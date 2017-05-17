Donald Trump Jr. implies the Comey memo is true

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. relied on the wise words of Fox News personality and attorney Geraldo Rivera to defend his dad amid the latest White House scandal. Trump retweeted Rivera's post explaining that the president was only pushing former FBI Director James Comey to let go of the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because Flynn is a "good man."

Trump captioned Rivera's "News Flash" with a single, stark word:

Trump's tweet seems to imply that the contents of Comey's memo detailing the Flynn exchange are true. Reports of the memo suggest President Trump told Comey that Flynn "is a good guy," and so he hoped Comey could "let this go."

Other interpretations of President Trump's urgings to Comey are, unsurprisingly, not centered on President Trump's strong belief in Flynn's character. Comey also apparently noted in the memo that the president tried to interfere with the FBI's investigation into his ties to Russia, and even Republican lawmakers are starting to think a special prosecutor or independent investigation might be needed to figure out the truth. Becca Stanek