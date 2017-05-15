Judge worries it's going to be like 'Tom Hanks at the airport' under Trump's travel ban

When President Trump's travel executive order first went into immediate effect in January, airports across the country erupted into chaos as legal travelers arriving from Trump's seven "banned" majority-Muslim countries were kept in custody after landing. While temporarily being in custody at an airport is obviously slightly different than the plot of the 2004 Tom Hanks' film The Terminal, it still prompted a U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judge to wonder about the similarities.
The question arose when the Trump administration's acting U.S. Solicitor Gen. Jeffrey B. Wall claimed during Monday's hearing of State of Hawaii vs. Donald Trump that "really what we're down to is, are we required to issue immigrant visas to the 30 percent of people affected by this order who want immigrant visas even though once they arrive at the borders we can keep them from entering under 1182(f)?"
"We don't think that system would make a lot of sense," Wall added.
"It would be like Tom Hanks at the airport, right?" clarified Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, a moderate-to-liberal judge who was appointed under President Clinton.
Wall agreed: "I think that's right."
It's not the first time the comparison has been made — when brothers Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Ammar Aziz learned their immigrant visas had been canceled upon landing in the United States just hours after the travel ban was enacted in January, their lawyer described the confusing situation as "Tom Hanks limbo."
Watch Monday's exchange via CSPAN here. Jeva Lange
Sixty-four percent of Americans now support same-sex marriage, a Gallup poll released Monday revealed. That marks an all-time high level of support since Gallup started tracking the issue back in 1996. Just over 20 years ago, only 27 percent of Americans were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage. A majority of Americans did not support same-sex marriage until May 2011.
This year's level of support marks a 3-point jump from last year, when 61 percent of Americans were in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, and a continuation of the overall upward trend in support. While Democrats are still overwhelmingly more likely to support same-sex marriage, Gallup reported that 47 percent of Republicans now favor it — the "highest for this group in the more than two-decade trend." In yet another first in this year's poll, a majority of Protestants now support same-sex unions.
The poll was conducted by phone from May 3-7 among 1,011 adults. Its margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. Becca Stanek
Corey Lewandowski once falsely tried to claim he'd fired a staffer for being a 'chronic masturbator'
When Corey Lewandowski was hired to be Donald Trump's campaign manager in 2015, it was under the mistaken belief that Trump's team was poaching top talent from the Koch brothers. In fact, Lewandowski had not had a successful stint at the Koch-connected Americans for Prosperity; one rumor explained the soured relations had to do with Lewandowski "threatening to 'blow up' the car of AFP's chief financial officer because of a late reimbursement check," GQ writes.
But while Lewandowski did not have the traditional résumé to run a campaign of Trump's size, he stumbled on successes in the form of letting Trump be Trump. He was ultimately suspicious and paranoid of those around him, though; by the time Lewandowski was ousted from his managerial role with the campaign, he had already fired a staffer for the apparent offense of talking to Paul Manafort, whom Lewandowski worried was gaining favor.
Lewandowski tried to cover the scandal up by saying the staffer was actually a "chronic masturbator." GQ explains:
[Lewandowski's] primary obsession was Paul Manafort, whom Trump had brought on in March 2016 to help with convention strategy. In April, Lewandowski sacked a mid-level staffer for disobeying his order to not communicate with Manafort. When that staffer's firing — and the reason for it — merited a brief mention deep in a Politico story on Trump campaign infighting, Lewandowski demanded a correction, claiming he'd terminated the aide not because of anything to do with Manafort but because the aide was a chronic masturbator. Lewandowski went so far as to email multiple reporters "a partial statement" that he said he'd extracted from another campaign worker (whom he refused to identify) about the fired aide's alleged deviancy. [GQ]
"Corey could have salvaged a pretty decent role for himself on the campaign," one Trump campaign adviser told GQ, "had he not spent all his time trying to put the screws to everybody else." Read more about Lewandowski's unexpected rise — and fall, and rise again — at GQ. Jeva Lange
The State Department believes the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has "installed a crematorium at Sednaya prison, to dispose of bodies," said Stu Jones, America's top diplomat for the Middle East. Jones disclosed the newly declassified information at a press conference Monday.
The State Department said that as many as 50 prisoners are being hung daily at the military prison, located just outside the Syrian capital of Damascus, where thousands have been detained during the country's ongoing civil war. The crematorium is thought to be used to obfuscate the scale of the killings.
