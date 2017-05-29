Tiger Woods says alcohol was 'not involved' in his arrest

Golf great Tiger Woods said Monday night he is taking "full responsibility" for the actions that led to him being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida.
In a statement, Woods, 41, said he understood the "severity" of what happened, but wanted the "public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly." Woods went on to apologize to his "family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again." Catherine Garcia
A sportswriter for The Denver Post was fired Monday after he sent what the newspaper called a "disrespectful and unacceptable" tweet about the winner of the Indianapolis 500.
Following Takuma Sato's win on Sunday, Terry Frei tweeted, "Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend." Not long after he posted his message, Frei deleted it. He followed up with an apology to Sato and those who were offended by his tweet. "I made a stupid reference, during an emotional weekend, to one of the nations that we fought in World War II — and, in this case, the specific one my father fought against," he said, later adding he was "angry" at himself because "there was no constructive purpose in saying it and I should not have said it, especially because The Denver Post has been dragged into this."
It wasn't enough, and on Monday morning, The Post's Mac Tully and Lee Ann Colacioppo released a statement saying Frei was no longer an employee and they were sorry for his "disrespectful and unacceptable" tweet. Catherine Garcia
A Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives who called Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protesters gathered at the Capitol Monday said he threatened to shoot one of his colleagues after he promised to "get" him.
The protesters were speaking out against State Bill 4, which requires that cities and counties in Texas go along with federal immigration authorities who ask they detain people suspected of living in the U.S. without proper documentation; critics are afraid this will lead to racial profiling. After the demonstrators began to chant and unfurl banners, security officers arrived and eventually started to remove them from the gallery. State Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving) said he "took issues" with Democrats "bragging about how great it was and they were inciting them to break the House rules and break Texas law." He said he saw signs stating the protesters were not legal residents, so he decided to call ICE.
"Matt Rinaldi gave the perfect example of why there's a problem with SB 4," state Rep Ramon Romero (D-Fort Worth) said. "Matt Rinaldi looked into the gallery and saw Hispanic people and automatically assumed they were undocumented. He racially profiled every single person that was in the gallery today. He created the scenario that so many of us fear." State Rep. César Blanco (D-El Paso) said Rinaldi came up to a group of Democrats and said he "just called ICE to have all these people deported," while state Rep. Ramon Romero (D-Fort Worth) said Rinaldi declared, "I called ICE — f—k them," before turning to another lawmaker and yelling, "F—k you" to "the point where spit was" flying in their faces.
Rinaldi claimed on Twitter that state Rep. Poncho Nevárez (D-Eagle Pass) "threatened my life on the House floor" and said "he would 'get me.' I made it clear that if he attempted to, in his words, 'get me,' I would shoot him in self-defense." Nevárez told The Texas Tribune he put his hands on Rinaldi to tell him to take his argument outside the chamber, but he never threatened to hurt him. Later, Nevárez tweeted that Rinaldi is a "liar and hateful man. Got no use for him. God bless him."Catherine Garcia
Trump calls Friday's fatal stabbings in Portland by an apparent white supremacist 'unacceptable'
On Friday, a 35-year-old apparent racial extremist named Jeremy Christian allegedly stabbed three people on a light-rail train in Portland, killing two of them, after they interceded to stop Christian from harassing two teenage girls with dark skin, one apparently in a hijab. On Saturday, about 1,000 people gathered in Portland to honor the three men who intervened: Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, a recent graduate of Reed College, and Rick Best, 53, an Army veteran, both of whom died; and David-Cole Fletcher, 21, who survived.
"They didn't have capes," local activist Ellie Eaton said at the vigil. "They were just human beings that we all have the capacity to be like." On Monday, President Trump called the attack "unacceptable," and said the "victims were standing up to hate and intolerance," in a tweet from his official POTUS account:
The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them.
— President Trump (@POTUS) May 29, 2017
On Saturday, one of the girls targeted on the MAX train told a local TV station that she is not a Muslim and that the people who stood up for her were heroes. "I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, because they didn't even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look," she said. "And I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now."
Destinee Mangum, one of the targets of hate speech on a MAX train, thanks strangers for saving her life. pic.twitter.com/sefmOAyIVt
— FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) May 28, 2017
Christian has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and may face more when he is arraigned on Tuesday. Peter Weber
France's Macron, standing beside Putin, calls Russia-funded news sites RT, Sputnik 'deceitful propaganda'
New French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris on Monday, and the two leaders agreed on the need to work together to try to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. But they disagreed on the independence and integrity of state-sponsored Russian news outlets RT and Sputnik, which Macron had refused to accredit during his presidential campaign, accusing them of spreading Russian misinformation favoring his pro-Russia rival, Marine Le Pen. On Monday, Putin said Russia did not try to meddle in the French election and argued it would have been strange to not meet with Le Pen.
