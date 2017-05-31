Republican politician from California wants to create a conservative utopia in Texas

Politics didn't work out for him, so a Republican former congressional candidate from California is starting something new — a company that helps move conservatives to Collin County, Texas, where they can be surrounded by like-minded people.
After losing for a second time to Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) in the 31st Congressional district last November, Paul Chabot told The Press-Enterprise he and his wife "took a long hard look at our state of California and agreed it was time to move to 'America,' to find a region of our nation that embraces the values and morals we cherish." Chabot, not at all bitter over his double loss, also said he believes California is "overrun by illegals, drug addicts, and violent criminals under the umbrella of a radical liberal ideology that has destroyed the state."
Chabot and his family fled to Texas earlier this year, and last week, Chabot launched Conservative Move, which uses conservative real estate agents to help conservative families sell their homes in not-so-conservative neighborhoods so they can live inside a conservative bubble in Collin County. This new business venture doesn't impress San Bernardino County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Robles, who told The Press-Enterprise Chabot "is still trying to justify his loss in 2016 by blaming the voters for his being out of touch with their values. So much that he ran away to Texas, and now he's monetizing that failure." Conservative Move says on its website it wants to expand across North Texas and eventually into other counties across the country, meaning BreitbartAlexJonesMAGALiberalTears, Utah, might one day be a real place. Catherine Garcia
People sometimes tweet out gibberish, for whatever reason — they sat on their phone, put it in their pocket mid-tweet, or perhaps they were tackled while typing out a 140-character critique of the media. Usually, they delete the tweet and start over. So far, President Trump has left this up for more than two hours, which is forever in Twitter time:
Despite the constant negative press covfefe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Nobody is sure what's going on here, and of course everybody is hoping that the president is all right. But come on. "Covfefe"? Lots of people had theories:
covfefe is the name of the orb, you ingrates
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 31, 2017
There were some suggestions as to how Team Trump would explain this away:
"Covfefe is a great word, period!"
- Sean Spicer, tomorrow
— covfefe nussbaum (@theNuzzy) May 31, 2017
"The American people know what President Trump meant by covfefe, Jake." pic.twitter.com/TTzeKDa8X8
— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 31, 2017
But then real Trump surrogates stepped in:
Covfefe - our President is human. Hilarious! Funny to watch left go nuts. An intentional "dog will chase the tail" tweet! #Covfefe
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017
Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017
The "left" was mostly laughing, though:
"So then he tweets #COVFEFE"
"LMFAOOO"
"AND THEN 2 HRS LATER"
"WHAT!!"
"IT'S STILL UP!!" pic.twitter.com/r3Tp84J77A
— Francisco (@dietChola) May 31, 2017
And showing off their Photoshop skills:
Trump’s old tweets keep coming back to haunt him pic.twitter.com/KFtQPKuZWT
— Daniel Lin (@DLin71) May 31, 2017
New Executive Order #covfefe pic.twitter.com/D6ZPFq1Jll
— Covfefe (@CovfefeAF) May 31, 2017
"Covfefe" already has its own Twitter account, of course. More than one, actually.
The real meaning behind #covfefe pic.twitter.com/oQ8VFHbtov
— Covfefe (@CovfefeAF) May 31, 2017
That's the "Urban" dictionary. The real dictionary was stumped.
Help, @MerriamWebster. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/K7JcYusJSC
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 31, 2017
No, really.
Wakes up.
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh...
.
.
.
Lookups fo...
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
And that is probably the right response. We hope all is well, Mr. President. Peter Weber
A huge explosion rocked a highly secure part of Kabul, Afghanistan, during rush hour on Wednesday morning, killing or wounding more than 90 people, including at least nine deaths, officials said. The blast, from what authorities say was a suicide car bomb, broke shop windows up to a mile away and destroyed or damaged some 30 vehicles at the site, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. "We don't know at this moment what was the target of the attack, but most of the casualties are civilians," he said.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, near Zanbaq Square in an area with heavily fortified embassies and government offices, including the Foreign Ministry and Presidential Palace. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State have detonated explosives in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in the past. "There are a large number of casualties, but I don't know, how many people are killed or wounded," Gul Rahim, an eyewitness, tells The Associated Press.
