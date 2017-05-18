The congressman from Salem, Massachusetts, just hilariously fact-checked Trump's 'witch hunt' claim

BuzzFeed News filed a lawsuit Thursday against the federal government to acquire "records about President Trump's use of Twitter," Politico reported. BuzzFeed is requesting information from government agencies including the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Justice Department; because the White House is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, it is not included.

"As the Department of Justice itself has acknowledged, there are 'hundreds' of official communications related to the president's tweets, including the claim that President Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower," said BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal. "Given the magnitude and clear public interest of this and other allegations, we believe that the Trump administration is legally obligated to turn over these records."

BuzzFeed is particularly interested in gleaning some more information about Trump's tweets in which he alleged, without evidence, that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Becca Stanek