CNN's Fareed Zakaria tackles a key mystery about Trump: 'Why is he so nice to the Russians?'

On Monday night, CNN's Don Lemon asked Fareed Zakaria what he makes of the reports that President Trump disclosed highly classified and sensitive intelligence to Russia's foreign minister and ambassador. In this case, "you almost have to hope for incompetence, because the alternative is so dark," Zakaria said, hours before Trump said he shared "facts" with Russia for "humanitarian reasons." Trump "does not seem to either understand or care about the structures and processes of high government office," he added. The U.S. spends $70 billion a year on intelligence, and "these are the crown jewels," so to just give them away, "without really having thought it through, seems incredibly careless."
The "less benign interpretation" is that Trump "was helping the Russians out," Zakaria said, but "I'm sticking with the incompetence rather than venality theory." Then he stepped back to a larger question.
"The central puzzle of Trump's worldview and foreign policy, from the start of the campaign to now, has been very simple: Why is he so nice to the Russians?" Zakaria asked. Trump's whole foreign policy, dating back to the 1980s with Japan and NATO, can be summed up as "everybody screws the Americans," he said. "We always lose, they always win, I'm going to get tough on the rest of the world." The one exception is Russia. "Even today we discover, he spills the beans not to the Brits, not to the Germans, not to the French, but to the Russians," Zakaria noted.
Lemon asked if Trump understands that he's being played by the Russians, and Zakaria didn't guess at Trump's self-knowledge. But when he looks at how other leaders are handing Trump, he said, Vladimir Putin "is running circles around us," China's Xi Jinping is playing Trump like a fiddle, and other world leaders are "playing at a high level of sophistication, carrots and sticks." America, he added, is still waiting to start winning, much less tiring of all the victories. Peter Weber
On Monday night, The Washington Post published a bombshell report that President Trump had gone "off script" and revealed classified intelligence information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week. But even as President Trump confirmed the reports Tuesday morning, the news was conspicuously buried, or unmentioned, on websites such as Fox News, Breitbart, Drudge Report, and Gateway Pundit:
CNN reports that upon seeing Fox News' buried coverage, one "longtime Fox News employee … reacted in shock," saying simply: "Wowza."
The Washington Post report on Trump's leak to Russia broke the paper's previous readership record, from when they published Trump's lewd Access Hollywood remarks. As CNN's Oliver Darcy points out for context, the Post reports that at one point more than 100,000 people were concurrently reading the Access Hollywood scoop. Jeva Lange
Russia denied The Washington Post's bombshell report that President Trump shared highly sensitive, confidential information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the reports "another fake," The Wall Street Journal reports, and she wrote on her Facebook page: "Guys, have you been reading too many American newspapers again? Don't read them."
Trump confirmed the reports on Twitter on Tuesday morning while defending having the "absolute right" to share the information. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter to defend his decision to go "off script" and reveal highly classified intelligence information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week:
Notably, Trump's top aides and his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, had directly denied the reports Monday night. "I was in the room. It didn't happen," McMaster told the press.
The president, unlike even senior administration officials, has the ability to share classified information at his own discretion. "We certainly don't want any president to leak classified information, but the president does have the right to do that," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said.
Critics of Trump's decision say that the issue is not the legality of his actions but the fact that he jeopardized a valuable espionage source by revealing the highly classified information to the Russians; the source was so sensitive that it had reportedly not been shared even with American allies.
A former U.S. official who is "close to current administration officials" told The Washington Post that Trump "seems to be very reckless and doesn't grasp the gravity of the things he's dealing with." Jeva Lange
On Monday, as an executive order President Trump signed in January prohibiting U.S. foreign aid for groups that discuss abortion went into effect, senior U.S. officials said the "gag order" will affect $8.8 billion in State Department programs, much more than the roughly $600 million in family planning funds covered by the so-called Mexico City Rule under the George W. Bush administration. Trump's order will block funding for any nongovernmental organization that doesn't pledge to not "promote abortion as a method of family planning" through abortion counseling or referrals, lobbying, or information campaigns, and its impact is expected to be felt hardest in Africa.
The bulk of the funds, $6 billion, are from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, established by Bush in 2003; other hard-hit programs are the anti-malaria initiative started by Bush and expanded by former President Barack Obama, and the United Nations Population Fund, which operates in more than 150 countries and says it doesn't promote abortion. Trump officials say that overall funding won't be cut, but women's health advocates and family planning groups said the expanded order will lead to crucial health centers closing around the world. "It's not like we have an influx of providers in places like West Africa," PAI advocacy director Jonathan Rucks tells The New York Times. "Whole communities could be cut off."
