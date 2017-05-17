Rep. Jason Chaffetz formally requests Comey's 'memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings' on Trump
On Tuesday evening, The New York Times and other major news organizations reported that, according to detailed notes former FBI Director James Comey kept on his conversations with President Trump, Trump asked him to drop the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn, a day after Flynn resigned under pressure because of his communications with Russia's ambassador. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) quickly said he wanted to see those memos and had his "subpoena pen ready," and on Tuesday night, he made it official.
In a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Chaffetz said that if the reports are true, "these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn. So the committee can consider that question, and others, provide, no later than May 24, 2017, all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."
The Times doesn't claim to have seen the memos, but said a Comey "associate" read parts of it, including Comey's recollection that Trump told him: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. ... He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." Political commentator Evan Siegfried theorizes that FBI associates didn't turn over the unclassified memos to the news media for this very reason:
Or, as an active duty FBI agent put it to The Daily Beast, firing Comey was a "big gamble. You've got to kill him, metaphorically. You can't just wound him." Peter Weber
Two 2016 presidential primary runners-up, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), met for a CNN town hall on Tuesday night. Of course the topic of President Trump came up, especially since hours earlier, The New York Times had dropped the latest bombshell about the president: allegations that he asked the FBI director to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn and, by extension, the Trump campaign. At one point, prompted by moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, Sanders and Kaisch discussed Trump's truthfulness.
"Is Trump a liar, or am I using hyperbole here?" Sanders asked Kasich. "Is he a liar." "Well, you know, sometimes he says things I don't agree with and I think they don't resemble the facts," Kasich replied, to laughter, but he said using terms like "liar" is not helpful for America. "Let the facts speak for themselves and then we can draw a conclusion," he said. Sanders asked what we should call a president who says millions or people voted illegally for his opponent. "I guess I'm going to belabor this," Kasich said, responding with a question about misleading campaign copywriters. "I mean, we just have to be careful about our terms, that's all I'm saying," he concluded.
Earlier in the town hall, Kasich made clear he wasn't there to defend Trump. "The things that have swirled around this White House are the reasons that caused me not to move forward and support him both in the primary and going to that Republican convention," he said. When Tapper asked Kasich if he's concerned that Trump "doesn't have the competence to be president," Kasich said Trump "doesn't understand all the things about the job," but there's "a learning process for everybody" and he hopes Trump "will become a unifier, will more understand the gravity of this job, stop the tweeting, and bring people together."
Sanders disagreed. "I'm not a psychiatrist," he said, "but there's something strange going on, I think, with Mr. Trump." He said Trump lies all the time, mentioned Trump's affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and argued that Trump has "an authoritarian-type mind" and isn't "a great believer in dissent or democracy." So no, "I don't think this is just a learning curve, I think he's a smart guy, but something else is going on," Sanders said. Watch. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel Live brutally illustrates how Trump's 'lies' become 'facts,' drawing from Schoolhouse Rock!
"We are now living in a world of 'alternative facts'" where "the president makes statements almost every day that aren't necessarily based in truth," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. That's "frustrating to some people and confusing to others, especially young people," he added. "You know, we're raised to believe that the president tells the truth, but that isn't necessarily the case anymore. And so, to bring children up to date on the new American way, we took a cue from Schoolhouse Rock! — you remember Schoolhouse Rock? — and hopefully this will explain how it all works now."
If you do remember Schoolhouse Rock!, the experiment in animated civics education, this is a kind of painful thing to watch. But the Trump presidency has been its own sort of crash course in American government, and like the original, there's something to be learned from the parody. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, hours after President Trump hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the White House, a clash broke out outside Turkey's embassy in Washington, D.C. A D.C. Metropolitan Police spokesman said two people were arrested and nine taken to the hospital with injuries after the scuffle, and the violence appeared to start with opposing groups of demonstrators. Later, a D.C. police officer told BuzzFeed News that 10 people were arrested.
The Guardian, citing witnesses, said the fight started when members of Erdogan's security detail attacked protesters carrying the flag of the Kurdish PYD party, and Voice of America's Turkish service — which posted a video of the fighting, and D.C. police trying to keep the peace — similarly identifies the men in dark suits as Erdogan's security guards.
