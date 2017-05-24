Google knows where you're using your credit and debit cards

Google now knows how your shopping habits in the "real world" correspond with the ads you interact with online. The advertising giant is teaming up with credit and debit card companies to "match up in-store purchases with your online identity," CNN reports.
The credit card companies provide Google with encrypted information about purchases, which Google software then compares to Google profiles of people who viewed relevant ads. Google cannot actually see any of the encrypted data, so it does not have access to identifiable payment information, like the person's name or what they bought.
The matches are tallied up in aggregate to protect privacy. That means Google can tell a restaurant their ads resulted in 1,000 people going there to eat and how much they spent, but not share any personal information about individual diners. [CNN]
"The privacy implications of this are pretty massive, so Google needs to tread very carefully," San Diego State University marketing professor Miro Copic told the Los Angeles Times. The massive partnership between Google and the card companies will account for 70 percent of all debit or credit card purchases in the country.
You can get around Google tracking your IRL purchases, but it isn't exactly easy: You would have to either log out of your Google account before searching anything, or turn off your search history. CNN also suggests using "cash," like some sort of caveman, "to buy your frosty and fries." Jeva Lange
As President Trump waltzes across the Middle East and Western Europe this week, he leaves at home a gaping hole at the top of the FBI following the ousting of former FBI Director James Comey before leaving town. Despite Trump claiming he was "very close" to having an FBI director last week, the leading candidate, former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman (Conn.), is now out of the running, CNN reports.
"Trump has since decided he wants to see a broader range of candidates for the job," CNN reports an administration official as saying.
The White House is claiming it was because Trump wanted to see a "broader list of candidates," but Lieberman was an ethics minefield. https://t.co/YCqtfzwaiW
— Lily Herman (@lkherman) May 24, 2017
Lieberman had no federal law enforcement background, The Hill reports, which also added to congressional concerns. Lieberman is a partner at the same law firm as Trump's private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, who will represent Trump in the investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
For the position, Trump has also interviewed former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and former FBI official Richard McNeely; McNeely has since withdrawn from the running, and Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher, New York Court of Appeals' Associate Judge Michael Garcia, Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) and South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy (R) have also removed themselves from consideration. Jeva Lange
U.S. allies are having a particularly tough time preparing for the upcoming G-7 summit in Italy on Friday and Saturday, the first that President Trump will attend in person. Officials are trying to write up the statements they'll deliver, as is the norm ahead of such meetings, but they are struggling to work with the "broad points" that U.S. officials have submitted that "fail to nail down positions on issues the leaders will discuss," Politico reported.
The French are hoping Trump can clear up whether or not he actually wants to back out of the Paris climate agreement, while Italy wants to know if Trump would be willing to help out with the influx of refugees. So far, the White House has only indicated that Trump will "promote economic prosperity and global growth" and "address unfair trade practices and other global issues, such as the role of innovation in the economy, women's equality, and food security."
"We haven't exactly seen the same situation before," said Pierre Vimont, a former French ambassador to the United States who has talked to people involved with G-7 conversations. "It's been difficult to find an agreement with the Americans."
Trump's ambiguity may be a bargaining tactic, so that he can see what other leaders will offer him before he puts his cards on the table. But, Politico noted, such vague answers in response to allies' demands for clarity could very well "cause drama" during his first foreign trip. Becca Stanek
President Trump very nearly became the first American president since World War II to forgo an audience with the pope, The New York Times reports.
Former President George W. Bush's ambassador to the Vatican, James Nicholson, helped set up the meeting between Trump and Pope Francis when he realized Trump's advisers were waiting for an invitation to the Vatican — apparently unaware that it was their responsibility to request the audience.
"They hadn't gotten an invitation, and I said, 'You'll never get an invitation,'" Nicholson said. He added that the historic significance of Trump missing an audience with the pope was "a data point that I was pretty persistent on." Read more dispatches from Trump's visit to the Vatican on Wednesday at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
NATO is expected to symbolically join the international coalition against the Islamic State on Wednesday in a bid to earn to approval of President Trump, who is traveling to their headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, The Associated Press reports. Trump has slammed the alliance for being "obsolete" because it is not addressing "taking care of terror," although member nations have increased defense spending in recent years in response to Russian aggression.
"It's not fair that we're paying close to 4 percent and other countries that are more directly affected are paying 1 percent when they're supposed to be paying 2 percent," Trump has complained. The United States is among five members currently meeting spending targets in the alliance.
