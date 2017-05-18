Basquiat painting sells for $110.5 million, setting record

An untitled Jean-Michel Basquiat painting of a skull sold for $110.5 million at a contemporary art sale at Sotheby's Thursday night in New York, the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece by an American artist.
In 1984, the painting was purchased by the late art collectors Jerry and Emily Spiegel for $19,000. The 1982 work had a pre-sale estimate of more than $60 million, and bidding began at $57 million. A 10-minute bidding war between three parties ensued, and the artwork was ultimately purchased by Japanese art collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.
"I remember astounding the art world back in the 1980s when I set an auction record for Basquiat at $99,000," art dealer and Basquiat friend Jeffrey Deitch told Bloomberg. "All of us, Jean-Michel's friends, we totally believed in his genius. I always thought he would be one day in the legion of Picasso, Bacon, and Van Gogh. The work has that iconic quality. His appeal is real." Basquiat died in 1988 of a heroin overdose at the age of 27. Catherine Garcia
Joe Lieberman, the former senator from Connecticut and Al Gore's running mate in 2000, is President Trump's top choice to replace James Comey as FBI director, Trump said Thursday.
The president made the announcement during a gathering with television anchors at the White House, and later, while speaking to reporters during an appearance with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, Trump said, "We're very close to an FBI director." Lieberman originally ran as a Democrat and later became an independent, and several of his former Democratic colleagues told Politico they don't believe he should take on the position for a variety of reasons — as a former politician he doesn't have enough experience to lead the organization; he became more conservative toward the end of his Senate career; and he opposed part of former President Barack Obama's agenda while he was still in office. Lieberman is also senior counsel at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres, and Friedman, a law firm that has frequently represented Trump — and is not apparently no longer touting that fact. Catherine Garcia
Several weeks after his inauguration, President Trump contacted James Comey, then the FBI director, and asked him when federal authorities planned on spreading the word that he was not personally under investigation, two people with knowledge of the call told The New York Times.
This was one of several interactions that Comey believed jeopardized the FBI's independence, the Times reports, and he instructed the president on the proper way to receive details about investigations: have the White House counsel send inquiries to the Department of Justice. At the time, Comey was overseeing the investigation into ties between Trump associates and Russia, and two incidents concerned him, friends said: during a dinner, Trump asked Comey to pledge his loyalty, and in a meeting at the Oval Office, Trump said he hoped the Russia-linked investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, would be canceled; Trump denies this happened. The Times also reports that the day after Trump talked to Comey about Flynn, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked Comey to assist with pushing back against reports that during the campaign, Trump associates had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials.
Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey's and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, spoke with the Times, and said during a lunch in March, Comey told him he had spent the previous two months trying to teach the White House how to properly interact with the bureau. Comey was afraid people would think he was becoming friendly with the new president, Wittes said, and even went so far as trying to blend into the curtains in the White House's Blue Room during an event so Trump wouldn't spot him and call him out (he did). Comey also told Wittes that on March 1, the White House called him and said Trump needed to speak with him "urgently." It turned out Trump "just wanted to chitchat," Wittes said, and Comey took the call to mean Trump was still "trying to get him on the team and he saw it in light of his refusal to give him his loyalty." Catherine Garcia
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly penned an obituary for his late boss, former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, that was both fawning and defensive.
Ailes, who died Thursday at age 77, was a "force of nature with an agenda," O'Reilly wrote in a piece for USA Today, successful in his quest to "infuse America with traditional philosophy and see to it that conservatives like him were heard loud and clear." Ailes gave former presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush and radio host Rush Limbaugh "blunt advice that led them to success," O'Reilly continued, and it "was that bluntness that made his life difficult, as enemies accumulated — some armed with brutal hatred."
O'Reilly often went back to the theme of Ailes being unfairly treated by people who didn't know him. Throughout his nearly 20 years at Fox News, O'Reilly said he had "total independence," and "when stuff hit the fan, as it will when you are doing daily political commentary in a polarized nation, Roger had my back." Ailes left the network last summer following accusations of sexual harassment, and O'Reilly was ousted from Fox News last month following similar allegations, and O'Reilly believes Ailes was "convicted of bad behavior in the court of public opinion, and it was painful for many of us to watch. He, himself, was stunned and never really recovered." This country is being turned into a "nation where hatred is almost celebrated in some quarters," O'Reilly added, and Ailes "experienced that hatred, and it killed him. That is the truth." He doesn't want to remember Ailes that way, O'Reilly said, but rather as someone who "did both good and bad in his life and in that, he has has something in common with every human being." Catherine Garcia
While Barack Obama is living his best life hanging out in tropical locales and wearing leather jackets, a gloomy group of Trump loyalists have put their heads together and concocted a plot to get revenge against the former president and members of his administration through an approach being described by one person as a "bag of crazy cats," Foreign Policy reports.
