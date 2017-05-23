James Bond actor Roger Moore dies at 89

Actor Roger Moore died of cancer Tuesday at the age of 89. Moore is best known for portraying James Bond in seven of the series' feature films, including Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. He is often cited as being one of the "best Bonds."
"The affection our father felt whenever he walked onto a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year," Moore's children wrote in the announcement. "Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people." Jeva Lange
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg
— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017
Trump is reportedly considering tapping Corey Lewandowski, the campaign manager he fired, to be a 'crisis manager'
President Trump is considering setting up a "crisis management operation" as the scandals continue to mount, Politico reported Monday evening. Trump is apparently eyeing Corey Lewandowski, his first campaign manager whom he fired, and David Bossie, his deputy campaign manager, to head it up.
The possibility remains unconfirmed and no formal announcement is expected until Trump returns from his trip abroad, but Politico noted Trump wouldn't be the first president to set up a crisis unit in the face of an independent investigation. Former President Bill Clinton, for instance, tapped "masters of disaster" Mark Fabiani and Chris Lehane to deal with questions about the Whitewater scandal.
Last week, the Justice Department announced it had appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Trump's potential ties to Russia's election meddling. The announcement came on the heels of Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey, a decision the White House flailed to explain.
Fabiani told Politico that setting up a crisis management operation would be "exactly the right thing to do" in this situation, as it "allows you to the greatest extent possible to contain the investigation, to keep the investigation away from White House business, and to keep it out of the daily press briefings."
The question, Fabiani said, is whether Trump is looking at the right people to do it. Trump fired Lewandowski just before the Republican National Convention, after Lewandowski made headlines for yanking a reporter aside as she tried to ask Trump a question.
As for Bossie, Fabiani noted that he was known for "working to stoke the many scandals that swirled around the Clinton administration" as an Oversight and Government Reform Committee investigator in the 1990s. "He certainly knows how to set fires; whether he's good at putting them out or not, I have no idea," Fabiani said.
Read more at Politico. Becca Stanek
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is headed toward a clash with the White House over "a controversial pillar of the House GOP tax plan that effectively hikes taxes on imports," Politico writes. The policy is known as the "border adjustment tax," or BAT.
In an analysis of the plan here at The Week, Jeff Spross writes that while "companies that keep importing will likely pass the cost of the tax onto consumers ... if a border adjustment tax can corral more demand within the U.S. while creating jobs and increasing wages, the hike in consumer prices could well be worth it." President Trump and his administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, have expressed opposition to Ryan's plan in the past, even as Ryan has promoted the adjustment tax as "the smart way to go."
"I think it makes the tax code the most internationally competitive of any other version we're looking at," Ryan has said. "And I think it removes all tax incentives for a firm to move ... their production overseas."
Trump has said he doesn't "love" the proposal and called it "too complicated." But the White House has been unwilling to get too loud in its criticisms, and ultimately it is up to the House, not the Trump administration, to write the legislation. "Of all the things we have going on right now, I don't think [a battle with Ryan over the tax] is the No. 1 priority around here," a White House official said.
Read more about the battle over the border adjustment tax here at The Week. Jeva Lange
For an entire week, Fox News lagged behind both MSNBC and CNN during primetime with the essential 25-to-54 demographic, the first time that has happened in nearly 17 years. "As the pro-Trump network, Fox is forcing itself to ignore or downplay major stories," Dylan Byers writes for Reliable Sources. "I'm guessing some Fox viewers are changing the channel just to find out what's actually happening in Washington."
While Fox News is likely concerned by the slump, the network still has the top primetime ratings and all-day ratings over the course of the month, Fortune adds. But Fox is certainly feeling the squeeze after a rough several months that have included the ousting of its top primetime host, Bill O'Reilly, and the departure of top talent Megyn Kelly.
Additionally, "we're not having this conversation if [Rachel] Maddow isn't hosting 9 p.m. at MSNBC," Byers writes. MSNBC was first in primetime, and was the second most-watched cable network behind TNT, which is airing the NBA playoffs. Jeva Lange
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a Manchester Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 and injured dozens of others, The Associated Press and SITE Intelligence Group report. A statement from the terrorist group claims the attack was "in response to their transgressions against the lands of the Muslims."