Jones said Monday that Assad, with the backing of Iran and Russia, "has sunk to a new level of depravity." Becca Stanek
President Trump is meeting face-to-face with NATO for the first time later this month, and the 28-country alliance is planning accordingly. Worried about how Trump's "notoriously short attention span" will mesh with the meetings that one NATO official described as "important but painfully dull," NATO is apparently restructuring its schedule, Foreign Policy reported:
The alliance is telling heads of state to limit talks to 2 to 4 minutes at a time during the discussion, several sources inside NATO and former senior U.S. officials tell FP. And the alliance scrapped plans to publish the traditional full post-meeting statement meant to crystallize NATO's latest strategic stance. [Foreign Policy]
NATO claimed the full statement is getting scrapped because it's "not a full summit," but a NATO official told Foreign Policy it's actually because "they're worried Trump won't like it." Trump repeatedly criticized NATO during his presidential campaign and has demanded since taking office that other NATO members pay their fair share toward defense.
The Pentagon's former NATO envoy Jim Townsend noted that it's "not so unusual that they strain to try to keep it interesting and short," but several people indicated to Foreign Policy that this is a whole new level of modification. "It's kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump," one person "briefed extensively on the meeting's preparations" told Foreign Policy. "It's like they're preparing to deal with a child — someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of NATO, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing." Becca Stanek
Apparent piano virtuoso Vladimir Putin can't yet decide what song he'd play for President Trump: 'We'd need to meet him'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of many talents. When he's not scoring eight goals in a hockey game with retired NHL players or belting out the song "Blueberry Hill" before an audience that includes actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, he likes to play piano for heads of state.
Most recently, Putin puttered around Sunday on the piano at a Chinese state residence. Reuters reported he played "a few slightly hesitant chords of two popular Soviet-era compositions," but Putin claimed the piano put a damper on his musical talents. "It's a pity that the piano is out of tune," Putin said. "It was quite hard to play, even for me, someone who plays with two fingers. I cannot say I played, I was just pressing the keys with two or three fingers."
Putin's impromptu performance over the weekend prompted a pressing question at a news conference Monday: If he got the chance to perform for President Trump, what would he play? Putin didn't have a song picked out just yet. "I don't know, I think we'd need to meet him, have a discussion, and depending on the result choose a melody," Putin said.
Perhaps an encore of Putin's 2010 performance of "Blueberry Hill" would fit the bill? Becca Stanek
The Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on a controversial North Carolina voter ID law, thereby leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling against certain portions that were criticized for targeting "African Americans with almost surgical precision," The New York Times reports. While it is not customary for the court to explain why it has declined to hear a case, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. indicated the issue had to do with a question of who was authorized to file the appeal on behalf of the state.
Still, "the rebuff was a surprise because four conservative justices previously tried to revive the measure before the 2016 election," Bloomberg Politics writes. "That effort failed because it was an emergency request that required five votes, but the court could have accepted the latest appeal with only four votes."
The Obama administration and civil rights activist groups brought the challenge to the North Carolina law after the state's Republican-controlled legislature enacted it in 2013. Initially a judge rejected the argument that the law violated the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, but the Fourth Circuit later struck down certain parts of the law for "disproportionately" affecting African-Americans with policies including ID requirements, a smaller window for early voting, and an end to preregistration for some teenagers. Jeva Lange
Conservative pundit and ardent Trump supporter Ann Coulter is starting to think President Trump's detractors might have a point. In an interview Sunday with The Daily Caller, Coulter admitted that she is "not very happy with what has happened" in Trump's presidency. "It's just that it has been such a disaster so far," said Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust.
She said that "everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque," but they'd been banking on Trump to act on the issues — and so far he hasn't. "It's not like I'm out yet, but boy, things don't look good. I've said to other people, 'It's as if we're in Chicago and Trump tells us he's going to get us to L.A. in six days. But for the first three days we are driving towards New York. Yes, it is true he can still turn around and get us to L.A. in three days, but I'm a little nervous.'"
Still, Coulter insisted she has no regrets about supporting Trump, who she described as "our last shot." However, she admitted that if "we just keep going to New York," she'll have to say the "Trump-haters were right." "It's a nightmare. I can't even contemplate that," Coulter said. "Right now I'm still rooting for him to turn around and take us toward L.A."
Read the interview in full at The Daily Caller. Becca Stanek