Standing next to Putin, Macron disagreed about the first part. RT and Sputnik "didn't act like the media, like journalists. They behaved like deceitful propaganda" and "agents of influence," he said, in response to a question from RT France head Xenia Fedorova. "I have always had an exemplary relationship with foreign journalists, but they have to be real journalists," he added. "All foreign journalists, including Russian journalists, had access to my campaign." You don't have to speak French to tell when he's talking about RT and Sputnik, or to catch Putin's expression when the translation reaches his earpiece.
Campagne présidentielle: "Russia Today et Sputnik se sont comportés comme des organes d'influence, de propagande mensongère" Emmanuel Macron pic.twitter.com/iaDAXU64q6
— franceinfo (@franceinfo) May 29, 2017
Macron, 39 and in office less than a month, met with President Trump for the first time last week, and their interactions suggest his extraordinary critique of Russian media in front of Putin wasn't impromptu. On Sunday, Macron told the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche that his white-knuckled handshake with Trump "wasn't innocent." It wasn't "the be-all and the end-all of a policy, but it was a moment of truth," he added, putting Trump in the same category as Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
"Donald Trump, the Turkish president, or the Russian president see relationships in terms of a balance of power," Macron said, according to The Guardian's translation. "That doesn't bother me. I don't believe in diplomacy by public abuse, but in my bilateral dialogues I won't let anything pass. ... That's how you ensure you are respected. You have to show you won't make small concessions — not even symbolic ones." Peter Weber
President Trump helped lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, a remembrance of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, then made his first public remarks since returning from a nine-day trip to Europe and the Middle East on Saturday. "We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice and service, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind," Trump said, making a special mention of Robert Kelly, a son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly who died in Afghanistan after stepping on a mine. He also generally thanked members of other Gold Star families, who have lost family members in war, and urged other Americans to thank them, too. "To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him." Trump said. You can watch the wreath-laying ceremony below. Peter Weber
Golf great Tiger Woods was arrested at 3 a.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence in Palm Beach County, Florida, police in Jupiter said Monday. He was charged and booked into a Palm Beach County jail at around 7 a.m., then released on his own recognizance at 10:50 Monday morning, according to police records.
Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges. https://t.co/nNY8qUSFRc pic.twitter.com/mVuLnT5hGQ
— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) May 29, 2017
Woods, 41, has struggled with his golf game since multiple back surgeries in 2014. Peter Weber
Reports over the past few days that Jared Kushner, President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, tried to set up secret backchannel communications with the Kremlin using Russian diplomatic facilities in December, when he was a private citizen and Trump president-elect, have shaken Kushner's safe perch at the White House, The New York Times reports. "The Trump-Kushner relationship, the most stable partnership in an often unstable West Wing, is showing unmistakable signs of strain."
White House officials spent the weekend defending the use of back-channel diplomacy, generally, with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly telling ABC News on Sunday that "any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing." Experts outside the White House disagree, at least in this specific case. "There's no way that it can be appropriate to say, 'I want to use a hostile government's communications system to avoid our government knowing anything about it,'" Eliot Cohen, a Republican foreign policy stalwart, tells The Washington Post. Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called Sunday for a review of Kushner's security clearance because, among other reasons, he did not disclose his backchannel overtures on his application form.
The new Kushner focus in the Russian investigation has imperiled his "hard-won influence on a mercurial father-in-law who is eager to put distance between himself and a scandal that is swamping his agenda and, he believes, threatening his family," says The New York Times. "That relationship had already begun to fray a bit" due to Kushner's "repeated attempts to oust Stephen K. Bannon," Kushner's family hawking visas-for-cash in Beijing, and Kushner's counsel that firing FBI Director James Comey "would be a political 'win' that would neutralize protesting Democrats because they had called for Mr. Comey's ouster," The Times reports, citing "six West Wing aides."
Trump put out a statement on Sunday calling Kushner "a very good person" who is "doing a great job for the country," adding "I have total confidence in him." But White House aides, some of whom call him "Jared Island" because of his unique and untouchable role, say that Trump has "increasingly included Mr. Kushner when he dresses down aides and officials, a rarity earlier in his administration and during the campaign." You can read more about Kushner's work-family troubles at The New York Times. Peter Weber