On Thursday, "an anti-terror coordinator may also be named, but most changes will be cosmetic, as NATO allies have no intention of going to war against [the Islamic State]," The Associated Press reports.
"It's totally out of the question for NATO to engage in any combat operations," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Jeva Lange
Trump's Twitter has been conspicuously calm on his overseas travels. There's a reason for that.
Since President Trump left the U.S. for Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Europe on Friday, his Twitter feed has been uncommonly restrained and professionally political. Some observers explain this lull by pointing to what The Wall Street Journal referred to Friday as a Twitter "intervention" by White House aides worried the president was putting himself in legal jeopardy, while others speculate that Trump doesn't have access to the same cable news channels abroad that he watches and reacts to at home. Politico has another explanation:
For four straight days, President Donald Trump did not live-tweet the cable shows. He didn't mention his unlikely electoral win. And in visits to two countries where he was greeted with great fanfare, he never once complained about being treated unfairly. Trump's relatively successful swing through the Middle East was due to the fact that, for the most part, he didn't get in his own way. It was also the result of months of careful planning. A decision was made early on to visit a part of the world where Trump is venerated and feared, and to pack his schedule so that he mostly stayed on message and, according to one aide, "didn't have time to tweet." [Politico]
That may change now that he's in Europe, however. The Middle Eastern leg of the tour was carefully orchestrated by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, his deputy Dina Powell, and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. The European leg has "not been tightly managed by Kushner, Powell, and McMaster," Politico says, and Trump will be greeted less warmly than in the Middle East. Peter Weber
The Montana special election race for the House seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is "closer than it should be," said the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte.
In what is turning out to be "a recurring nightmare" for Republicans, Democratic challenger Rob Quist is doing unexpectedly well in the deep red state, Politico writes. The special election will be held Thursday, and while Gianforte has led the polls, Quist recently cut the distance between them to single digits.
"The fact that we're talking about Montana — a super red seat — is amazing," said John Lapp, the former director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. "It's also amazing how much money Republicans have to pour into these seats to defend them. It's still a steep climb in Montana, but we know that the reaction there means that there's a tremendous amount of Democratic energy across the country, a tremendous amount of fundraising that will then feed into races that are much fairer fights."
The state is an uncomfortable repeat of close, but ultimately Republican-won, special elections in Kansas and Georgia (in the latter, a second run-off, favorable to Republicans, will be held in late June). "Gianforte has an edge, but it's not going to be a slam dunk," a national GOP strategist told Politico.
And while Gianforte, a multimillionaire, has vowed to "work with Donald Trump to drain the swamp and make America great again," his rival has campaigned in recent days with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). "We're already eating ramen in a 500-square-foot family housing apartment, the four of us," one Quist supporter, Mychiel Rauch, 27, told The New York Times. "Gianforte doesn't represent me at all."
"Special elections shouldn't be taken in a vacuum," writes Paul Blest at The Week. "These elections help build the framework of a progressive movement in places long ignored by the national party, are a litmus test for the power of the base, and can be an indicator of where efforts should be focused for the next general election." Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said that Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old man who is believed to have exploded a suicide bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, was known to British intelligence and security agencies "up to a point." The bombing, which killed 22 people, including children, and wounded dozens of others, "was more sophisticated than some of the attacks we've seen before, and it seems likely — possible — that he wasn't doing this on his own," she added. Police in Manchester said they have arrested three more men in south Manchester in connection with the attack, in addition to the 23-year-old they arrested on Tuesday.
"The intelligence services know a lot of people, and I'm sure we will find out more what level they knew about him in due course," Rudd told reporters, referring to Abedi, "but at the moment all they have confirmed is that they did know about him. And as I say, we will find out more when the operation is complete." She also expressed annoyance at U.S. intelligence leaks about the ongoing investigation. The operation includes sending military personnel out to the streets, beginning with 400 to 800 troops but up to 3,800.
Britain has raised its terrorism alert level to critical, its highest level, which indicates that another attack may be imminent. The Islamic State has said on social media that a "soldier of the caliphate" was able to "plant explosive devices" at the arena Monday night, but there is no known connection between ISIS and Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent. In Manchester on Tuesday, hundreds gathered for a vigil outside City Hall to mourn the victims and pledge to fight hate with love. You can learn more in the Associated Press report below. Peter Weber