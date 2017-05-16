Rare white wolf mysteriously shot in Yellowstone National Park

A rare white wolf had to be euthanized last month after suffering a gunshot wound in Yellowstone National Park, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Tuesday. The alpha female was one of just three known white wolves in the park.
Wolves of the Rockies president Marc Cooke blames critics of wolves in Yellowstone as being responsible for the white wolf's death. "Many hunting outfitters and ranchers have been unhappy about wolves since their reintroduction to the park more than 20 years ago," The Associated Press reports.
Yellowstone is offering a $5,000 reward for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this criminal act." Wolves of the Rockies will add an additional $5,200 on top of that.
Yellowstone wrote in its announcement that "as the alpha female for over nine years with the same alpha male," the white wolf "had at least 20 pups, 14 of which lived to be yearlings." Jeva Lange
Administration officials reassure everyone that Trump doesn't have the 'knowledge' to leak intel harmful to U.S. allies
On Tuesday, The New York Times revealed the real reason that Trump administration officials aren't freaking out about President Trump's potential to spill classified information, as he did last week in a meeting with Russian officials:
In private, three administration officials conceded that they could not publicly articulate their most compelling — and honest — defense of the president: that Mr. Trump, a hasty and indifferent reader of printed briefing materials, simply did not possess the interest or knowledge of the granular details of intelligence gathering to leak specific sources and methods of intelligence gathering that would do harm to United States allies. [The New York Times]
But not even Trump's apparent lack of "interest or knowledge" is enough to assuage some officials' fears. The New York Times also reported that some of Trump's senior advisers are nervous about "leaving him alone in meetings with foreign leaders out of concern he might speak out of turn."
On top of that, advisers are dealing with Trump's mood, which has reportedly become increasingly "sour and dark." Trump has apparently reached the point of "turning against most of his aides — even his son-in-law Jared Kushner — and describing them in a fury as 'incompetent.'"
Read more about what's going down at the White House at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Israel was apparently the source of the classified information that President Trump spilled to Russian officials in a meeting last week, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing a current and a former American official. Israel is a key U.S. ally, and The New York Times noted that Trump's disclosure "also raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia's close ally and Israel's main threat in the Middle East."
Israeli officials did not confirm the U.S. officials' claims, and Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer insisted that Israel "has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump." However, Israel was worried about Trump's potential to overshare as far back as January, when "American officials warned their Israeli counterparts to be careful about what they told the Trump administration because it could be leaked to the Russians," The New York Times reported.
Trump insisted Tuesday morning on Twitter that he had an "absolute right" to share the information in his meeting at the White House with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster claimed at a press briefing Tuesday that Trump "wasn't even aware" of where the information he revealed "came from," but McMaster insisted that it was "wholly appropriate" to share in the "context of the conversation." The president does have intelligence privileges not afforded to other senior officials, including the ability to unilaterally declassify information. Becca Stanek
Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle confirms she's talking to the White House about replacing Sean Spicer
Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle confirmed to the Bay Area News Group on Monday that she is in conversations to replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. The idea has been "raised by a number of people," she told The Mercury News, adding: "I'm a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country."
Last week, The New York Times reported that while Trump has raised Guilfoyle as a possibility with his allies, he also "spent several hours with Mr. Spicer this week, praising his television 'ratings' during the briefings."
Guilfoyle is the ex-wife of former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom; after the pair separated in 2005, she became involved in television, eventually landing her current spot on Fox's The Five. She was reportedly considered for press secretary during the transition, although Spicer ultimately beat her out.
"I think it'd be a fascinating job, it's a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position," Guilfoyle said Monday.
Last week, Guilfoyle suggested on her show that "if you want to be successful and do communications with President Trump, you have to be someone who he actually wants to spend a little bit of time with." In another interview she noted: "I think I have a very good relationship with the president." Jeva Lange
Undercover FBI agents posed as documentary filmmakers in order to retrieve information to bolster a case against the Bundy family for their 2014 armed standoff against the United States Bureau of Land Management, The Intercept reports.
The fake film, titled America Reloaded, was attached to a similarly fake production company, the website of which is still available. Curiously, the FBI was not seeking details about an event that was being planned but instead one that was "widely documented" already. (Two members of the Bundy family, Ammon and Ryan, later coordinated the 2015 standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.)
"Even if the undercover team could coax interviewees into making comments more incriminating than the information already available in the public sphere, any evidence gleaned from the operation would require disclosing in court that the FBI had taken the controversial step of impersonating journalists," The Intercept writes.
The story behind “America Reloaded,” the @FBI’s fake documentary about Cliven Bundy and his supporters https://t.co/mHEn9jT6ci pic.twitter.com/OKG9gs8Lnn
— Trevor Aaronson (@trevoraaronson) May 16, 2017
The practice of government agents impersonating journalists is highly controversial. The Associated Press and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press have called it a strategy that "endangers the media’s credibility and undermines its independence."
"I think the FBI used their resources to go after the people that are the least culpable," said Terrance Jackson, a lawyer for one of the interviewed Bundy supporters. "They used methods that need to be carefully scrutinized." Read The Intercept's full investigation here. Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway dismisses Morning Joe's 'absurd' claim that she's only working for Trump for the money
In a statement Tuesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted that her motivation for serving President Trump had nothing to do with money. Refuting Morning Joe's claim Monday that Conway actually can't stand her job but is doing it for a "paycheck," Conway noted that she actually could've made more money if she'd walked away from working for Trump. "As a campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns," Conway said in the statement. "Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again."
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reported Conway allegedly compared her stint working for Trump to her "summer in Europe," essentially saying she was doing this "for the money" and would "get through this." Scarborough's co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed Conway "disliked her candidate so much" that she'd get off air and say, "'bleh, I need to take a shower.'"
But Conway — who has ardently defended Trump on many occasions, even coining the term "alternative facts" to defend his credibility — insisted it was a "privilege to assist Trump in the White House." "I know him, I respect him, I believe in him, and I am confident in his capacity to be a transformative and successful president," she said.
Read Conway's statement in full below. Becca Stanek
Taking a moment from more important matters to respond .... pic.twitter.com/B0uL0ME0Bi
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 16, 2017
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster briefed the press Tuesday regarding reports President Trump disclosed highly sensitive intelligence information to Russian officials. McMaster said Trump's conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak was "wholly appropriate," and said Trump "wasn't even aware" of where the information he revealed "came from."
McMaster says Pres. Trump "wasn't even aware of where this information came from" before discussing intel with Russian foreign minister. pic.twitter.com/3dhz0L4Yof
— ABC News (@ABC) May 16, 2017
Experts had said Trump's disclosure could have compromised intelligence sources. McMaster said Trump "wasn't briefed on the sources and methods" of the intelligence collection, and insisted Trump "in no way compromised any sources or methods in the course of this conversation."
McMaster deemed the "premise" of the reports "false," though he did not deny that Trump relayed classified information from an ally to Russian officials. Becca Stanek
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday that the "premise" of The Washington Post's report about President Trump sharing highly classified intelligence with Russian officials last week is "false."
McMaster argued that it is untrue that the president "in any way ... had a conversation that was inappropriate or resulted in any kind of lapse of national security." McMaster said that national security had instead been put at risk by people "violating confidentiality."
On Monday, McMaster had also called the report "false" but additionally claimed, "I was in the room. It didn't happen." On Tuesday, President Trump confirmed The Washington Post's report by defending his decision to divulge information to the Russians. Watch McMaster below. Jeva Lange
McMaster: "I stand by the statement I made yesterday.” https://t.co/e7AMxFZlO6
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 16, 2017