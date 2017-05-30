Jeb Bush failed in his bid to buy the Miami Marlins, too

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Jeb Bush, who had seemingly bought the Miami Marlins baseball team in an unlikely partnership with Derek Jeter, had not, in fact, bought the Miami Marlins with Derek Jeter:
Jeb Bush, who repeatedly told Marlins he had enough money to buy team and was negotiating purchase agreement, has ended pursuit,says CBS
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 30, 2017
Last we reported, the Bush-Jeter team had enough money to put down "about $200 million of equity" and were "running around looking to raise money." Alas, it appears no one wanted to take a gamble on this beautiful, impossible dream. Jeva Lange
Sean Spicer gets in a fight with reporters after failing to come up with a sturdy example of fake news
"Fake news" was the straw that broke White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's back on Tuesday. During his first press briefing in 15 days, Spicer cited a retweet by incoming New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher to illustrate an example of "fake news" to CNN's Jim Acosta.
"[Goldmacher] retweeted that the president was being booed by disrespecting the Italian prime minister," Spicer charged. "When in fact you all, in every one of the meetings that we sit in, watch the president with that one ear piece that has been used by other presidents. And yet the president did a great job at NATO."
Spicer had called out the moment on social media too over the weekend:
As usual @POTUS wears a single ear piece for translation in his right ear https://t.co/rhFptxl6yl
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 27, 2017
Out of view of the camera, though, The New York Times' Peter Baker was apparently shaking his head. "I mean, it's true, you did it," Spicer told him.
"Reporters make mistakes," Baker said; Goldmacher had later corrected his original retweet with a statement from Spicer himself.
"But that's fake—" Spicer began to go on.
Baker jumped in again: "Your trip was all over the front page. You're making something out of one tweet."
"With all due respect, I was asked to give an example and I did it," Spicer shot back.
Quickly thereafter, Spicer shut down the press conference and walked away from the podium — but not before he had one last question about fake news shouted at his back. Jeva Lange
Spicer got booed after abruptly ending the presser and someone shouted "Is Kushner fake news?" pic.twitter.com/dz99iFfiLl
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) May 30, 2017
GOP Rep. Darrell Issa retreated to the rooftop as protesters gathered outside his office building
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) stood on the roof of his district office in California on Tuesday as his protesting constituents gathered outside the building. Per Politico's Jake Sherman, Issa was reportedly filming the protesters below as he looked on from his rooftop perch.
Congressman @DarrellIssa is on the roof of his district office in California avoiding his constituents. No joke. pic.twitter.com/DgwwLl72zY
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
Mike Levin, Issa's Democratic opponent in the 2018 congressional race, tweeted both the rooftop picture and a photo of Issa talking to the "several hundred" gathered in front of his office. Levin claimed Issa "came out for 5 minutes but refused to engage with those across the street." It wasn't clear whether this happened before or after Issa decided to retreat to the roof.
Issa's office has been swarmed with protesters since Trump's inauguration, as his constituents grow increasingly frustrated with his voting record — particularly his vote in favor of the GOP-backed American Health Care Act — and the policies of President Trump, who Issa supported. The influx of protesters recently prompted the city of Vista to introduce new rules to address crowd safety and noise concerns. Becca Stanek
Watch this State Department spokesman get completely stumped by a question about Saudi Arabia's commitment to democracy
Many people pointed out instances of irony during President Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia, including Ivanka Trump's choice to call women's rights in the county "encouraging" even as women in the kingdom are forbidden from traveling alone and are kept segregated in public places. But perhaps no one was more stumped by the potential hypocrisy than acting Assistant Secretary of State Stuart Jones, who was asked Tuesday by AFP's Dave Clark about the discrepancy of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promoting the importance of democracy while flanked by Saudi leaders. Saudi Arabia is ranked 159th out of 167 countries on democracy by The Economist, higher only than nations like Syria and North Korea.
"While you were over there, the secretary criticized the conduct of the Iranian elections and Iran's record on democracy. He did so standing next to Saudi officials," Clark pointed out. "How would you characterize Saudi Arabia's commitment to democracy and does the administration believe democracy is a buffer or barrier against extremism?"
Jones freezes at the question. He contorts his face. He thinks. And thinks. It takes a full 29 seconds before Jones can get a word out. Watch below. Jeva Lange
The United States will reportedly not introduce a long-rumored ban on bringing laptops into the cabin of transatlantic flights from European cities, Politico reports. The ban is already in place for flights from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.
"No ban," a commission official told Politico following a Tuesday afternoon call between U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc. "Both sides have agreed to intensify technical talks and try to find a common solution," the commission official added.
A ban could still be put in place in the future if new intelligence makes it necessary, another official told Politico.
Update 2:21 p.m.: In a statement to BuzzFeed News' Talal Ansari, the Department of Homeland Security said "while the much-discussed expansion of the ban on large electronic devices in the cabin of flights to the United States was not announced today, the secretary made it clear that an expansion is still on the table. Secretary Kelly affirmed he will implement any and all measures necessary to secure commercial aircraft flying to the United States … if the intelligence and threat level warrant it." Jeva Lange
President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is now facing scrutiny in the ongoing investigation into the Trump team's ties to Russia, ABC News reports. Cohen was asked to "provide information and testimony" about any contact he has had with people connected to the Russian government, but he declined "as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered," Cohen said.
That prompted the Senate Intelligence Committee to unanimously vote to allow chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner (Va.) to issue subpoenas as they see fit. Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who is at the heart of the investigations, earlier refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee. Other people of interest in the investigation, including Trump's informal adviser Roger Stone and his former foreign policy adviser Carter Page, are cooperating with the committee.
Cohen was identified by name in an unverified dossier prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged he had worked with Russia to hack the Democratic Party during the campaign. Cohen has called the allegations "laughably false," and several details have been debunked by ABC News. Read the full report at ABC News here. Jeva Lange
Alanis Morissette is teaming up with Juno's Diablo Cody to make her classic album Jagged Little Pill into a musical
Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 album with hits like "Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic," is being made into a musical. Morissette announced Tuesday that the musical based off of her Grammy-winning album will premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She's had the idea in her pocket since 2013.
Diablo Cody, the screenwriter behind the movie Juno, is writing a storyline about a "modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics" to accompany Morissette's songs. Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus is directing the show. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent," Morissette said in a statement. "Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity." Becca Stanek
Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and One Direction's Niall Horan will join Ariana Grande on Sunday as she returns to Manchester for a charity concert. The concert, which will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, will raise money for the victims and the families affected by the suicide bombing last week at a Manchester Arena concert that left 22 dead and dozens injured.
In a statement Friday announcing the concert, Grande said the "response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder, and to live more kindly and generously than we did before." Becca Stanek