Tillerson tries to deflect from report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spent Monday evening explaining how President Trump interacted with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting in the Oval Office last week, without explicitly denying The Washington Post's report that Trump shared highly classified information with the men.
"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed, among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism," he said in a statement. "During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods, or military operations." Catherine Garcia
President Trump has at least one senator standing behind him following The Washington Post's report that he gave highly classified information not meant to be shared to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting last week.
Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) had no issue with Trump possibly giving out sensitive information to representatives of a foreign country accused of interfering with the 2016 presidential election, telling Alice Ollstein of Talking Points Memo that the president "has the ability to declassify anything at any time without any process. So it's no longer classified the minute he utters it." While the president does have the right as commander-in-chief to do this, "any president needs to be careful," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said. Catherine Garcia
A spokesman for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he is waiting for more information to come out regarding The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a meeting last week in the Oval Office.
"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount," Doug Andres said in a statement. "The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration."
Last July after FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI had completed its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, Ryan told the public where he stands when it comes to a person — at least a Democrat — possibly sharing classified information, saying, "Individuals who are 'extremely careless' with classified information should be denied further access to such info." Catherine Garcia
In a hastily put together press conference, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on Monday night The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared with Russian officials last week highly classified information is "false," later adding, "I was in the room. It didn't happen."
"There's nothing the president takes more seriously than the security of the American people," McMaster said. "The story that came out tonight as reported is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed, and the president did not discuss any military operations that were not already publicly known."
McMaster said two other senior officials were also present during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and "they remember the meeting the same way and have said so." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week "very, very troubling" if true.
"To compromise a source is something you just don't do," Corker told Haley Byrd of the Independent Journal Review. The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, says that during a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump "began describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat" that was given to the U.S. by a partner through a sensitive intelligence-sharing agreement. Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur reports Corker said the White House "has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order," later adding, "Obviously, they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening."
Other senators are also weighing in, with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) saying if the Post's report is accurate, "this is a slap in the face to the intel community. Risking sources and methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians." Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) believes that while Trump has "the right" to leak classified information, he needs to "be careful," and "we certainly don't want any president" to go around sharing such sensitive matters. During the presidential campaign, Trump tweeted that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, was "not fit" for the presidency because Clinton and her team "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." Catherine Garcia
President Trump revealed highly classified intelligence information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials. The Post reported that Trump "went off script" in the meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak, "describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft":
Trump went on to discuss aspects of the threat that the United States only learned through the espionage capabilities of a key partner. He did not reveal the specific intelligence gathering method, but described how the Islamic State was pursuing elements of a specific plot and how much harm such an attack could cause under varying circumstances. Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State's territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat. [The Washington Post]
One official told the Post that Trump "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies," characterizing the material as "code-word information," which is one of the highest levels of classification used by American intelligence agencies. Another individual, a former U.S. official who is "close to current administration officials," said Trump "seems to be very reckless and doesn't grasp the gravity of the things he's dealing with." The newspaper said it was withholding details of what Trump revealed "at the urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize important intelligence capabilities."
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who was present at the meeting, said the men "reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation. At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly." The CIA declined to comment to the Post, while the National Security Agency did not respond to comment requests.
The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly been considering a ban on laptops or tablets in carry-on luggage on flights to the U.S. from Europe; such a ban is already in place for direct flights from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries. Trump welcomed the Russians to the Oval Office just one day after firing FBI Director James Comey, which he told NBC News was spurred in part because of the FBI's investigation into his potential ties to Russian operatives. Read more at The Washington Post. Kimberly Alters
Hillary Clinton just can't stay away. Months after her crushing loss to President Trump, Clinton officially jumped back into politics Monday with the introduction of Onward Together, a new political group that's "dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."
We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017
"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!" Clinton tweeted. She vowed that Onward Together would "work to build a brighter future for generations to come by supporting groups that encourage people to organize and run for office" through direct funding or messaging.
So, does this mean Clinton 2020? Becca Stanek
Humans' trash has even taken over a remote, uninhabited island in the South Pacific. A study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that even though Henderson Island takes about 13 days to reach when traveling by ship from New Zealand and is rarely visited by even scientists, it is home to nearly 18 tons of manmade trash. That's "the highest density of debris reported anywhere in the world," NPR reported.
Henderson Island has an estimated 17,000kg of plastic on it. Which is how much plastic the world makes in 2 SECONDS https://t.co/L7oiRFs000
— Ed Yong (@edyong209) May 15, 2017
The trash is swept to the island by ocean currents, where it resides alongside nesting sea turtles and petrels, an endangered bird species. Popular Science reported that "every square meter of the beach gets around 27 new pieces of junk added to its collection every day." "What's happened on Henderson Island shows there's no escaping plastic pollution even in the most distant parts of our oceans," lead study author Jennifer Lavers said in a statement. "Far from being the pristine 'deserted island' that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale."
Striking as the island's amount of trash may be, it's a tiny percentage of the world's total garbage. The researchers noted that Henderson Island's trash pile accounts "for only 1.98 seconds' worth of the annual global production of plastic." Becca Stanek