In the wake of The Washington Post's report that Trump gave highly classified information about the Islamic State to Russian officials during their visit to the Oval Office last week, members of Trump's inner circle held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to recover from the ongoing repercussions. A person with knowledge of the summit said the team is considering going after Obama's administration by accusing it of sharing sensitive information, too, launching an investigation into a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program called the Automated Indicator Sharing capability. That program gathers information from companies on possible cyberattacks, including malicious IP addresses and emails, that is then shared with foreign partners. The goal of the program is to "identify and block adversary methods that we've never seen before," DHS spokesman Scott McConnell told FP, but the Trump team suggests that the sharing capability can open up sensitive data to Russia and other non-allies.
The problem with this revenge plan is it "doesn't make sense," one former DHS official told FP, after bursting out laughing. "It seems ludicrous," said another former official, who added that the cybersecurity being shared is "beneficial for everyone to have, like, 'Hey, this Windows program has a bug.'" Beyond that, the information in the system is not highly classified but rather "indicators of an attack," the official said. "Nothing is going to be vital to national security." Aside from being "a bag of crazy cats," as the person with knowledge of the meeting judged the approach, Robyn Greene at the Open Technology Institute told FP it's a "massive distraction," and she doesn't understand "how they can draw the line between Trump sharing code-name information with the Russians and this." The White House told FP it is unaware of any meeting or talks. Catherine Garcia
Fox News anchor Shep Smith remembered the network's founder Roger Ailes for all that he was — good and bad — in a heartwrenching 13-minute eulogy Thursday. Ailes died Thursday morning at the age of 77, less than a year after he was ousted as Fox News CEO over sexual harassment allegations.
Smith looked back on the day he "learned of another side of Ailes," when the "mortifying" allegations surfaced. "I didn't believe it could be true at first. This man I so admired despite our differences," Smith said, recalling Ailes as a "patriot," "the biggest personality," and the "most influential and powerful man" he'd ever met. "I love him," Smith said.
Smith recalled trying to work through the pain and the shock, and then one day receiving an encouraging phone call from Ailes. "That was the last time we spoke," Smith said. "He left the company and the rest is history unfolding. To the true victims, respect and comfort. It's all so complicated. Everything here was and is, as he was."
Watch Smith's tearful remembrance of the "complicated" man who "guided" and "supported" him below. Becca Stanek
At a joint press conference Thursday with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, President Trump defended his proposal to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall to stop the flow of drugs. Following Santos' much lengthier, more nuanced explanation of how the best way to tackle the drug crisis is by "collaborating," Trump kept his answer short.
"That was a long and very diplomatic answer to your question. I will say it a little bit shorter: Walls work — just ask Israel," Trump said, seemingly referring to Israel's West Bank barrier. "They work. Believe me."
Trump insisted that "we have no choice." Minutes prior, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Santos outlined Colombia's extensive efforts to combat coca production and promised to team up with the U.S. and other countries to "fight the other links of the chain, the intermediaries."
Catch Santos and Trump's responses below. Becca Stanek
Roger Ailes once reportedly bragged about creating a network for 'guys who just sit on their couch' and are aged '55 to dead'
Fox News founder Roger Ailes died Thursday at the age of 77. While he was ousted as CEO of the network last year over mounting sexual harassment allegations, the mark he left on cable news and the conservative movement as a whole are undeniable.
But Ailes reportedly looked down his nose at the people he catered to, Joan Walsh writes for The Nation, recalling her only meeting with Ailes in 2000:
"I created a TV network for people 55 to dead," Ailes boasted to us. "Nobody believed it could be done, but I did it. It's for guys who sit on their couch with the remote all day and night." That seemed a condescending way to talk about his audience — not to mention, much of the Republican base — but it was fascinating anyway.
"And they don't want to see anyone like you," he continued, looking directly at me. I wasn't sure whether he meant a liberal, or a brunette newswoman in a dark pantsuit. "They don't want to see you — they don't even want to know that you exist!" And he was obliging them: He'd created a world where women were blonde and wore short tight skirts, men were in charge, and articulate, principled, complicated liberals — especially women — didn't exist. [The Nation]
