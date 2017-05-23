Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio really likes googling himself

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, of Arizona's Maricopa County, has had a lot more time on his hands since he lost re-election in November. While catching up with The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, Arpaio — who once called himself "America's toughest sheriff" — said he now likes to spend his time driving his red Cadillac or googling himself. "I average six Googles a day," Arpaio said, noting the number of new mentions that pop up each time he enters his name in Google.

Arpaio enjoyed a stint in the national spotlight last year for his tough views on immigration and his strong support of now-President Trump. That all came to a screeching halt when his bid for a seventh consecutive term was unsuccessful, ending his 24-year career and leaving his once 14-hour workdays empty.

But Arpaio still has his mentions: The New York Times reported that, "by his own tally, which he was typewritten on loose sheets of paper, he has been profiled in more than 4,000 national and foreign newspapers, magazines, and TV programs."

Read more of Arpaio's thoughts on his career — which he still talks about "in the present tense" — at The New York Times. Becca Stanek