Stephen Colbert explains Trump's Russia intel scandal, begs Trump not to fire Sean Spicer

Monday's bad news is that, according to The Washington Post and other newspapers, President Trump shared highly classified information with top Russian diplomats last week, Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "The good news? Trump found the leaker." The intelligence was reportedly so sensitive it was classified as "code word" information, which Colbert explained like this: "Code-word means the vital aspects of the story have to be replaced with other words. You have to say things like, 'The package has been delivered,' 'The squirrel is in the basket,' 'The idiot is in the Oval.'"
Colbert then turned back to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, running through the purported "loyalty oath" Trump tried to get Comey to pledge to him, and Trump's tweeted threat to release "tapes" of their conversation to the press. "That would be huge," Colbert said. "I mean, it would be the first time a leaked tape ever made Donald Trump look good."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has refused to discuss the alleged "tapes," Colbert said. Generally, "the entire week has been a messaging disaster, and sources say Trump is 'frustrated and angry at everyone' and that he's considering a 'huge reboot.' Yes, it's yet another '70s reboot, Watergate 2: Resign Harder — this summer, he is a crook."
Colbert played some of Trump's "hard-hitting interview" with Jeanine Pirro at Fox News, where Trump repeated his threat to cancel the press briefings and do them himself. "Oh, sir, please don't do your own press conferences," he said, rubbing his hands together. "They're always such fountains of eloquence and bastions of dignity — what would we make jokes about the next day?" Trump also assured Pirro that Spicer is a good guy who's just getting beat up in the press. "Okay, he's firing Sean Spicer," Colbert translated. "Luckily, that time Sean spent in the bushes will come in handy next week when he's working at the Home Depot."
"I have something to say here," Colbert said. "Donald Trump, if you're watching, first of all, you're a bad president, please resign. Second of all, please, please, please don't take Sean Spicer from us! Where else am I going to get my daily dose of veiled anger and condescension?"
Peter Weber
Seth Meyers talks with a worried GOP senator about Trump's Russia intel problem, puts the report in context
Right before Late Night taped on Monday, The Washington Post dropped its bombshell report about President Trump allegedly sharing highly classified intelligence with top Russian diplomats in the Oval Office last week. Seth Meyers asked his guest, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), if he had any reaction, and Sasse made three interesting points: "Sources and methods are the lifeblood of our intelligence community, and we need spies because the world is a broken place"; the media will often "hyperventilate real quickly, and it's hard to calibrate some of these stories" and if they're really "Defcon 4"; and "it's Russia, and that's not helpful at this time, because they don't have our interests at heart."
In his Closer Look segment, Meyers touched only briefly on the Washington Post report, making a joke about why the Russians ares smiling so broadly in the Oval Office photographs. But he did spend a good deal of time on the past week in Trump's presidency, which he said "feels very much like a pivotal point for our democracy."
He started with Trump firing FBI Director James Comey. "Trump openly admits that he asked the FBI director if he was under investigation, and then fired the FBI director specifically because of that investigation," Meyers said. "In a way, it's actually disorienting how blatant Trump is about all the shady stuff he does. Trump just admits to wrongdoing and then dares the rest of us to do something about it."
Trump's actions over the past week are "insane," he said. "Trump is worse than Nixon — he's shameless Nixon. Nixon famously said, 'I am not a crook'; Trump is basically saying: I am a crook, and there's nothing you can do about it, in fact after dinner tonight I'm having three scoops of ice cream." Meyers ended with a civics lesson: "Trump has now been turned down on loyalty pledges by the director of the FBI and a dog, and that dog is right: In our system, we don't pledge loyalty to presidents. In fact, there are supposed to be checks on the president to prevent these kinds of abuses of power. But those checks only work if the other branches of government exercise them." The judiciary has done so, but Congress? Not so much. "Republicans can't just abdicate their responsibility," he said. For that, and Trump's odd beliefs about exercise and the body's battery, watch below. Peter Weber
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah finds the tragedy and upside in Trump's reported secrets-spilling to Russia
On Monday night's Daily Show, Trevor Noah reminded everyone that less than a week ago, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, then the very next day met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office. "And then we were all, like, 'Man, it can't get any worse,'" Noah said. "We were wrong." He played a CNN synopsis of the Washington Post bombshell about Trump leaking highly classified intelligence to Lavrov and Kislyak during the meeting. "I knew something was up when we saw President Trump with the Russians — and they were smiling," Noah said. "There's only two times a Russian man smiles: the day he dies, and this."
