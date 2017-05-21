Rubio says investigators should see notes from Trump's 'nut job' meeting

The Senate Intelligence Committee and other federal investigators of alleged collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign should be given access to notes from President Trump's recent meeting with two senior Russian officials, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Sunday in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation. Rubio was referring to the meeting in which Trump reportedly told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador he fired "nut job" FBI Director James Comey to ease the "great pressure" of Comey's Russia probe.

"I encouraged them to make those notes available to the committees. That has not happened," Rubio told host John Dickerson. "And, of course, apparently someone has discussed them, or leaked them, or what have you. But we haven't seen them. So I don't know if that's an accurate description of what's in the notes."

Rubio also addressed Comey's firing Sunday in conversation with CNN's Jake Tapper. The senator acknowledged the gravity of accusations made against Trump, but maintained the importance of reserving judgment in the absence of on-the-record evidence. "Our job in the Intelligence Committee has been to look at this entire episode, for the purposes of counter-intelligence in particular, and then arrive at the facts, put them out in a report, and move on from there," he said.