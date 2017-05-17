ICE reports arrests have increased nearly 40 percent since Trump immigration order

President Trump was in Connecticut on Wednesday to address the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Never mind that he left in his wake a shell-shocked Capitol Hill, which is still trying to figure out how exactly to process the revelation that Trump tried to influence the investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn — Trump appeared in cheery spirits as he offered the academy graduates a word of wisdom from the podium.

"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advise," he said. "Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted."

As an example for anyone who wasn't following, Trump added: "Look at the way I've been treated lately by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams."