Joe Scarborough likens Trump's NATO speech to a 'love note to Vladimir Putin'

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough on Friday criticized President Trump for spending his NATO speech Thursday scolding leaders for not paying enough for their collective defense. Trump, speaking at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, chastised members for "not paying what they should be paying" and issued a reminder that some still owe "massive amounts." NATO leaders could be seen smirking and exchanging looks during Trump's lecture.
While Scarborough agreed that member nations "should carry their load," he wasn't a fan of how Trump delivered that message. "Do not call them out," Scarborough said. "When you have, the entire world is watching and most importantly [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is watching. It seemed like yesterday was his love note to Vladimir Putin. It really did. By, first of all, attacking the allies and then by not moving forward and saying that they were going to do what we've always done and defend any country that was attacked."
Watch Scarborough critique Trump's speech below. Becca Stanek
New findings released this week by NASA revealed how much we still have to learn about Jupiter. The results thus far from NASA's Juno mission, which launched in August 2011 but just reached Jupiter in July, uncovered an array of astonishing and unexpected facts about the solar system's largest planet:
- Jupiter's top and bottom poles are enveloped in massive cyclones, some spanning 870 miles across.
This is Jupiter? Giant planet surprises scientists in Juno’s first flybys https://t.co/5SDFpaMG1s pic.twitter.com/oypkAk2WXX
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 26, 2017
- Jupiter's equatorial region houses pools of ammonia rising from deep within the planet's atmosphere. The Juno mission's principal investigator, Scott Bolton, called this "the most startling feature that was brand-new and unexpected."
- Jupiter boasts a magnetic field that "is nearly 50 percent stronger than previously suspected in some place," Science magazine reported. To put it into perspective, Jupiter's magnetic field could be 10 times stronger than Earth's strongest magnetic field.
Jupiter has the most intense magnetic field in our solar system. New @NASAJuno data shows it unexpectedly stronger: https://t.co/wzmfoQblqi pic.twitter.com/XFpuNe5BU9
— NASA (@NASA) May 25, 2017
- Unlike Earth's polar auroras, which Science magazine explains are "fueled by particles streaming in from space," Jupiter's auroras are powered by electrons from "deep within the planet's atmosphere."
Needless to say, it's a far cry from researchers' initial expectation of fairly humdrum findings. "There is so much going on here that we didn't expect that we have had to take a step back and begin to rethink of this as a whole new Jupiter," Bolton said.
Next up, on July 11, Juno will take a closer look at Jupiter's Great Red Spot. In the meantime, check out a few more jaw-dropping photos from Juno's first flyby. Becca Stanek
A whole new world: my first in-depth science results reveal a strikingly complex #Jupiter. Details: https://t.co/wVdMNaBKp1 pic.twitter.com/LXKr32KASp
— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) May 25, 2017
The first image of #Jupiter’s rings taken from the inside looking out. The stars beyond are part of Orion. Details: https://t.co/lUbBM3AXsj pic.twitter.com/fx6z9xmGI5
— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) May 25, 2017
My latest #Jupiter science flyby is complete. All science instruments + #JunoCam were operating to collect data https://t.co/D9dpafXaO7 pic.twitter.com/qlywqHSRlF
— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) May 19, 2017
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in the Middle East killed at least 35 civilians in airstrikes in eastern Syria on Thursday, the same day the U.S. Central Command admitted to accidentally killing at least 105 Iraqi civilians in Mosul in a March targeting of two snipers.
The eastern Syrian town targeted Thursday is held by ISIS. "Among the dead are at least 26 relatives of [ISIS] fighters, many of them women and children, including Syrians and Moroccans," the head of the Syrian Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, told France 24. "The other nine are Syrian civilians and include five children."
Monitors aren't sure how many civilians have been killed by the U.S.-led coalition, but Airwars, a London-based group of researchers and journalists, puts the number at 366 in Iraq and Syria in April alone. The group "said it had seen civilian fatalities surge since U.S. President Donald Trump came to power and gave greater leeway to battlefield commanders," France 24 writes.
The Syrian Observatory, also based in Britain, estimates 225 civilians were killed in coalition strikes between April 23 and May 23. Before the Thursday report, the United States military had claimed 352 civilians had been "unintentionally" killed since 2014.
"Our condolences go out to all those that were affected," Major General Joe Martin said in a statement following Thursday's report on the Mosul bombing. "The coalition takes every feasible measure to protect civilians from harm." Jeva Lange
The Trump administration in April debuted a new Department of Homeland Security office and database, DHS VINE, dedicated to providing information on the custody status (as well as personal details) of immigrants accused of crime. The database had a bumpy launch, as immigration attorneys soon noticed it listed sensitive information for immigrant babies and toddlers.
That problem was corrected, but The Guardian reports immigration lawyers have identified another major issue: The database lists immigrants who are victims of crimes and have "sought federal protections as survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault." Federal law says these victims' private information is supposed to be kept secret because their abusers could use it to track them down and inflict further harm. The searchable, online database now makes that information available to the public.
"It has certainly put a very powerful tool in the hands of abusers," said Archi Pyati of the Tahirih Justice Center, which offers pro-bono services to immigrants escaping gender-based violence. The Tahirih Justice Center has called on DHS to edit the VINE database to remove victims' information or to shutter the project entirely. Bonnie Kristian
The wives of NATO leaders all took a photo together. The husband of Luxembourg's gay prime minister joined them.
When a handful of NATO leaders' wives took a photograph together at the Royal Castle of Laeken, in Brussels, on Thursday, there was a conspicuous suited figure in their ranks. Gauthier Destenay, the husband of Luxembourg's gay prime minister, Xavier Bettel, had been invited to join the first ladies:
Husband of openly gay Luxembourg Prime Minister joins "family photo" of G7 first ladies. https://t.co/tRsykLY1Tm pic.twitter.com/wlj6tUnNwZ
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 26, 2017
Destenay, who married Bettel in 2015, was flanked by "First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, [the Norwegian Secretary General's partner] Ingrid Schulerud, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's partner Desislava Radeva, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Slovenia's Prime Minister Cerar's wife Mojca Stropnik, First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir," and Melania Trump, The Daily Mail reports. Jeva Lange
More than 100 United Nations peacekeepers recruited from the Sri Lankan military were identified as the operators of a child sex ring in Haiti, The Associated Press reported Friday, but none were ever prosecuted or jailed after repatriation.
The U.N. does not have legal jurisdiction over the peacekeepers to bring its own charges, and it has now implemented a stricter screening process for would-be peacekeepers from Sri Lanka intended to better weed out recruits connected to military units that have been accused of war crimes. Still, the U.N. continues to deploy Sri Lankan peacekeepers despite these grave — and still unresolved — allegations.
"This is a pattern repeated around the world," the AP report notes. "Strapped for troops, the U.N. draws recruits from many countries with poor human rights records for its peacekeeping program." "Sometimes the U.N. needs troops," former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan told the AP. "And they are so desperate that they accept troops that they will normally not accept if they had the choice."
Last month, a broader AP investigation into peacekeeper misconduct counted some 2,000 allegations of sexual assault by U.N. peacekeepers around the world since 2005. About 300 of those cases involved children, but jail time was rare across the board. In Haiti, the nine children who alleged abuse said the peacekeepers baited them with offers of food. One boy estimated he was forced to have sex with about 100 peacekeepers, averaging four daily for several years. Bonnie Kristian
Trump's travel ban is stuck in court. But visits from the targeted Muslim-majority countries are dropping anyway.
The number of nonimmigrant visas issued to people in Muslim-majority countries declined steeply in April, Politico reported after analyzing data posted this week by the State Department. In nearly 50 Muslim-majority countries, 20 percent fewer nonimmigrant visas were issued in April compared to the monthly average issued in 2016. These drop-offs were noted in spite of the fact that President Trump's immigration executive order, which temporarily bans travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries, is held up in court.
In the six countries — Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen — affected by Trump's second immigration executive order, the number of nonimmigrant visas plummeted 55 percent in April compared to last year's averages. In just Arab countries, nonimmigrant visas dropped almost 30 percent in April.
William Cocks, a spokesperson for the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs, argued that visa demand "is cyclical" and "not uniform throughout the year," but three immigration experts told Politico the declines likely weren't purely coincidental. "Some people may have canceled trips," said immigration lawyer Stephen Pattison. "Some people may have traveled last year but not this year. But I think it would be naive to assume that’s what's going on in Washington isn't having an effect on consular adjudications."
The State Department did not publish the number of visa applications submitted or rejected, so Politico was unable to extrapolate whether the drops were because the U.S. government is denying more visa applicants, or because fewer people want to visit Trump's America.
Read more about the effects of Trump's travel ban in Muslim-majority countries — and worldwide — at Politico. Becca Stanek
Award-winning author and poet Denis Johnson died Thursday at the age of 67, The Washington Post reports. "Denis was one of the great writers of his generation," Farrar, Straus & Giroux president and publisher Jonathan Galassi said in a statement. "He wrote prose with the imaginative concentration and empathy of the poet he was."
Johnson is best known for his hazy, freewheeling collection of linked stories, Jesus' Son, and he won the 2007 National Book Award and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his Vietnam War novel, Tree of Smoke. His most recent novel, The Laughing Monsters, was published in 2014.
"No American novelist since William Burroughs has so flagrantly risked 'insensitivity' in an effort to depict the pathology of addiction," The New York Times wrote of Johnson in 1992.
"The Monk's Insomnia," by Denis Johnson, from @NewYorker, Oct. 18th, 1982. pic.twitter.com/3itAV9kzk3
— Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) May 26, 2017
"My ear for the diction and rhythms of poetry was trained by — in chronological order — Dr. Seuss, Dylan Thomas, Walt Whitman, the guitar solos of Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, and T.S. Eliot," Johnson once said. "Other influences come and go, but those I admire the most and those I admired the earliest (I still admire them) have something to say in every line I write." Jeva Lange