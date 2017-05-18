Country singer Toby Keith is doing a special men-only concert in Saudi Arabia for Trump’s visit

County singer Toby Keith may have made a name for himself with songs like "Beer For My Horses," "Whiskey Girl," "Red Solo Cup," and "I Love This Bar," but this weekend he will be performing in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where alcohol is prohibited, in a concert that coincides with President Trump's visit.

The show, on Saturday, is free but open to men only. In addition to Keith, it will feature "an Arabian lute player," The Associated Press reports.

A Trump speech on Islam followed by Rabeh Saqer and freaking Toby Keith. Let's pray they televise this entire disaster. pic.twitter.com/vzwirGuVqA — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) May 18, 2017

A professed love of beer and whiskey aside, Keith is a curious choice of performer for the conservative Muslim country as he's also written tracks like "The Taliban Song," featuring lyrics such as "I ain't seen my wife's face since they came here/They make her wear a scarf over her head that covers her from ear to ear."

Keith's concert will likely follow President Trump's speech on the topic of Islam, which is "intended to unite the broader Muslim world against common enemies of all civilization and to demonstrate America's commitment to our Muslim partners." Jeva Lange