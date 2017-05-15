White House demurs on Trump 'tapes' claim

On Monday, the White House continued to refuse to deny that President Trump secretly tapes his private conversations, with Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodging a pointed question from NBC's Hallie Jackson. "Given that you refuse to confirm or deny [the recordings], how is any senior official supposed to feel comfortable having a conversation privately with the president?" Jackson asked.

Spicer replied: "The president has made it clear what his position is." Spicer also said that the president's "position" is "he has nothing further to add."

Good Q @HallieJackson: WH won't deny Trump is secretly recording conversations — how are people supposed to feel comfortable talking to him? pic.twitter.com/FKOVbNay88 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 15, 2017

The question of the tapes, which has repeatedly been raised by the press, reached a breaking point with CNN's Jim Acosta, who shouted after Spicer as he left the briefing:

"Where are the tapes, Sean?" reporter shouts at Spicer as he walks out of the press briefing room. — Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) May 15, 2017