen, a presidential adviser back to Richard Nixon, began by noting that Attorney General Jeff Sessions broke the terms of his recusal by taking part in Comey's firing. But the broader question is "not only about who Donald Trump is," he said. "The question becomes, Who are we as Americans? What values do we hold? Are we willing to accept a White House that has such an utter contempt for the rule of law, that's willing to invent tales for children and tell us those tales, watch them fall apart, and pay no attention and keep moving?" Peter Weber
The White House and federal cybersecurity officials scrambled over the weekend to grapple with a "ransomware" cyberattack that hit 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, according to the European police agency Europol. But while a few U.S. institutions are known to have been affected by the malware, believed to have exploited stolen NSA cyber tools, most of the damage has been reported in Europe and Asia, including freezing up many British National Health Service hospital systems. The biggest victim, however, was Russia, according to the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab. And Russian officials are pretty upset.
"Humanity is dealing here with cyberterrorism," Frants Klintsevich, a top official on the Russian Senate's defense committee, told Russia's state-run Tass news agency. "It's an alarming signal, and not just a signal but a direct threat to the normal functioning of society, and important life-support systems." The goal of the attack, which freezes hard drives and servers until a ransom is paid, was possibly "frightening the whole world," he added. "The attacks hit hospitals, railroad transport, and police." Older and unlicensed versions of the Windows operating system were particularly vulnerable to the attack.
Russia experts were split on whether the U.S. government carried out the attack, presumably in retaliation for Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election — a charge Russia denies by all U.S. intelligence agencies agree happened. "I respect the honesty of the United States," Mikhail Delyagin, director of the Institute of Problems of Globalization in Russia, tells The New York Times. "They threaten us with a cyberattack, and a cyberattack follows. It's logical." Igor Ashmanov, a member of the state Council for Digital Economy, argued that "special state cyberforces evidently would not exercise such a stupid attack," adding that such an attack by the U.S. or another government would be considered an act or war.
You can learn more about the cyberattack in the BBC News report below. Peter Weber