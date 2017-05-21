Watch Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan say goodbye to SNL on 'Weekend Update'

Saturday Night Live veterans Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan ended their SNL runs after seven and nine seasons, respectively, in the 42nd season finale. Both players appeared in nearly every skit of the evening, and each took a final bow in recurring "Weekend Update" roles.
For Bayer, that meant a second appearance of her new character, perpetually unintelligible weather reporter Dawn Lazarus, while Moynihan's Drunk Uncle was in fine form. With President Trump in office, he raves, "finally, a white guy has a chance to make it in America again. Because Trumpy, that little Trumpy, he's putting America back to worm again." Also, "Ghostbusters should be men."
Watch both "Weekend Update" sketches below. And, as Dawn Lazarus would say, "that's what happen in your neck of the what." Bonnie Kristian
Trump calls for unity in Saudi speech, denounces 'Islamic extremism, and the Islamicists, and Islamic terror of all kinds'
President Trump on Sunday delivered his much-anticipated speech on Islam and the war on terror before leaders representing 50 Muslim-majority nations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump began by announcing his intention to share "a message of friendship, hope, and love" in "the heart of the Muslim world," promising the United States would "not seek to impose our way of life on others."
He soon pivoted to the subject of terrorism, calling for cooperation and regional self-responsibility to fight "Islamic extremism, and the Islamicists, and Islamic terror of all kinds" (a list used in lieu of the "radical Islamic terrorism" phrase Trump touted on the campaign trail.) "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong, and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Terrorism has spread all across the world, but the path to peace begins right here. … A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists."
Trump called on religious leaders to "make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will bring you no glory ... if you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty. Your life will be brief, and your soul will be fully condemned."
On the political front, he praised the U.S.-Saudi arms and business deals announced the day before, and thanked a number of Muslim-majority nations for opposing terrorism. On the subject of refugees, whom Trump has made clear he does not want to come to the United States, the president argued Middle Eastern countries should seek to retain this "human capital" for their own benefit.
Trump's friendly rhetoric did not extend to Iran and Syria regimes, which Trump condemned for supporting "extremist groups that spread chaos and destruction" and committing atrocities. "Responsible nations must work together to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria," he said.
The question of our era, Trump concluded, is "Will we be indifferent in the presence of evil?" With unity among the assembled states, he argued, "nobody, absolutely nobody, can beat us." Watch Trump's entire speech below, beginning around the 1:40 mark. Bonnie Kristian
The Chinese government killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 informants working with the CIA between 2010 and 2012, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing two former senior U.S. officials who remained unnamed. The CIA declined to comment for the Times story.
Five years later, it is still not certain how the sources were identified, only that their grim fates significantly crippled American intelligence efforts in China. Some in the intelligence community suspect a mole, the Times reported, while others believe Chinese hackers could have breached CIA systems.
The ambiguity is "really troubling," Times journalist Matt Apuzzo told the BBC, but whatever the breach was, it seems to have ended by 2013. "For many years China and the U.S. have been locked in this spy battle that's been going on behind the scenes," Apuzzo added. "It goes back and forth." Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live opened its 42nd season finale, hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with a reprise of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," the song the show used to mourn Hillary Clinton's election loss. This time around, Alec Baldwin's President Trump was the one at the piano, wearing a Russian flag pin to reference the scandals many believe will end his presidency well before 2020.
As Trump sings, he is gradually joined by the rest of his SNL administration: Kate McKinnon as spin doctor Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Vice President Pence, and even Scarlett Johansson in a cameo reprisal of her role as Ivanka Trump to round out the First Family. "I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong," Trump says at the end of the song. "But I can't speak for these people."
The real life President Trump may not be giving up, but Baldwin is expected to step down from his role as SNL's president. "Look, I'd love to keep doing this per my availability, but I have other things I'm going to do, so I guess we'll figure it out," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. This episode also marked the last appearance of longtime cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer. Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
One week after its most recent ballistic missile test, North Korea tested what is believed to be a medium-range ballistic missile Sunday. The rocket traveled about 310 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, a shorter flight than the last test.
"We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely," said a statement from U.S. Pacific Command. "U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan."
New South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened a National Security Council meeting after the test but did not comment publicly. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will address the leaders of 50 majority-Muslim nations Sunday in an "uplifting" but "blunt" speech on Islam and the war on terror. The talk is the keynote event of Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, the first stop of his inaugural international tour as president.
A leaked draft of the speech did not contain the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism," which Trump highlighted throughout his campaign, accusing President Obama and Hillary Clinton of being soft on terror because they would not "state what the problem is or at least say the name."
In an interview to air Sunday, National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster was vague about whether the phrase would appear. "This is the president asking questions, listening, learning, and of course the president will call it whatever he wants to call it," he said. "Whatever we call it, we recognize that these are not religious people and in fact, these enemies of all civilization," McMaster added. "What they want to do is to cloak their criminal behavior under some false idea of a religious war."
Observers are also watching to see if Trump's speech goes off-message to discuss the scandals and allegations plaguing his presidency, as well as whether he takes members of his audience, most notably his Saudi Arabian hosts, to task for human rights abuses. Bonnie Kristian
White House staff are seeking legal counsel to protect themselves while working with federal investigators probing alleged ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. For many, this could be a major financial strain, as conflict-of-interest rules limit their options for free or discounted legal services.
"Obviously for the people who have a lot of money and assets, some of these higher ups, it's not a problem," said Stanley Brand, who was George Stephanopoulos' attorney when he was Bill Clinton's press secretary. "It's a problem for the lower downs who don't." Stephanopoulos, for example, ran up more than $100,000 in legal fees during Clinton's Whitewater scandal.
Trump met with his own pricey legal team Thursday, and The Washington Post reported Friday the ongoing FBI probe has identified a current, unnamed White House official "close to the president" as "a significant person of interest." Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday shared the agenda he wants Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to pursue following his re-election win Friday. Speaking at a joint press conference in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Tillerson said he hopes Rouhani will use his new term "to begin a process of dismantling Iran's network of terrorism."
"We also hope that he puts an end to their ballistic missile testing," Tillerson continued. "We also hope that he restores the rights of Iranians." Rouhani, who facilitated the nuclear deal Iran signed with the U.S. during the Obama administration, is a moderate and ran on a message of "social and political freedom" in contrast with his hardline challenger.
Tillerson also used the occasion to praise the massive U.S.-Saudi arms deal signed Saturday, calling it a "strong message to our common enemies," a category in which both governments place Iran. Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Rex Tillerson says he hopes Iranian Pres. Rouhani uses new term to "begin dismantling Iran's network of terrorism" https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/OqO3QUP1UK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2017