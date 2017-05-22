Mississippi Republican says Confederate statue removers in Louisiana should be 'lynched'

On Friday, New Orleans completed the removal of the last of four designated Confederate monuments — to the outrage of opponents, who say the decision erases "the history of the city." But The Root reports Mississippi State Rep. Karl Oliver, a Republican, took his outrage a step further this weekend, writing on Facebook that "if the … 'leadership' of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of our history, they should be lynched!"
Oliver's fellow lawmakers were horrified. "Angered beyond words by the inflammatory remarks made by the representative from District 46," wrote Mississippi Rep. Chris Bell, a Democrat. "His constant and consistent disrespect for those who are offended by the images of hate is unacceptable! I will fight with vigor and tenacity to ensure not only our current state flag is removed along with those images that glorify hate."
Oliver's words are perhaps especially startling as he represents the town of Money, Mississippi, where 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in 1955, The Root notes. "I am offended and outraged that a public official in 2017 would, with an obvious conviction and clear conscience, call for and promote one of the most cruel, vicious, and wicked acts in American history," said Mississippi State Sen. Derrick Simmons (D).
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has defended the removal of the monuments, calling them "an aberration."
"They're actually a denial of our history and they were done in a time when people who still controlled the Confederacy were in charge of this city and it only represents a four-year period in our 1,000-year march to where we are today," Landrieu said. Jeva Lange
President Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall on Monday, spending a solemn moment in prayer before slipping a note inside.
American representatives had reportedly told Israeli officials not to join them at the wall: "This is in the West Bank. It is a private visit by the president, and it's not your business," Israeli TV reports a U.S. representative as saying. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not accompany Trump, first lady Melania Trump; his visibly moved daughter, Ivanka Trump; and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joined the president on his visit.
The Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in both Judaism and Islam, is not officially recognized by the U.S. as being part of Israel. The Trump administration has refused to take a clear stance on the issue, with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster declining to take a position and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer saying the wall is "clearly in Jerusalem," a fact that is not in dispute. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said that while she doesn't know "the policy of the administration" she is a part of, "I believe the Western Wall is part of Israel."
Watch Trump's historic visit below. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration has stymied a request from the Office of Government Ethics, moving to block its petition to reveal which federal employees are former lobbyists who were granted waivers to join the White House, The New York Times reported Monday. The request was made by Walter Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics.
Shaub made his request on April 28, the Times reports, asking for a list of names of administration employees who'd received such a waiver, enabling them to accept a political appointment despite having worked as a lobbyist or private lawyer within the last two years. The rule against such appointments stems from an executive order President Trump signed in January to limit lobbyists joining government — similar to one signed by former President Barack Obama in 2009 — but the Trump administration has "hired them at a much higher rate than the previous administration," the Times notes.
On May 17, Shaub received a letter in response from White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, asking him to "stay the data call" and withdraw his request. Mulvaney questioned Shaub's legal standing to demand the information in the first place, writing, "This data call appears to raise legal questions regarding the scope of OGE's authorities." In a statement issued by the Office of Management and Budget on Sunday, the administration questioned Shaub's motives, saying the nature of his request "implies that the data being sought is not being collected to satisfy our mutual high standard of ethics."
While Trump, like Obama, reserves the right to issue the waivers, the Obama administration automatically made each waiver public and offered an explanation of why it was issued. "It is an extraordinary thing," Shaub told the Times of the White House's refusal to honor his request. "I have never seen anything like it." Read more at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters
Wilbur Ross marvels that there 'was not a single hint of a protester' in Saudi Arabia — where protesters are jailed
In an interview Monday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross marveled at the "fascinating" fact that there "was not a single hint of a protester anywhere there during the whole time" he was in Saudi Arabia with President Trump. CNBC Squawk Box host Becky Quick pointed out that might be because the Saudi Arabian government does not allow protests. Political protesters have been jailed and even beheaded.
"But Secretary Ross, that might be, not necessarily because they don't have those feelings there, but because they control people and don't allow them to come and express their feelings quite the same as we do here," Quick said.
Ross admitted that "in theory that could be true." "But boy there was certainly no sign of it, there was not a single effort at any incursion," Ross said. "There wasn't anything."
