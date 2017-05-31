It's 2017 so NASA is literally flying into the sun

It is perhaps rather fitting that this is the year NASA has decided to announce its plans to fly into the sun.
The space agency said Wednesday that it will send a (thankfully) unmanned spacecraft to the sun in 2018 in what will be mankind's first ever mission to a star, the agency announced Wednesday. The Parker Solar Probe, named after heliophysics pioneer Eugene Parker, will travel 93 million miles to the sun and orbit for a total of 24 close approaches between November 2018 and June 2025.
Each orbit will take 88 days, with the probe traveling 450,000 miles per hour, or fast enough to zip between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. in one second, Time reports. And to answer your burning question: The probe can withstand temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, Axios reports.
"The spacecraft will explore the sun's outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work," NASA said in a statement. Jeva Lange
Even as President Trump is reportedly readying to rip up the Paris climate agreement, ExxonMobil's shareholders voted Wednesday in favor of a proposal "calling on the oil and gas giant to assess and disclose how it is preparing its business for the transition to a low-carbon future," sustainability nonprofit Ceres reports. Over 62 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the climate report.
"This is an unprecedented victory at Exxon for investors in the fight to ensure a smooth transition to a low-carbon economy. Climate change is a risk to the core business of ExxonMobil, and the burden is now on the company to show that it is responsive to shareholder concerns," said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
A string of high votes this year at other U.S. oil and gas companies and electric utilities is elevating the call for enhanced disclosures on climate risk and opportunities amidst the energy transition. The proposal at Exxon specifically requests that the company publish an annual assessment of the long-term impacts of technological advances and climate policies on its full portfolio of reserves and resources, including a portfolio resilience assessment that considers a low oil demand scenario consistent with the globally agreed upon 2-degree target. [Ceres]
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to President Trump urging him to stay in the Paris agreement earlier this month; Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, formerly the ExxonMobil CEO, has also promoted the agreement.
"Climate change is real — and it's having a real effect on both our planet and the economy," said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. "ExxonMobil has ignored investors' concerns about climate change for too long. Today's vote sends a clear message — shareowners want to see how a low-carbon future affects this company. ExxonMobil needs to take a hard look at what a greener future means and share that information with investors."
Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly expected to testify publicly on Russia probe as early as next week
Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to publicly testify before the Senate as early as next week about the claim that President Trump pressured him to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is at the center of ongoing inquiries into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, CNN reports.
There is not yet an official date set for the testimony. A person familiar with the plans told CNN that Comey has already spoken to Special Counsel Robert Mueller about "the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account."
Comey was reportedly uncomfortable with Trump's pressuring; Trump has privately called Comey a "nut job." Jeva Lange
Lucchese crime family members and associates — including 'Wonder Boy' and 'Paulie Roast Beef' — arrested in FBI bust
Nineteen members and associates of the New York-based Lucchese crime family were arrested in a massive bust by the FBI on Wednesday, NBC New York reports. The accused criminals face charges including murder as well as racketeering, gambling, narcotics, wire fraud, and possession of a weapon.
The arrest includes the boss of the family, Matthew Madonna, as well as underboss Steven Crea, who has the colorful nickname "Wonder Boy." Other family members with nicknames like "Spanish Carmine," "Joey Glasses," and "Paulie Roast Beef" were also arrested:
Some of those arrested face charges for the death of mobster Michael Meldish in 2013. "The victim was executed gangland-style, shot once in the head while sitting behind the wheel of a rusty Lincoln LS sedan in the Bronx," The New York Daily News writes. "Meldish, 62, was suspected in at least 10 mob hits in the 1970s and 1980s."
The indictment claims the family killed Meldish "to enforce the rules of the enterprise among its members and associates." Jeva Lange
The Republican National Committee released a blistering statement against MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday, likening the program to "a bad episode of Gossip Girl."
The show is hosted by Joe Scarborough, a former Republican representative from Florida, and Mika Brzezinski, a Democrat. While last winter rumors swirled that network officials found Scarborough and Brzezinski's alleged promotion of then-candidate Donald Trump "over-the-top" and "unseemly," the two have since become outspoken critics of the administration.
"If there is a leader of the pack for the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, look no further than MSNBC's Morning Joe," the RNC blasted. "Once a respected forum for intelligent discourse, the program has turned into three hours of far-left hysteria, filled with more faux scandal and innuendo than a bad episode of Gossip Girl."
With a Trumpian use of ellipses, the committee concluded: "Just trying to keep them honest…"
Scarborough responded to the criticism on Twitter: "This is funny stuff," he said. "Interesting to see Trump still obsessed with our show. He should get a hobby or new job that keeps him focused." Jeva Lange
The New York Times is cutting its public editor position, The Huffington Post reports. In a statement, the Times wrote that "the responsibility of the public editor — to serve as the reader's representative — has outgrown that one office. Our business requires that we all must seek to hold ourselves accountable to our readers." Elizabeth Spayd, the current editor, had previously been expected to remain through summer 2018.
The public editor role was created in the wake of New York Times journalist Jayson Blair's plagiarism and factual exaggerations coming to light in 2003. "After the scandal and a thorough internal analysis, Times management put safeguards in place," wrote former Times public editor Margaret Sullivan in 2013. "One was the role of the public editor — I am the fifth — to give readers a direct place, independent of the Times' editing structure, to take complaints about journalistic integrity."
Spayd, who took over the role last summer, has faced criticism for her columns, with Slate calling her first offering "a travesty." But other newspapers have already dispensed of public editors, including The Washington Post, which justified the decision by citing the ample criticism and scrutiny the paper receives in the "internet age."
The Times' decision to axe the public editor position follows the creation of the paper's "Reader Center," which aims to build on how the Times "respond[s] directly to tips feedback, questions, concerns, complaints, and other queries from the public." The paper also announced buyouts Wednesday aimed mainly at editors. Jeva Lange
Corey Lewandowski raves that Trump is 'the greatest communicator as a president that we've ever had'
Hours after the covfefe heard 'round the world, President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, took to Fox & Friends to boast that Trump is "the greatest communicator."
Lewandowski explained that "when you have a communications team, they have to have that relationship with the president, to understand how he communicates, because he is the greatest communicator as a president that we've ever had." While the implication that one must already understand how Trump communicates in order to see he's a great communicator may seem dubious, White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks also effused Tuesday that Trump "has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people."
The communications shakeup at the White House could see Lewandowski returning to the employ of his former boss. Trump is reportedly considering adding Lewandowski to the communications department; Trump had also considered adding his former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, although Bossie has since expressed his wish not to join the White House. Press Secretary Sean Spicer's on-camera appearances are nevertheless expected to be rolled back and the Great Communicator will reportedly be holding more press conferences on his own. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, Axios reported that President Trump has made up his mind to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, making the United States only the third country in the world to refuse to follow the greenhouse gas emission guidelines. Shortly thereafter, the official Twitter account of the United Nations found itself with something urgent to tweet about climate change:
Climate change is undeniable
Climate action is unstoppable
Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable.
The tweet linked to a video of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres calling on "world leaders," including those in "business and civil society," to "take ambitious action on climate change."
Leaders have expressed frustration over Trump's refusal to respect the agreement, which was signed by President Barack Obama in 2015. German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently called Trump's stance on climate change "very unsatisfying" and said "the Paris deal isn't just any other deal. It is a key agreement that shapes today's globalization." Jeva Lange