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police said that the deadly explosion was likely caused by one man who used an "improvised explosive device" and died in the blast. Local police have additionally confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man in south Manchester in connection with the attack.
A former intelligence officer told BuzzFeed News that it is "highly unlikely" such an attack could be carried out by a single terrorist. "Explosives are sophisticated and prone to failing, so whoever prepared the device knew what they were doing," the former intelligence officer said. Jeva Lange
Sean Hannity's colleagues at Fox News are growing increasingly irritated and embarrassed that the host is continuing to promote conspiracy theories about the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.
"ARE WE STILL AIRING THAT S---?!" wrote one Fox News political reporter when The Daily Beast asked for a comment. Washington, D.C., police say Rich was likely killed in a botched attempted robbery, although Hannity has promoted the discredited theory that Rich was mysteriously killed after allegedly being in touch with WikiLeaks.
Rich's family has denied the conspiracies and begged internet sleuths and Hannity to stop spreading the unfounded theories, which they say injure "the memory and reputation of Seth Rich and have defamed and injured the reputation and standing of the members of the family." The family additionally said Hannity has not reached out to them.
"I'm disgusted by it," one Fox News employee told CNN's Oliver Darcy. Another said the conspiracy "drags the rest of us down," while a third suggested Hannity is focused on the Seth Rich story in order to distract from President Trump's ongoing scandals.
"It hurts those of us who are legitimately focused on journalism," one employee said. "We have a chance to turn the corner at Fox, and perpetuating this conspiracy theory damages our integrity." Jeva Lange
Rachel Maddow tells Stephen Colbert that if Trump is guilty, Republicans will do the right thing
Stephen Colbert welcomed MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday night's Late Show by noting that all of a sudden, she is the No. 1 star of cable news. She pointed to her unusual format. "I definitely feel like the most important thing that I can do right now is just try to explain stuff," she said. Colbert asked her what she thinks of Trump's trip abroad so far, and she started by laughing at this moment right after he arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia:
Oh man, watch Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer (on right couch) react when Trump says—in Israel—"We just got back from the Middle East." pic.twitter.com/x7nb4uvqpR
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 22, 2017
"Presidential trips can go either way when there's a president in a time of crisis," Maddow said, noting that when Richard Nixon was fighting the release of his Watergate tapes, he took a trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel, too. Colbert pointed out that Trump has been quiet on Twitter since he left the U.S. Maddow shrugged. Trump doesn't get to make his own news anymore, she said. Now, "the news of the Trump administration is the news of people investigating it and figuring out what's really going on."
Colbert asked Maddow if Trump could be right, that this really is a "witch hunt." She was skeptical. "It's possible it was totally anodyne, that it had nothing to do with the Russian attack on the election that was happening at that same time, it's possible there was nothing nefarious about it at all," she said, but at this point it's up to the Trump White House to explain all the mysterious contacts with Kremlin officials and why Trump's attempts to end the FBI investigation wasn't obstruction of justice.
Is there any chance Republicans would impeach Trump, or would he only face justice if Democrats win Congress in 2018? Colbert asked. "I try not to see it in partisan terms," Maddow said. If it is proved that Trump tried to quash an investigation into his campaign, "it is hard for me to believe that Republicans would not rise above their party in that instance." Colbert wasn't convinced. "My worry is that Donald Trump will just degrade everyone's standards and morals as we pick sides," he said, citing examples. "We're going to have to decide if we're that country or not," Maddow said. "And I think we're not." Watch below. Peter Weber
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said Monday that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could be held in contempt after his lawyers said he will plead the Fifth and refuse to comply with the committee's subpoena, Politico reports. "It does us no good to have people insist on pleading the Fifth if you're out trying to get information. The only thing I can tell you is immunity is off the table," Burr said, adding that "all I've asked him for is documents. I don't know how you can plead the Fifth on a document request."
Other Republicans are hesitant to fall in line behind Burr, with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) saying "you can't criticize anybody for invoking a constitutional right."
"The subpoena needs to be enforced, and hopefully it will be," a noncommittal Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) added.
Flynn's lawyers have cited "escalating public frenzy against him" as his reason for refusing to honor the subpoena. Flynn is at the heart of the ongoing investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. Jeva Lange