Watch the exchange below. Becca Stanek
Turkey summons America's ambassador to complain that Turkish bodyguards who attacked peaceful protesters were the real victims
Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's armed bodyguards beat up peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, D.C., apparently at Erdogan's direction. The State Department has since expressed its "concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms" and on Thursday called in Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kiliç to meet with U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon about the incident.
Now Turkey is responding — by accusing United States personnel of "aggressive and unprofessional actions" against the bodyguards, The Associated Press reports.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it gave the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, John Bass, a "written and verbal protest" of actions that are "contrary to diplomatic rules and practices" and demanded a "full investigation of this diplomatic incident." Bass was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014.
Eleven people were injured in the scuffle, including an American police officer and two Secret Service agents. On the other side, "Washington police said they arrested two people who live in the D.C. area — presumably protesters or pro-Erdogan demonstrators — but Erdogan's traveling security team enjoys diplomatic immunity, which means none will be held accountable for clearly criminal acts," the Los Angeles Times writes. Jeva Lange
Nikki Haley, ignoring Trump's budget, promises Syrian refugees continued U.S. financial support
As President Trump was in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, being treated like royalty, his United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, was touring the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, home to about 80,000 Syrian refugees, half of them children. "We're the No. 1 donor here through this crisis. That's not going to stop. We're not going to stop funding this," Haley said. "The fact that I'm here shows we want to see what else needs to be done." The U.S. is "not pulling back" in the region, she told reporters, but "engaging more," citing Trump's airstrike on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air base.
Trump has proposed steep cuts to foreign aid, including the United Nations and agencies such as the ones helping refugees from Syria's civil war, and has twice tried to stop all refugees from entering the U.S.; both attempts were blocked by courts, though the second one is being appealed. Haley didn't directly address Trump's budget proposal, saying she knows the funding is "going through the budget process within Congress," and said she supports strengthening the refugee vetting process and noted that all the refugees she spoke with wanted to go back home to Syria, not to the U.S.
Haley has been an unusually outspoken U.N. ambassador serving alongside an unusually taciturn secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. More than 5 million Syrians have fled the country's multifaceted conflict between Assad, the Islamic State, anti-Assad rebels, and various outside partners. "This is all in the name of our Syrian brothers and sisters," Haley told aid workers after inspecting a food convoy. "We want you to feel like the U.S. is behind you." Peter Weber
Jared Kushner is keeping 90 percent of his real estate holdings, even as he could stand to illegally profit off his office
President Trump may be legally exempt from federal ethics laws, allowing him to retain his real estate holdings, but his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as an executive staff member of the administration, does not have the same privileges. That has led to some heightened scrutiny, as The Washington Post has learned Kushner is keeping "nearly 90 percent of his vast real estate holdings even after resigning from the family business and pledging a clear divide between his private interests and public duties."
As is usual for White House officials, Kushner refused to go over the terms of his ethics agreement, which details what topics he will stay out of in order to avoid conflicts of interest. Yet "many of the real estate properties that Kushner still owns rely on the support of financial institutions, investors, and local officials — and often fall under the purview of regulatory agencies — over which he might now enjoy considerable influence," The Washington Post writes.
"Right now, the only thing that the public has is the assurances from the White House that everybody is complying with ethics rules," said former Office of Government Ethics general counsel Don Fox.
After divesting in certain projects, including One Journal Square, which is tied to the controversial U.S. visa program with China, Kushner still holds real estate interests valued between $132 million and $407 million. Read more about his potential conflicts of interest at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
President Trump got a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, his first journey abroad as president and the first stop on an eight-day tour of Europe and the Middle East. Along with meeting with King Salman and other members of the Saudi royal family, Trump also met individually and as a group with the leaders of several other majority-Muslim nations. His face-to-face with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi was particularly warm.
Sisi, who has already visited Trump at the White House, invited him to visit Egypt. "You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible," he added. "I agree," Trump replied, to laughter. Trump returned the compliment a few moments later. "Love your shoes," he said. "Boy, those shoes. Man!"
Trump's full schedule and maybe jet lag apparently took their toll, however. Trump did tour a new counter-extremism center, but he sent his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to take his place at a follow-up talk about how social media can help fight extremism. At his earlier speech on Islam, Trump went a bit off-script and used the phrases "Islamic extremism" and "Islamic terror" instead of "Islamist extremism," as written. An aide explained afterward that this wasn't an intentional policy shift, only that Trump was "just an exhausted guy" and had tripped over the words. Peter Weber