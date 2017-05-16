Family of murdered DNC staffer say there are 'no facts' behind reports tying him to WikiLeaks

Following The Washington Post's bombshell report Monday night that President Trump went "off script" and revealed classified intelligence information to Russians last week, right-wing websites like Fox News, Drudge Report, Gateway Pundit, and Breitbart have all buried the news and focused instead on reports that murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich had allegedly leaked "thousands" of internal emails to WikiLeaks.
Except Rich likely did no such thing, his family said Tuesday. "As we've seen through the past year of unsubstantiated claims, we see no facts, we have seen no evidence, we have been approached with no emails and only learned about this when contacted by the press," the family's spokesperson, Brad Bauman, told BuzzFeed News.
Fox News' report cited "a federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report ... detailing the contents Rich's computer" who claimed "[Rich] made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time." WikiLeaks has offered $20,000 for information about Rich's murder.
The New York Times reports that Rich's "killing fueled speculation on the internet that he was somehow tied to the hacked [DNC] emails, but the police have not given any credence to that speculation." D.C. police believe Rich was killed in an attempted robbery. Jeva Lange
Trump tweeted he 'wanted to share with Russia.' The White House denies Trump ever said he shared information.
White House and National Security Council spokesman Mike Anton insisted Tuesday morning that President Trump was not confirming that he shared classified information with Russian officials when he tweeted that he'd "wanted to share with Russia" information about "terrorism and airline flight safety":
As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
CBS News' Mark Knoller did not report whether Anton — notorious for his essay last year declaring "2016 is the Flight 93 election: charge the cockpit or you die" — provided an explanation for how Trump's tweet defending his "absolute right" to share information did not amount to a confirmation. The president does have the legal right to unilaterally declassify information.
Trump's top aides as well as his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, have denied The Washington Post's report that Trump shared highly classified information during a meeting at the White House last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump's tweets Tuesday morning came after his staff's ardent denials Monday evening. Becca Stanek
Undemocratic leaders around the world are taking a "guilty pleasure" in watching events unfold in the United States, Politico writes. "There's a credibility issue when it comes to the rule of law, particularly with the firing of [former FBI Director James] Comey," explained the Washington director of Human Rights Watch, Sarah Margon.
But that's not all:
In addition to firing Comey ... the examples cited by critics include: Trump's scathing criticisms of federal judges who have ruled against his policies; his family's entanglement of business and political interests; his baseless charges of massive voter fraud; his accusation that President Barack Obama wiretapped him; and his routine branding of negative media stories as "fake news." [Politico]
The finger-pointing has already begun. One recent Chinese delegation claimed Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner resembled a "princeling" in their own country that mixed business and politics. In another example, when "Capitol Hill aides warned officials from another repressive foreign government that they could pay a political price for human rights abuses, their visitors scoffed," Politico writes. "President Donald Trump had just called their leader, they said, and told him he was doing a great job."
A diplomat from another "undemocratic nation" told Politico that with the events unfolding in the U.S., "now you guys can't lecture everyone else anymore." Jeva Lange
When it comes to infrastructure, China is of the "go big or go home" mindset. The nation that once built a 13,100-mile wall and constructed a hydroelectric dam so massive that it changed the rotation of the Earth has now proposed an enormous global road that would connect 65 percent of the human population:
One belt, one road (in one map)#onebeltoneroad #china pic.twitter.com/FgsccB5fiE
— Rodolphe Thiébaut丁业博 (@rodthiebaut) May 14, 2017
The intercontinental network of land and maritime corridors would cost more than a trillion dollars and would link more than 68 countries and a quarter of the world's GDP. Axios writes, "If the project is realized as envisioned, much of world trade would be linked to Chinese economic strategy." Or, as a European official put it to The Wall Street Journal: "It's about selling their stuff."
For The Week, Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry argues that Chinese President Xi Jinping is using the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative to try to paint a picture in which "America's economy is stagnating under Trump" and "China is a new rising economic superpower." "Of course, this is all balderdash," Gobry writes; read his analysis here. Jeva Lange
Bombshell report on Trump's loose lips with Russia conspicuously absent from right-wing websites
This is the homepage of Fox News Right now. Right wing media has created another reality entirely. pic.twitter.com/QfwTaAkt25
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 16, 2017
RW media has already latched on to another story pic.twitter.com/6ppcdBseg5
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 16, 2017
CNN reports that upon seeing Fox News' buried coverage, one "longtime Fox News employee … reacted in shock," saying simply: "Wowza."
observe which outlets are not covering at start of prime time story on Trump leaking classified info to Russians pic.twitter.com/GoJ25vWZeC
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 16, 2017
The Washington Post report on Trump's leak to Russia broke the paper's previous readership record, from when they published Trump's lewd Access Hollywood remarks. As CNN's Oliver Darcy points out, the Post reports that at one point more than 100,000 people were concurrently reading the Access Hollywood scoop. Jeva Lange
On Monday night, CNN's Don Lemon asked Fareed Zakaria what he makes of the reports that President Trump disclosed highly classified and sensitive intelligence to Russia's foreign minister and ambassador. In this case, "you almost have to hope for incompetence, because the alternative is so dark," Zakaria said, hours before Trump said he shared "facts" with Russia for "humanitarian reasons." Trump "does not seem to either understand or care about the structures and processes of high government office," he added. The U.S. spends $70 billion a year on intelligence, and "these are the crown jewels," so to just give them away, "without really having thought it through, seems incredibly careless."
The "less benign interpretation" is that Trump "was helping the Russians out," Zakaria said, but "I'm sticking with the incompetence rather than venality theory." Then he stepped back to a larger question.
"The central puzzle of Trump's worldview and foreign policy, from the start of the campaign to now, has been very simple: Why is he so nice to the Russians?" Zakaria asked. Trump's whole foreign policy, dating back to the 1980s with Japan and NATO, can be summed up as "everybody screws the Americans," he said. "We always lose, they always win, I'm going to get tough on the rest of the world." The one exception is Russia. "Even today we discover, he spills the beans not to the Brits, not to the Germans, not to the French, but to the Russians," Zakaria noted.
Lemon asked if Trump understands that he's being played by the Russians, and Zakaria didn't guess at Trump's self-knowledge. But when he looks at how other leaders are handling Trump, he said, Vladimir Putin "is running circles around us," China's Xi Jinping is playing Trump like a fiddle, and other world leaders are "playing at a high level of sophistication, carrots and sticks." America, he added, is still waiting to start winning, much less tiring of all the victories. Peter Weber
Russia denied The Washington Post's bombshell report that President Trump shared highly sensitive, confidential information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the reports "another fake," The Wall Street Journal reports, and she wrote on her Facebook page: "Guys, have you been reading too many American newspapers again? Don't read them."
Trump confirmed the reports on Twitter on Tuesday morning while defending having the "absolute right" to share the information. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter to defend his decision to go "off script" and reveal highly classified intelligence information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week:
As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
Notably, Trump's top aides and his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, had directly denied the reports Monday night. "I was in the room. It didn't happen," McMaster told the press.
The president, unlike even senior administration officials, has the ability to share classified information at his own discretion. "We certainly don't want any president to leak classified information, but the president does have the right to do that," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said.
Critics of Trump's decision say that the issue is not the legality of his actions but the fact that he jeopardized a valuable espionage source by revealing the highly classified information to the Russians; the source was so sensitive that it had reportedly not been shared even with American allies.
A former U.S. official who is "close to current administration officials" told The Washington Post that Trump "seems to be very reckless and doesn't grasp the gravity of the things he's dealing with." Jeva Lange