Chelsea Manning to be released from prison Wednesday after 7 years

On Wednesday, Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of leaking huge amounts of classified material to WikiLeaks in 2010, will be released from Fort Leavenworth military prison, seven years into a 35-year sentence. Former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence before leaving office in January. Manning will remain on active duty without pay, the Army said Tuesday, but will keep her military medical care and commissary privileges. She has said she will move to Maryland after she is out of prison, but details of her release are being held secret for security considerations. She is appealing her 2013 court-martial conviction. Peter Weber
ABC News' George Stephanopoulos has an inkling that former FBI Director James Comey's memo could be President Trump's "smoking gun." In his opening monologue Wednesday on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos hammered home the potential implications of the memo reported Tuesday evening. The memo apparently details Trump's push for Comey to to let go of the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as well as Trump's attempt to meddle in the ongoing FBI investigation of his ties to Russia.
"What we've learned in the last 24 hours means that the course of Trump's presidency will turn on his coming public showdown with James Comey," Stephanopoulos said. "The big question: Did President Trump try to block the FBI's Russia investigation, commit an impeachable offense?"
Stephanopoulos said he suspects the Comey memo is comparable to former President Richard Nixon's Watergate tapes. "Comey's notes, the modern equivalent of Nixon's tapes, Congress will get them. Comey will testify. Whether Trump holds the White House will depend on how Comey describes those notes, who Congress believes," Stephanopoulos said, noting that we are watching "a Watergate-sized crisis play out in real time."
President Trump has rather famously declared that he does not "have the time" to read, requesting White House advisers boil complicated issues of diplomacy down to one page of bullet points, maps, graphs, or photos. His National Security Council has apparently wised up, though; one person who spoke with NSC officials told Reuters that the council "strategically" includes Trump's name in "as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he's mentioned."
Trump takes his first trip abroad on Friday with an entire parade of advisers and White House officials in tow. The officials preparing him for his trip, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner "are aware of how he absorbs information," Reuters writes.
GOP congressman says an independent Russia probe is the only way to ensure 'justice has been served'
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) announced Wednesday that he now thinks "it's time" for an "independent commission or special prosecutor" to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. "I'm not sure the best venue. But I think it's time that we do whatever is necessary that when this is over, we give people confidence that either way, either way it goes, justice has been served," Kinzinger told CNN's Alisyn Camerota, the morning after the news broke that Trump had apparently urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn resigned after it became clear he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with a Russian ambassador.
Camerota pressed Kinzinger on whether this meant he's "lost faith" in Congress' ability to carry out a fair investigation of Trump. Kinzinger insisted he hadn't, calling Congress' continued work "really good." "But yesterday, when we begin to see memos ... when we begin to hear things about the potential of asking the FBI director to stop an investigation, this has raised real red flags in the level of seriousness," he said. "And so we need honest, non-political answers."
It seems Republican senators and representatives have developed a sudden onset allergy to appearing on television after Tuesday night's bombshell report that President Trump tried to talk his former FBI director into dropping an investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
"We reached out to 20 Republican senators [and] representatives to appear on CBS This Morning," co-anchor Norah O'Donnell said. "All declined our invitation."
She wasn't alone:
A few Republicans did take the opportunity to voice serious concerns, though. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) went on CNN to call the reports "very concerning." And while accepting an award Tuesday evening, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said: "I think we've seen this movie before; I think it appears at a point where it's of Watergate size and scale." Jeva Lange
Half of registered U.S. voters disapprove of President Trump's performance as president, versus 42 percent who approve, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. Those are Trump's worst numbers in that poll. The new poll was conducted Friday through Sunday, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey but before bombshell reports on Monday and Tuesday about Trump passing classified information to the Russians and asking Comey to drop an investigation of Trump aide and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. In the previous poll, taken Tuesday through Thursday, 46 percent approved and 47 percent disapproved of Trump's performance.
There is a partisan split in the new poll: 79 percent of Republican voters approve of Trump's job while 79 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of independents disapprove. Overall, 38 percent of respondents "strongly disapprove" of Trump versus 19 percent who "strongly approve." "President Trump's approval has fallen from 51 percent in mid-April to 42 percent today," said Morning Consult chief research officer Kyle Dropp. "A less reported-on trend is the waning enthusiasm for Trump in his base. When Trump took office, 56 percent of his voters strongly approved of his job performance. Today that number stands at 42 percent." The poll, of 2,001 registered voters, has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
The weekly Politico/Morning Consult survey "has tended to show more positive results for Trump than most other public polls," Politico notes. The RealClearPolitics average has Trump at 40 percent approval, 55 percent disapproval, just a notch better than the FiveThirtyEight average:
FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver says it is unrealistic to expect Trump's base to abandon him quickly, but adds that "so far, Trump has lost about 1 point off his approval rating per month," which "could add up to a big problem" after a few months. Peter Weber
Former President Barack Obama has spent most of his successor's presidency checked out from reality on tropical islands with millionaires. But when it comes to a frank assessment of President Trump, Obama did not mince words when speaking with his friends last November, People reports.
Trump is "nothing but a bulls----er," Obama reportedly said.
The unnamed friends told People that Obama's opinion "hasn't gotten any better" since Trump took office. "He's deeply concerned with what he's seen," one friend said. "But he's also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren't just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls." Jeva Lange
As news of President Trump's mounting scandals broke this week, many right-leaning media outlets chose to focus instead on the apparent revelation that murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was allegedly in touch with WikiLeaks before "mysteriously" being killed. There is no concrete evidence to indicate anything fishy about Rich's murder — Washington, D.C., police say it was likely a botched attempted robbery. Still, Fox News published a "scoop" citing a "federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report … detailing the contents of Rich's computer" who claimed Rich had "made contact with WikiLeaks."
Almost immediately, Rich's family denied the story, blasting internet sleuths for unfounded conspiracy theories about Rich's death. Then Fox News' source, private investigator Rod Wheeler, told CNN that he actually had no evidence linking Rich to WikiLeaks:
Wheeler instead said he only learned about the possible existence of such evidence through the reporter he spoke to for the FoxNews.com story. He explained that the comments he made to WTTG-TV were intended to simply preview Fox News' Tuesday story. The WTTG-TV news director did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
"I only got that [information] from the reporter at Fox News," Wheeler told CNN.
Asked about a quote attributed to him in the Fox News story in which he said his "investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks," Wheeler said he was referring to information that had already been reported in the media. [CNN]
NBC News additionally reports that "local police in Washington, D.C., never even gave the FBI Rich's laptop to analyze after his murder," poking further holes in the Fox News report.
A spokesperson for Rich's family blamed outlets for publishing the unfounded rumor. Right-wing media has "shown over and over again that they are willing to lie and manipulate the facts" to further "their own political end," the spokesperson said. Jeva Lange