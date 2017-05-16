Family of murdered DNC staffer says there are 'no facts' behind reports tying him to WikiLeaks

Following The Washington Post's bombshell report Monday night that President Trump went "off script" and revealed classified intelligence information to Russians last week, right-wing websites like Fox News, Drudge Report, Gateway Pundit, and Breitbart have all buried the news and focused instead on reports that murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich had allegedly leaked "thousands" of internal emails to WikiLeaks.
Except Rich likely did no such thing, his family said Tuesday. "As we've seen through the past year of unsubstantiated claims, we see no facts, we have seen no evidence, we have been approached with no emails and only learned about this when contacted by the press," the family's spokesperson, Brad Bauman, told BuzzFeed News.
Fox News' report cited "a federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report ... detailing the contents of Rich's computer" who claimed "[Rich] made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time." WikiLeaks has offered $20,000 for information about Rich's murder.
The New York Times reports that Rich's "killing fueled speculation on the internet that he was somehow tied to the hacked [DNC] emails, but the police have not given any credence to that speculation." D.C. police believe Rich was killed in an attempted robbery. Jeva Lange
For the first time ever, a Public Policy Polling survey found that more voters are in favor of impeaching President Trump than are opposed to it. The poll, released Tuesday morning, revealed that 48 percent of voters support impeaching Trump while just 41 percent do not.
The poll also found that a slightly higher percentage of voters (45 percent) do not think Trump will complete his term in office; just 43 percent believe he will. Twelve percent aren't sure whether Trump will serve the full four years.
Trump's approval numbers also continued to be dismal, with only 40 percent approving of the job he's doing as president and 54 percent disapproving. In a further blow to Trump's standing, the survey found that 13 percent of Trump voters wish former President Barack Obama were still president. Ten percent of Trump voters wish Hillary Clinton had won.
The poll surveyed 692 registered voters between May 12 and 14 — so before reports surfaced Monday evening that Trump may have revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in a meeting last week at the White House. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek
A White House source that told The Washington Post about President Trump revealing highly classified information to the Russians is reportedly a huge supporter of Trump, conservative blogger Erick Erickson wrote for his website, The Resurgent.
While Erickson said he tends to take such reports about the president "with a grain of salt," he added that he is convinced of this one because he knows the source is "solidly supportive of President Trump, or at least has been and was during campaign 2016."
Erickson goes on to explain why such a person would leak about Trump:
... The president will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given. He does not want advice, cannot be corrected, and is too insecure to see any constructive feedback as anything other than an attack.
So some of the sources are left with no other option but to go to the media, leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the president a swift kick in the butt. Perhaps then he will recognize he screwed up. The president cares vastly more about what the press says than what his advisers say. That is a real problem and one his advisers are having to recognize and use, even if it causes messy stories to get outside the White House perimeter. [The Resurgent]
In an echo of a quote given to BuzzFeed News by a "U.S. [official] who [was] briefed on Trump's disclosures last week," Erickson writes that he has heard that "what the president did is actually far worse than what is being reported." Read Erickson's full account at The Resurgent. Jeva Lange
A senior European intelligence official is now concerned that sharing information with the Trump administration 'could be a risk for our sources'
President Trump's apparent reveal of classified information to Russian officials last week is already making foreign intelligence sources think twice about sharing information with the U.S. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that a senior European intelligence official has indicated that "his country might stop sharing information" if reports that Trump shared highly classified intelligence information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a White House meeting are confirmed.
The Washington Post first reported Monday evening that Trump had gone "off script" and disclosed information that was given to the U.S. through an intelligence-sharing arrangement with an ally. The European intelligence official told The Associated Press that if this were the case, sharing information with the White House "could be a risk for our sources."
Though Trump's staff on Monday night ardently denied The Washington Post's report, Trump seemed to confirm in a tweet Tuesday morning that he'd shared information "pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety" with Russian officials. Becca Stanek
Trump tweeted that he 'wanted to share with Russia.' The White House denies Trump ever said he shared information.
White House and National Security Council spokesman Mike Anton insisted Tuesday morning that President Trump was not confirming that he shared classified information with Russian officials when he tweeted that he'd "wanted to share with Russia" information about "terrorism and airline flight safety":
As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
CBS News' Mark Knoller did not report whether Anton — notorious for his essay last year declaring "2016 is the Flight 93 election: Charge the cockpit or you die" — provided an explanation for how Trump's tweet defending his "absolute right" to share information did not amount to a confirmation. The president does have the legal right to unilaterally declassify information.
Trump's top aides as well as his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, have denied The Washington Post's report that Trump shared highly classified information during a meeting at the White House last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump's tweets Tuesday morning came after his staff's ardent denials Monday evening. Becca Stanek
Undemocratic leaders around the world are taking a "guilty pleasure" in watching events unfold in the United States, Politico writes. "There's a credibility issue when it comes to the rule of law, particularly with the firing of [former FBI Director James] Comey," explained the Washington director of Human Rights Watch, Sarah Margon.
But that's not all:
In addition to firing Comey ... the examples cited by critics include: Trump's scathing criticisms of federal judges who have ruled against his policies; his family's entanglement of business and political interests; his baseless charges of massive voter fraud; his accusation that President Barack Obama wiretapped him; and his routine branding of negative media stories as "fake news." [Politico]
The finger-pointing has already begun. One recent Chinese delegation claimed Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner resembled a "princeling" in their own country who mixed business and politics. In another example, when "Capitol Hill aides warned officials from another repressive foreign government that they could pay a political price for human rights abuses, their visitors scoffed," Politico writes. "President Donald Trump had just called their leader, they said, and told him he was doing a great job."
A diplomat from another "undemocratic nation" told Politico that with the events unfolding in the U.S., "now you guys can't lecture everyone else anymore." Jeva Lange
When it comes to infrastructure, China is of the "go big or go home" mindset. The nation that once built a 13,100-mile wall and constructed a hydroelectric dam so massive that it changed the rotation of the Earth has now proposed an enormous global road that would connect 65 percent of the human population:
One belt, one road (in one map)#onebeltoneroad #china pic.twitter.com/FgsccB5fiE
— Rodolphe Thiébaut丁业博 (@rodthiebaut) May 14, 2017
The intercontinental network of land and maritime corridors would cost more than a trillion dollars and would link more than 68 countries and a quarter of the world's GDP. Axios writes, "If the project is realized as envisioned, much of world trade would be linked to Chinese economic strategy." Or, as a European official put it to The Wall Street Journal: "It's about selling their stuff."
For The Week, Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry argues that Chinese President Xi Jinping is using the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative to try to paint a picture in which "America's economy is stagnating under Trump" and "China is a new rising economic superpower." "Of course, this is all balderdash," Gobry writes; read his analysis here. Jeva Lange
On Monday night, The Washington Post published a bombshell report that President Trump had gone "off script" and revealed classified intelligence information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week. But even as President Trump confirmed the reports Tuesday morning, the news was conspicuously buried, or unmentioned, on websites such as Fox News, Breitbart, Drudge Report, and Gateway Pundit:
This is the homepage of Fox News Right now. Right wing media has created another reality entirely. pic.twitter.com/QfwTaAkt25
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 16, 2017
RW media has already latched on to another story pic.twitter.com/6ppcdBseg5
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 16, 2017
CNN reports that upon seeing Fox News' buried coverage, one "longtime Fox News employee … reacted in shock," saying simply: "Wowza."
observe which outlets are not covering at start of prime time story on Trump leaking classified info to Russians pic.twitter.com/GoJ25vWZeC
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 16, 2017
The Washington Post report on Trump's leak to Russia broke the paper's previous readership record, from when they published Trump's lewd Access Hollywood remarks. As CNN's Oliver Darcy points out, the Post reports that at one point more than 100,000 people were concurrently reading the Access Hollywood scoop. Jeva Lange