Trump's order is officially called "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance," and abortion opponents cheered the expansion. A 2011 study by Stanford researchers, cited by women's health experts, suggests that the policies Trump is enacting actually increased abortion rates in sub-Saharan Africa, The Washington Post notes. A State Department official said the "expansive nature" of the new order will be reviewed over the next six months. Peter Weber
White House aides, allies describe a tense, chaotic West Wing after the Trump intelligence-leaking bombshell
"Can we have a crisis-free day?" asked Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday night, after news broke that President Trump reportedly shared top secret intelligence with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador in the Oval Office last week. "That's all I'm asking." Her plea was not just hers. "It never stops," one White House official said in a text message to Politico. "Basically chaos at all times." When an NBC News reporter asked a White House aide about the reports, the query was deflected: "I'm dealing with other dumpster fires."
After all the mayhem last week, tied to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, "aides had sought a calm week to avoid a widespread staff shake-up," Politico reports. Senior advisers and aides point out that the chaos is mostly coming from the top, Politico says, "but top officials — knowing [Trump] is often swayed by media coverage — are trying to get through the week without any firings and hope that a 10-day foreign trip goes off without a hitch and changes his often frustrated mood."
Calm was not to be found. About an hour and a half after The Washington Post published its report, later backed up by several major news organizations, the administration released three carefully worded rebuttals from some of the most credible people in the White House, and one of them, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, read a short statement denying things The Washington Post wasn't really reporting. About 15 minutes later, top aides Stephen Bannon, Mike Dubke, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sean Spicer were seen walking into a Cabinet room and, according to reporters crowded in the hallways, White House staffers turned up the volume on TV sets to drown out the yelling from that meeting.
Trump "may have not been aware of the sensitivity of what he was sharing" with the Russians in "granular details," The New York Times reported, and the error was discovered "only after the meeting, when notes on the discussion were circulated among National Security Council officials." One adviser who often speaks with Trump found that plausible, telling Politico that Trump was probably just trying to impress his Russian guests. "He doesn't really know any boundaries," the adviser said. "He doesn't sometimes realize the implications of what he's saying. I don't think it was his intention in any way to share any classified information. He wouldn't want to do that." Peter Weber
On Tuesday, President Trump will hold a meeting at the White House with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Key topics are expected to be Turkey's opposition to a Trump plan to arm Kurdish fighters for a possible offensive to capture the Islamic State capital of Raqqa, and Turkey's call for the U.S. to extradite a Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan blames for inciting a failed coup last summer. Trump has tried to maintain friendly relations with Erdogan, including calling him to congratulate him last month on a narrowly approved referendum that will greatly increase the Turkish leader's powers.
Since the coup, Turkey has arrested 47,000 people, fired 100,000 government employees suspected of following Gulen, and jailed more than 100 journalists and a dozen opposition legislators. Human rights are not expected to be on the agenda. The Kurdish YPG fighters have been America's most effective force against ISIS, but Turkey considers them terrorists allied with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Peter Weber
Monday's bad news is that, according to The Washington Post and other newspapers, President Trump shared highly classified information with top Russian diplomats last week, Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "The good news? Trump found the leaker." The intelligence was reportedly so sensitive it was classified as "code word" information, which Colbert explained like this: "Code-word means the vital aspects of the story have to be replaced with other words. You have to say things like, 'The package has been delivered,' 'The squirrel is in the basket,' 'The idiot is in the Oval.'"
Colbert then turned back to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, running through the purported "loyalty oath" Trump tried to get Comey to pledge to him, and Trump's tweeted threat to release "tapes" of their conversation to the press. "That would be huge," Colbert said. "I mean, it would be the first time a leaked tape ever made Donald Trump look good."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has refused to discuss the alleged "tapes," Colbert said. Generally, "the entire week has been a messaging disaster, and sources say Trump is 'frustrated and angry at everyone' and that he's considering a 'huge reboot.' Yes, it's yet another '70s reboot, Watergate 2: Resign Harder — this summer, he is a crook."
Colbert played some of Trump's "hard-hitting interview" with Jeanine Pirro at Fox News, where Trump repeated his threat to cancel the press briefings and do them himself. "Oh, sir, please don't do your own press conferences," he said, rubbing his hands together. "They're always such fountains of eloquence and bastions of dignity — what would we make jokes about the next day?" Trump also assured Pirro that Spicer is a good guy who's just getting beat up in the press. "Okay, he's firing Sean Spicer," Colbert translated. "Luckily, that time Sean spent in the bushes will come in handy next week when he's working at the Home Depot."
"I have something to say here," Colbert said. "Donald Trump, if you're watching, first of all, you're a bad president, please resign. Second of all, please, please, please don't take Sean Spicer from us! Where else am I going to get my daily dose of veiled anger and condescension?"
If Spicer gets the boot, there's always Real News Tonight, Colbert's cheerfully pro-Trump fake-news team — though it sounds like, sadly, Jill Newslady's job isn't safe, either. Peter Weber