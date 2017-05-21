SNL bids a preemptive farewell to Trump with 'Hallelujah'

Saturday Night Live opened its 42nd season finale, hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with a reprise of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," the song the show used to mourn Hillary Clinton's election loss. This time around, Alec Baldwin's President Trump was the one at the piano, wearing a Russian flag pin to reference the scandals many believe will end his presidency well before 2020.

As Trump sings, he is gradually joined by the rest of his SNL administration: Kate McKinnon as spin doctor Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Vice President Pence, and even Scarlett Johansson in a cameo reprisal of her role as Ivanka Trump to round out the First Family. "I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong," Trump says at the end of the song. "But I can't speak for these people."