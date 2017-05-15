South Carolina teen dies from caffeine overdose

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that a 16-year-old South Carolina high schooler died from heart problems caused by consuming too much caffeine.

Davis Cripe collapsed and died inside a classroom at Spring Hill High School after his heart fell out of rhythm, The Associated Press reports. In the two hours before his death, Cripe drank a latte from McDonalds, a large Mountain Dew, and an energy drink, the coroner reported. While teenagers can drink a cup of coffee or a glass of soda, caffeine can be deadly in large amounts, Watts said. Cripe's father said his son never drank alcohol or did illegal drugs, and he wants his death to serve as a warning to other teens who might consume copious amounts of caffeine. Catherine Garcia