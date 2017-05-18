Trump claims special prosecutor on Russia 'hurts our country terribly'

On Thursday, President Trump blasted the Justice Department's decision to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. "I believe it hurts our country terribly, because it shows we're a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country," Trump said. He added: "Hopefully this can go quickly, because we have to show unity if we're going to do great things with respect to the rest of the world."
At lunch with TV anchors, POTUS says appointment of Special Counsel "hurts the country" pic.twitter.com/6oackFQBox
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 18, 2017
The DOJ's decision follows the revelation Tuesday night that former FBI Director James Comey kept detailed notes of his conversations with President Trump, including when Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop his Russia-linked investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, will serve as special counsel. Jeva Lange
Roger Ailes once reportedly bragged about creating a network for 'guys who just sit on their couch' and are aged '55 to dead'
Fox News founder Roger Ailes died Thursday at the age of 77. While he was ousted as CEO of the network last year over mounting sexual harassment allegations, the mark he left on cable news and the conservative movement as a whole are undeniable.
But Ailes reportedly looked down his nose at the people he catered to, Joan Walsh writes for The Nation, recalling her only meeting with Ailes in 2000:
"I created a TV network for people 55 to dead," Ailes boasted to us. "Nobody believed it could be done, but I did it. It's for guys who sit on their couch with the remote all day and night." That seemed a condescending way to talk about his audience — not to mention, much of the Republican base — but it was fascinating anyway.
"And they don't want to see anyone like you," he continued, looking directly at me. I wasn't sure whether he meant a liberal, or a brunette newswoman in a dark pantsuit. "They don't want to see you — they don't even want to know that you exist!" And he was obliging them: He'd created a world where women were blonde and wore short tight skirts, men were in charge, and articulate, principled, complicated liberals — especially women — didn't exist. [The Nation,]
Read Walsh's full account at The Nation and read about Ailes' poisonous legacy and cable news revolution here at The Week.
Rod Rosenstein apparently told senators he knew Comey was going to be fired regardless of his memo
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's memo was cited by the White House as the impetus for President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, but apparently Rosenstein knew Comey was going to be axed before he even wrote the memo. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) told reporters Thursday that Rosenstein made that admission in an earlier all-senators meeting about Comey. "He did acknowledge that he learned Comey would be removed prior to him writing his memo," McCaskill said, referring to Rosenstein's memo urging Trump to oust Comey.
Of course, Trump had already muddied the White House's original story for Comey's abrupt firing. Trump told NBC's Lester Holt days after he'd fired Comey that he was going to fire Comey "regardless of recommendation."
No word yet on why Rosenstein was asked to write a memo justifying a decision that Trump had already made and was going to make with or without Rosenstein's blessing. Becca Stanek
President Trump apparently wants his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, back in the White House, The Daily Beast reports. Trump fired Flynn after it came out that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with a Russian ambassador. Flynn is currently at the heart of investigations into the Trump campaign's potential ties to the Kremlin.
Several sources close to Flynn and to the administration tell The Daily Beast that Trump has expressed his hopes that a resolution of the FBI's investigation in Flynn's favor might allow Flynn to rejoin the White House in some capacity — a scenario some of Trump’s closest advisers in and outside the West Wing have assured him absolutely should not happen.
Those sources said Trump didn't believe Flynn should be under investigation in the first place.
"Trump feels really, really, really, bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back," said one White House official. [The Daily Beast]
Trump has reportedly stayed in touch with Flynn since the firing, even sending the former national security adviser an encouraging message to "stay strong." Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly canceled a speech at a World Heritage site after learning he couldn't land his helicopter on it
President Trump apparently changed his mind about delivering a speech at a UNESCO World Heritage site in Israel after he learned he couldn't land his helicopter there, Newsweek reported Thursday. Trump was supposed to speak at the ancient and historic mountain fortress of Masada during his upcoming foreign trip, but he will instead speak at the Israel Museum, which apparently can accommodate Trump's chopper.
Before Trump changed his plans, the director of Masada National Park, Eitan Campbell, told the Jerusalem Post that "the Americans will land in Bar Yehuda landing strip" and then go up to the mountain "by cable car." Campbell said helicopter landings have been banned at the site because the dust and wind kicked up in the landing can cause "damage to the antiquities."
Other U.S. presidents who made the trip, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, took the cable car up the mountain. Becca Stanek
Over half of Americans believe President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey last week was motivated by the intent to "slow down or stop" an investigation into "Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links with the Trump campaign," a Monmouth University poll published Thursday reveals.
Forty percent of respondents said it was very likely that slowing or stopping the investigation was Trump's intent, while 19 percent say it was somewhat likely. Only 27 percent said it was not likely at all. Americans are increasingly believing Trump's attitude toward Russia is a national security threat, too, with opinion shifting from 43 percent agreeing to 52 percent agreeing over the course of the week.
The poll was conducted by phone between May 13-17 (excluding May 14, a Sunday) and reached 1,002 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent. See the full results here. Jeva Lange
The congressman from Salem, Massachusetts, just hilariously fact-checked Trump's 'witch hunt' claim
President Trump is feeling targeted. Following this week's tornado of news reports related to his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, the president took to Twitter on Thursday morning to claim that he is the victim of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"
This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
Unfortunately for Trump, a certain Massachusetts congressman was ready to fact-check that claim. Jeva Lange
As the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false. https://t.co/8yJIzZBSE8
— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017
BuzzFeed News filed a lawsuit Thursday against the federal government to acquire "records about President Trump's use of Twitter," Politico reported. BuzzFeed is requesting information from government agencies including the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Justice Department; because the White House is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, it is not included.
"As the Department of Justice itself has acknowledged, there are 'hundreds' of official communications related to the president's tweets, including the claim that President Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower," said BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal. "Given the magnitude and clear public interest of this and other allegations, we believe that the Trump administration is legally obligated to turn over these records."
BuzzFeed is particularly interested in gleaning some more information about Trump's tweets in which he alleged, without evidence, that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Becca Stanek