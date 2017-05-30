Alanis Morissette is teaming up with Juno's Diablo Cody to make her classic album Jagged Little Pill into a musical

Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 album with hits like "Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic," is being made into a musical. Morissette announced Tuesday that the musical based off of her Grammy-winning album will premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She's had the idea in her pocket since 2013.

Diablo Cody, the screenwriter behind the movie Juno, is writing a storyline about a "modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics" to accompany Morissette's songs. Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus is directing the show. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent," Morissette said in a statement. "Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity." Becca Stanek