Trump "probably doesn't even know what 'intel' is short for," Noah said, breaking out his Trump voice: "'My intelevision is the best! It gets the highest ratings! Best ratings of all.' What's really sad about this is that Donald Trump is trying to impress the Russians with the fact that he's president. They know!" There were fears that the Russian camera crew would try to plant bugs in the Oval Office, but "right now, if I were Putin back in Moscow, I would be, like, 'This is trap, no?'" he said. Russia clearly "thought it was going to be a lot harder."
Still, "before you get your hopes up, the White House has already called The Washington Post's report 'false,'" Noah said, and in any case "the chance of Donald Trump getting into trouble for this is next to nothing." Legally, the president can't leak classified information — if he discloses it, it is no longer classified. "I will say this, though, people: At least now we know there's no aliens," Noah said. "Because if there were, Donald Trump would have told us by now." He ended with his bottom line: "So the good news is, Trump listens during intel briefings. And the bad news is, Trump listens during intel briefings." Watch below. Peter Weber
What National Security Adviser McMaster did not deny about Trump sharing intelligence with Russia
The part the White House wants you to remember about National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster's statement, read at a hastily arranged press conference Monday evening, is his last line about The Washington Post's bombshell report that President Trump shared highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in their already unusual Oval Office meeting: "I was in the room. It didn't happen." The carefully worded statement said the Washington Post article "as reported, is false," but what he specifically denied is not what The Washington Post reported.
McMaster said Trump never discussed "intelligence sources or methods" with the Russian officials, and "did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known." But what the Post reported — confirmed by The New York Times, Reuters, CNN, and BuzzFeed, one of whose sources said Trump's disclosure is "far worse than what has already been reported" — is that Trump "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State" by sharing details Russia could use "to help identify the U.S. ally or intelligence capability involved."
Importantly, "at no point in his statement to the Post before the story went live or in his appearance in front of reporters afterward does McMaster say, 'President Trump didn't share classified information with Russia' or anything close to it," says Aaron Blake at The Washington Post. A group of top national security lawyers at Lawfare make a similar point: that McMaster's "carefully worded" statement and another from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "leave open the possibility that classified information was disclosed other than sources and methods or that classified information was disclosed which might be used as a basis to infer sources and methods not directly disclosed." They also explain why this matters:
It is important to recognize that not all Top Secret information is created equal. The most sensitive category by far is that related to the protection of "sources and methods," which relates not just to the substance of intelligence but to the manner by which it was obtained. If sources and methods information is revealed, it risks losing the method of collection in the future, which poses much larger long-term security consequences. [Lawfare]
The CNN report below indicates that intelligence sources differ slightly on the exact severity of Trump's disclosure to the Russians, but do agree it is a big deal. Peter Weber
Alan Dershowitz on Trump report: 'This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president'
Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz made a bold statement Monday night about the report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a meeting last week in the Oval Office.
"This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president," he told CNN's Erin Burnett. "Let's not minimize it. [James] Comey is now in the wastebasket of history. Everything else is off the table. This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president of the United States. Let's not underestimate it." Watch the clip below. Catherine Garcia
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials "a very serious matter."
During a CNN town hall Monday night, Pelosi said that if Trump did give this protected information to an "adversarial country," it would be a major problem with serious ramifications. "It would be a concern that even if the president didn't reveal a source, what he did reveal could be traced directly to a source," Pelosi said. "It endangers the person or persons, the activity, it could undermine an operation that could be saving lives, and it undermines the trust that we would have with our allies."
The information that the U.S. receives from its foreign partners is shared very "carefully," Pelosi added, with those intelligence officials "not expecting the president of the United States to wittingly or unwittingly" pass it along. Catherine Garcia