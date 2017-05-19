Republican congressman confirms Mueller will investigate White House interference into the Russia probe

After a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) told the press that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will review the possibility of White House interference in the ongoing investigation into Russia's influence on the presidential election. "The scope ... of Director Mueller includes any questions about referrals related to any misconduct, any interference. And there were questions well outside the Russian scope in there," Issa said.

Rep. Darrell Issa on deputy AG briefing: There were questions well outside the scope of Russia https://t.co/Eusu0ZcOsw — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 19, 2017

Questions have swirled since it was discovered earlier this week in a memo written by former FBI Director James Comey that President Trump attempted to convince the FBI to drop its probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is at the heart of the Russia investigations. Earlier Friday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said that there is "mounting evidence" of the obstruction of justice in the investigation. "We have to be careful. We don't want to say there is proof," he added.

President Trump has lashed out over the appointment of a special prosecutor, claiming he is the subject of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history."

To that, at least, Issa responded blankly: "I don't personally believe in witches." Jeva Lange