This is a developing story, and updates will be posted when they come in. Peter Weber
With President Trump in Europe and the Middle East last week, The Daily Show took the week off. On Tuesday, Trevor Noah caught up, touching on the highlights of Trump's trip abroad, focused on Trump's hands. Trump's first stop was Saudi Arabia, he noted, and "I don't know about you, but I was waiting for him to spark an international incident. You know, like I was waiting for him to walk off the plane going 'So many ninjas!'"
Trump probably wanted people to pay attention to his big speech on Islam, "but unfortunately his mouth was soon overtaken by his hands," specifically their placement on a glowing white orb next to the hands of the Saudi king and Egyptian president. "It looks less like a summit of world leaders and more like a scene out of a bizarro Captain Planet," he said. He pointed out the hypocrisies of Trump's big arms deal with the Saudis, but said, "all in all, Trump handled the Saudi trip well."
Trump next went to Israel, Noah said, where he "got to lay his hands on one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, the Western Wall. And you know that made a big impression on Trump. 'You see this folks? They build one wall 2,000 years ago, zero Mexicans in their whole country.'" He played his favorite clip from Trump's Israel trip — Trump's flub about arriving from the Middle East — noting the reaction from Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer. A lot of the media attention was less on Israeli-Palestinian relations and more on Trump-Melania relations, Noah added, playing that clip of Melania and the president not quite holding hands — and Fox News' Howard Kurtz saying he did not see the first lady actually slap away her husband's hand. "Leave it to Fox News not to recognize what rejection from a woman looks like," he said, unkindly.
In Europe, Trump's hands met their match in French President Emmanuel Macron, but "Trump's hands' real agenda at the NATO meeting" was "finger-wagging," Noah said. "In one day, Trump may have done what Russia has been trying to do for 50 years, and that is break the alliance between the United States and Europe." There's one more orb reference. You can watch below. Peter Weber
The public library in Berkley, Massachusetts, has been serving the community since 1893, and Mia Maguire wants to make sure its doors are always open.
When the 9-year-old heard that the library could be closed due to budget cuts, she jumped into action, crafting a plan to raise money on Saturday by selling glasses of lemonade for 50 cents each. During her first hour selling outside the library, she made $100, and she ended the day with $625, including donations.
"Mia literally held that sign all day long," older sister Samantha Maguire told Inside Edition. "It was really an incredible thing to witness. We did not know it would be such a big event." Mia said it meant a lot to see so many residents offer their support. "I didn't know how many people cared about the library like we do," she said. This summer, the town will vote on whether to keep the library open. Catherine Garcia
On CNN Tuesday night, Anderson Cooper read Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) a quote from his new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, about how he probably likes his colleague Ted Cruz (R-Texas) more than most senators do, and he hates Ted Cruz. "He's kind of a toxic guy in an office, the guy who microwaves fish," Franken said.
"To get things done in the Senate, you've got to be able to get along with people," Franken explained. "It's like you're living in a town of 100 people. And frankly, it's good to have a sense of humor — and part of the reason I say I like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues like him is that he values comedy. He's kind of a little bit of a comedy fan." He told a story about Cruz coming up to him and Jeff Sessions, then a senator, and bringing up an old Saturday Night Live skit where Franken, as Stuart Smalley, talked with Michael Jordan — and how much Franken had to explain to Sessions for him to understand the reference. He got back to Cruz, explaining that he wasn't picking on Cruz just for the fun of it: "I devote a chapter to Ted, he's the exception that proves the rule, and the rule is that in order to get things done you've got to be a good colleague." Watch below. Peter Weber
Scott Pelley will no longer anchor the CBS Evening News, people with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Tuesday.
Pelley is on assignment for 60 Minutes and not in New York, and while he's gone, his office is being cleared out, Page Six reports. Pelley has been in the anchor chair since 2011, but will be moved permanently to 60 Minutes, the sources said. One person from CBS News told Page Six that Pelley and CBS News President David Rhodes "don't get on," and another said "there's always been friction" between the two. No replacement has been selected yet. CBS News did not respond to Page Six's request for comment. Catherine Garcia
Comedian Kathy Griffin said Tuesday evening she "went too far" posing for photos while holding a bloody and severed head that looked like President Trump.
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
"I sincerely apologize," she said in a video posted on social media. The images, shot by Tyler Shields and first shared by TMZ, outraged conservatives and liberals alike. Griffin said as a comic, she "moves the line then I cross it, but I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny." She has requested Shields take the photos off the internet, she added, and is asking for "forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong." Catherine Garcia