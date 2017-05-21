SNL bids a preemptive farewell to Trump with 'Hallelujah'

Saturday Night Live opened its 42nd season finale, hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with a reprise of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," the song the show used to mourn Hillary Clinton's election loss. This time around, Alec Baldwin's President Trump was the one at the piano, wearing a Russian flag pin to reference the scandals many believe will end his presidency well before 2020.
As Trump sings, he is gradually joined by the rest of his SNL administration: Kate McKinnon as spin doctor Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Vice President Pence, and even Scarlett Johansson in a cameo reprisal of her role as Ivanka Trump to round out the First Family. "I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong," Trump says at the end of the song. "But I can't speak for these people."
The real life President Trump may not be giving up, but Baldwin is expected to step down from his role as SNL's president. "Look, I'd love to keep doing this per my availability, but I have other things I'm going to do, so I guess we'll figure it out," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. This episode also marked the last appearance of longtime cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer. Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
One week after its most recent ballistic missile test, North Korea tested what is believed to be a medium-range ballistic missile Sunday. The rocket traveled about 310 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, a shorter flight than the last test.
"We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely," said a statement from U.S. Pacific Command. "U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan."
New South Korean Moon Jae-in convened a National Security Council meeting after the test but did not comment publicly. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will address the leaders of 50 majority-Muslim nations Sunday in an "uplifting" but "blunt" speech on Islam and the war on terror. The talk is the keynote event of Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, the first stop of his inaugural international tour as president.
A leaked draft of the speech did not contain the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism," which Trump highlighted throughout his campaign, accusing President Obama and Hillary Clinton of being soft on terror because they would not "state what the problem is or at least say the name."
In an interview to air Sunday, National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster was vague about whether the phrase would appear. "This is the president asking questions, listening, learning, and of course the president will call it whatever he wants to call it," he said. "Whatever we call it, we recognize that these are not religious people and in fact, these enemies of all civilization," McMaster added. "What they want to do is to cloak their criminal behavior under some false idea of a religious war."
Observers are also watching to see if Trump's speech goes off-message to discuss the scandals and allegations plaguing his presidency, as well as whether he takes members of his audience, most notably his Saudi Arabian hosts, to task for human rights abuses. Bonnie Kristian
White House staff are seeking legal counsel to protect themselves while working with federal investigators probing alleged ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. For many, this could be a major financial strain, as conflict-of-interest rules limit their options for free or discounted legal services.
"Obviously for the people who have a lot of money and assets, some of these higher ups, it's not a problem," said Stanley Brand, who was George Stephanopoulos' attorney when he was Bill Clinton's press secretary. "It's a problem for the lower downs who don’t." Stephanopoulos, for example, ran up more than $100,000 in legal fees during Clinton's Whitewater scandal.
Trump met with his own pricey legal team Thursday, and The Washington Post reported Friday the ongoing FBI probe has identified a current, unnamed White House official "close to the president" as "a significant person of interest." Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday shared the agenda he wants Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to pursue following his re-election win Friday. Speaking at a joint press conference in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Tillerson said he hopes Rouhani will use his new term "to begin a process of dismantling Iran's network of terrorism."
"We also hope that he puts an end to their ballistic missile testing," Tillerson continued. "We also hope that he restores the rights of Iranians." Rouhani, who facilitated the nuclear deal Iran signed with the U.S. during the Obama administration, is a moderate and ran on a message of "social and political freedom" in contrast with his hardline challenger.
Tillerson also used the occasion to praise the massive U.S.-Saudi arms deal signed Saturday, calling it a "strong message to our common enemies," a category in which both governments place Iran. Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Rex Tillerson says he hopes Iranian Pres. Rouhani uses new term to "begin dismantling Iran's network of terrorism" https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/OqO3QUP1UK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address Saturday for Grove City College, a small, Christian school in Pennsylvania. His selection for the keynote was controversial at the conservative campus, where many current students and alumni worried his presence would be interpreted as an institutional endorsement of the Trump administration.
Pence's speech congratulated and encouraged graduates, focusing on a theme of leadership. "Remember now, people follow people they respect, so first and foremost you must aspire to be men and women of character," Pence said. "Servant leadership, not selfish ambition, must be the animating force of the career that lies before you," he continued, later praising "a friend of mine," President Trump, as an "example of leadership and perseverance."
An audio recording of the full speech is available here. Pence will deliver the commencement address for Indiana's University of Notre Dame on Sunday, where some students have planned a walk-out protest. Bonnie Kristian
The United States and Saudi Arabia have sealed an arms deal worth $350 billion over the next decade, the White House said Saturday, on the occasion of President Trump's first visit to Riyadh since taking office. The deal was partially negotiated by Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who reportedly called the CEO of defense contractor Lockheed Martin and asked her to lower the price of a missile detection system while meeting with Saudi officials earlier this month.
The immediate sale is worth $110 billion and includes "Abrams tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar, and communications and cyber security technology," officials familiar with the package told The Associated Press Friday. "When completed, it will be the largest single arms deal in American history," said Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, chief of the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
Riyadh is expected to use at least some of the weapons in its military intervention in Yemen's civil war, where the Saudi-led coalition has been accused of war crimes. Human rights advocates have warned that the deal risks making the United States complicit, though the U.S. is already offering logistical support to the intervention.
Saudi Arabia also announced business deals totaling $55 billion with U.S. companies in the energy and chemical sectors Saturday, presenting the deals to Trump shortly after he arrived. Bonnie Kristian
Trump attacked Michelle Obama for visiting Saudi Arabia without a headscarf. Melania Trump is now doing exactly that.
President Trump began his first tour abroad since taking office with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, where he is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump as well as his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Neither woman is wearing a headscarf in the traditional Saudi style, which is not unusual. Though Saudi women are legally required to wear a head covering and a long, typically dark robe called an abaya when appearing in public, visiting Western women usually wear conservative dresses and leave their heads uncovered. See, for example, these photos of British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former first lady Michelle Obama in Saudi Arabia in recent years:
@akhbar Pffff. Hardly any Western female personality wears a scarf during visit to Saudi Arabia. May, Merkel, Michelle. Such a non-story. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/IghtzMCGO7
— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) May 20, 2017
So the Trump ladies' choice would be a non-story — except for this old tweet from President Trump, in which he attacked Obama for her choice:
Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015
Trump's Twitter also boasts a lengthy archive of criticism of the country he now says it is a "great honor" to visit, including accusing Riyadh of "paying ISIS." Bonnie Kristian