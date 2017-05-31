The Daily Show's Trevor Noah recaps Trump's trip abroad, focusing on what his hands were doing

With President Trump in Europe and the Middle East last week, The Daily Show took the week off. On Tuesday, Trevor Noah caught up, touching on the highlights of Trump's trip abroad, focused on Trump's hands. Trump's first stop was Saudi Arabia, he noted, and "I don't know about you, but I was waiting for him to spark an international incident. You know, like I was waiting for him to walk off the plane going 'So many ninjas!'"
Trump probably wanted people to pay attention to his big speech on Islam, "but unfortunately his mouth was soon overtaken by his hands," specifically their placement on a glowing white orb next to the hands of the Saudi king and Egyptian president. "It looks less like a summit of world leaders and more like a scene out of a bizarro Captain Planet," he said. He pointed out the hypocrisies of Trump's big arms deal with the Saudis, but said, "all in all, Trump handled the Saudi trip well."
Trump next went to Israel, Noah said, where he "got to lay his hands on one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, the Western Wall. And you know that made a big impression on Trump. 'You see this folks? They build one wall 2,000 years ago, zero Mexicans in their whole country.'" He played his favorite clip from Trump's Israel trip — Trump's flub about arriving from the Middle East — noting the reaction from Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer. A lot of the media attention was less on Israeli-Palestinian relations and more on Trump-Melania relations, Noah added, playing that clip of Melania and the president not quite holding hands — and Fox News' Howard Kurtz saying he did not see the first lady actually slap away her husband's hand. "Leave it to Fox News not to recognize what rejection from a woman looks like," he said, unkindly.
In Europe, Trump's hands met their match in French President Emmanuel Macron, but "Trump's hands' real agenda at the NATO meeting" was "finger-wagging," Noah said. "In one day, Trump may have done what Russia has been trying to do for 50 years, and that is break the alliance between the United States and Europe." There's one more orb reference. You can watch below. Peter Weber
The public library in Berkley, Massachusetts, has been serving the community since 1893, and Mia Maguire wants to make sure its doors are always open.
When the 9-year-old heard that the library could be closed due to budget cuts, she jumped into action, crafting a plan to raise money on Saturday by selling glasses of lemonade for 50 cents each. During her first hour selling outside the library, she made $100, and she ended the day with $625, including donations.
"Mia literally held that sign all day long," older sister Samantha Maguire told Inside Edition. "It was really an incredible thing to witness. We did not know it would be such a big event." Mia said it meant a lot to see so many residents offer their support. "I didn't know how many people cared about the library like we do," she said. This summer, the town will vote on whether to keep the library open. Catherine Garcia
On CNN Tuesday night, Anderson Cooper read Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) a quote from his new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, about how he probably likes his colleague Ted Cruz (R-Texas) more than most senators do, and he hates Ted Cruz. "He's kind of a toxic guy in an office, the guy who microwaves fish," Franken said.
"To get things done in the Senate, you've got to be able to get along with people," Franken explained. "It's like you're living in a town of 100 people. And frankly, it's good to have a sense of humor — and part of the reason I say I like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues like him is that he values comedy. He's kind of a little bit of a comedy fan." He told a story about Cruz coming up to him and Jeff Sessions, then a senator, and bringing up an old Saturday Night Live skit where Franken, as Stuart Smalley, talked with Michael Jordan — and how much Franken had to explain to Sessions for him to understand the reference. He got back to Cruz, explaining that he wasn't picking on Cruz just for the fun of it: "I devote a chapter to Ted, he's the exception that proves the rule, and the rule is that in order to get things done you've got to be a good colleague." Watch below. Peter Weber
Scott Pelley will no longer anchor the CBS Evening News, people with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Tuesday.
Pelley is on assignment for 60 Minutes and not in New York, and while he's gone, his office is being cleared out, Page Six reports. Pelley has been in the anchor chair since 2011, but will be moved permanently to 60 Minutes, the sources said. One person from CBS News told Page Six that Pelley and CBS News President David Rhodes "don't get on," and another said "there's always been friction" between the two. No replacement has been selected yet. CBS News did not respond to Page Six's request for comment. Catherine Garcia
Comedian Kathy Griffin said Tuesday evening she "went too far" posing for photos while holding a bloody and severed head that looked like President Trump.
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
"I sincerely apologize," she said in a video posted on social media. The images, shot by Tyler Shields and first shared by TMZ, outraged conservatives and liberals alike. Griffin said as a comic, she "moves the line then I cross it, but I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny." She has requested Shields take the photos off the internet, she added, and is asking for "forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong." Catherine Garcia
President Trump wants to cut out the middle man — in this case, the White House operator — and have world leaders call him directly on his cellphone, several former and current U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
He's already told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to give him a ring on his cell, breaking protocol and raising the concerns of security experts who say a cellphone, even one issued by the government, could easily be tapped by a foreign government. Officials told AP that Trudeau has taken Trump up on his offer and called his cellphone, but Nieto has not. A French official said that when he called French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory, he gave Macron his cell number, but the official would not say if Macron plans on ever calling it.
"If you are Macron or the leader of any country and you get the cellphone number of the president of the United States, it's reasonable to assume that they'd hand it right over to their intel service," Ashley Deeks, a University of Virginia law professor and former assistant legal adviser for political-military affairs at the State Department, told AP. The White House did not respond to requests for comment. Catherine Garcia
Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney and a person of interest in the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, told NBC News Tuesday that he will testify if issued a subpoenaed.
Cohen had earlier denied requests by the House and Senate intelligence committees to turn over information, saying he "declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered." Speaking to NBC News, Cohen said a letter was sent to him asking for a list of his contacts in Russia and emails and other communications, but no subpoena. "I have nothing to hide," he said. "I will make myself available and I am more than happy and willing to testify, but they have to be specific." A congressional aide told ABC News the letter Cohen received was the same one sent to former members of the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. Catherine Garcia
A mock intercontinental ballistic missile launched by the United States over the Pacific Ocean was successfully shot down Tuesday by an upgraded long-range interceptor missile, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.
The ground-based interceptor was launched from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base and "destroyed the target in a direct collision," the Missile Defense Agency said. The U.S. has poured more than $40 billion into the MDA since 2002, and its director, Vice Adm. Jim Syring, said the "intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment ... and a critical milestone for this program. This system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat."
The test was two days after North Korea's latest missile launch — the short-range ballistic missile flew about 248 miles — but the Pentagon said it was always planning on conducting the test Tuesday. While the interceptor did destroy the mock ICBM, Philip E. Coyle, a senior fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, told CNN that only "two out of the last five attempts" have been successful and "that is only a 40 percent success rate since early 2010. In school, 40 percent isn't a passing grade. Based on its testing record, we cannot rely upon this missile defense program to protect the United States from a North Korean long-range missile." Catherine Garcia