A local NBC News affiliate said Erdogan was inside the building when the fighting broke out, though he is staying in Blair House, across the street from the White House. The Washington Post says Erdogan was "apparently not at the embassy during the demonstration."
"We are protesting (Erdogan's) policies in Turkey, in Syria, and in Iraq," protester Flint Arthur told CNN. "They think they can engage in the same sort of suppression of protest and free speech that they engage in in Turkey," he added. "They stopped us for a few minutes ... but we still stayed and continued to protest Erdogan's tyrannical regime."
In a press conference after their meeting, Trump and Erdogan agreed on the need to defeat the Islamic State. Trump did not agree to Erdogan's demand that the U.S. not arm Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria, but did vow to support Turkey's crackdown on a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), saying such groups will "have no safe quarter." Peter Weber
Congressional Republicans have taken some criticism for expressing their "concerns" about President Trump's behavior, as a series of scandals involving Russia and the FBI investigation into his campaign unfold, and leaving it at that. But Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) played the Nixon card on Tuesday night, while accepting a Freedom Award from the International Republican Institute. "I think we've seen this movie before; I think it appears at a point where it's of Watergate size and scale," McCain told veteran TV journalist Bob Scheiffer, according to reporters at the dinner. "The shoes continue to drop, and every couple days there's a new aspect."
McCain, who's had a strained relationship with Trump, said his advice to Trump would be "the same thing that you advised Richard Nixon, which he didn't do ... get it all out," The Daily Beast's Tim Mak reports. "It's not going to be over until every aspect of it is thoroughly examined and the American people make a judgment," McCain added. "And the longer you delay, the longer it's going to last."
McCain also criticized Trump for hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Oval Office last week — when Trump apparently revealed highly classified intelligence to Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. "I've known this guy Lavrov for 30 years, he's an old KGB apparatchik stooge, and Putin is a murderer and a thug," McCain said. "And to have Lavrov in the Oval Office and be friendly with the guy whose boss ... sent aircraft with precision weapons to attack hospitals in Aleppo, I just think it's unacceptable."
Talk of impeachment and "obstruction of justice" is reportedly starting to percolate on Capitol Hill, after The New York Times reported Tuesday afternoon that fired FBI Director James Comey kept contemporaneous notes indicating that Trump asked him to drop the FBI's investigation of just-fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. That has set off yet another frenzy of media speculation, but you can watch a calm analysis of what that might mean from The Associated Press' Catherine Lucey below. Peter Weber
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) has been criticized for literally giving up during the Trump presidency. But after The New York Times broke the news that former FBI Director James Comey reportedly wrote a memo detailing how President Trump pressured him to quash the investigation into Michael Flynn, it looks like Chaffetz is back and ready for some investigating.
Democratic and Republican senators were apparently discussing the 'definition of obstruction of justice' shortly after news of Comey's memo broke
Moments after The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that President Trump apparently urged fired FBI Director James Comey to close the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) noted a foreboding topic of conversation among lawmakers leaving the Senate floor:
The New York Times reported that Trump's request to Comey — whom he abruptly fired a week ago — came just one day after Flynn resigned over misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. Comey apparently wrote a memo about this particular conversation with Trump, including the fact that Trump had pushed Comey to "let this go" because Flynn "is a good guy."
Comey created a "paper trail" of his interactions with Trump, the Times adds, to document "what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation." The White House denies Trump asked Comey to halt the investigation. Becca Stanek
The New York Times reported Tuesday that former FBI Director James Comey shared with associates that President Trump asked him to end the FBI investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey apparently had a conversation with Trump in mid-February, just one day after Flynn resigned, and in a memo he wrote about the exchange revealed that Trump asked him to "let this go." Flynn was being investigated as part of the bureau's probe into ties between Trump, his associates, and Russia.
The Times did not view the memo in question; one of Comey's associates read parts of the document to a Times reporter. In a statement, the White House denied the description of the conversation between Trump and Comey as relayed in Comey's memo via the Times report — but no one in the administration was willing to put their name on the statement. The entire denial was issued anonymously:
Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, at first citing his handling of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails before conceding the bureau's Russia probe had been a factor. Read more about Comey's reported memo — and how Comey kept a "paper trail" to document "what he perceived as the president's improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation" — at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters