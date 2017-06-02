This tortilla shop shut down over cultural appropriation accusations

A Portland, Ore., tortilla shop run by two white women was forced to shut down over accusations of "cultural appropriation." Owners Kali Wilgus and Liz Connelly had traveled to Mexico to study the techniques of the local "tortilla ladies." But activists claimed that was equivalent to stealing recipes and exploiting their creators' already "marginalized identities for the purpose of profit and praise."
On Friday, France released an updated version of the White House video explaining why the Paris Agreement is a "bad deal for America." So, for instance, the first slide reading, "The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America," was tweaked to read, "Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America and the world." In the next slide, the Trump administration claims the global climate accord "undermines U.S. competitiveness and jobs," which France calls into question by noting that "many major U.S. companies from all sectors" don't agree with that assessment.
The edits continue for the full length of the video, swapping out "badly negotiated" for "comprehensively negotiated" and "accomplishes little" to "a step in the right direction."
This isn't the first time France has trolled Trump on his Thursday announcement that he will withdraw the U.S. from the accord, which aimed to slow global warming by curbing carbon emissions. In a speech Thursday night, French President Emmanuel Macron riffed on Trump's campaign tagline when he reminded the world of its responsibility to "make our planet great again."
Watch the White House's version of the video here and France's remake below. Becca Stanek
We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we’ve changed it. #MakeThePlanetGreatAgain. pic.twitter.com/8A92MBwe6c
— France Diplomacy(@francediplo_EN) June 2, 2017
A police officer in Florida demanded to know if an injured cyclist was an illegal immigrant before offering assistance. "You illegal? Speak English? Got ID?" the Monroe County sheriff asked Marcos Huete as he was lying next to his bicycle after being hit by a pickup truck. Huete, who is from Honduras, was issued a $75 fine for causing the accident, hospitalized, and later detained by border officials.
Scott Pruitt used Bret Stephens' New York Times climate op-ed to justify withdrawing from the Paris Agreement
Back in April, The New York Times hired conservative columnist Bret Stephens from The Wall Street Journal as a contributor to its op-ed page. Stephens promptly started a kerfuffle at the Gray Lady when he centered his debut column around climate change; in it, he wrote, "Perhaps if there were less certitude about our climate future, more Americans would be interested in having a reasoned conversation about it."
In his column, titled "Climate of Complete Certainty," Stephens argued that much of the conclusions about climate change that pass "as accepted fact" are in fact "a matter of probabilities." In explaining President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Friday cited Stephens' column:
The New York Times was harshly criticized for surfacing Stephens' climate skepticism — or what The Week's Ryan Cooper referred to as Stephens' "breezy science denial-lite." Public editor Liz Spayd responded by defending the Times for providing readers with a "range of views." But observers were not impressed with Pruitt's use of Stephens' reasoning as a defense for withdrawing from the Paris Agreement; scan through some incredulous responses below. Kimberly Alters
The new cover of the magazine Der Speigel is simple yet devastating. In one corner is President Trump, who is swinging a golf club. In the other corner is the Earth, which is on fire. In between Trump and the Earth is the president's former reality star tagline: "You're fired."
Oh boy. The new cover of @DerSPIEGEL. pic.twitter.com/d1CTZ4XcM1
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2017
Trump, Der Spiegel seems to be saying, has essentially fired Mother Earth — or whacked her out of the way with his nine iron — by pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, an international pact aimed at protecting the Earth from being gobbled up by global warming. Becca Stanek
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt spent a press briefing Friday dodging questions about whether President Trump believes in climate change. He declined to give a straight answer not once, twice, but three times.
The first time, Pruitt was asked for a simple yes or no answer on whether Trump thinks climate change is real. He gave a lengthy answer explaining that the discussions surrounding the Paris Agreement — which Trump announced Thursday he was pulling the U.S. out of — had only focused on determining whether the climate accord is "good or not for this country":
EPA head Scott Pruitt dodges, refuses to say if Trump believes human activity contributes to climate change. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/0A0oPZvuWf
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2017
Moments later, another reporter asked if Trump still believes climate change is a "hoax" invented by the Chinese, which is a real comment Trump once made. Pruitt again answered by insisting their discussions about the Paris accord were centered solely on whether the accord was good for the U.S., claiming it had put the nation at an "economic disadvantage."
A third reporter tried once more to corner Pruitt by pointing out that the EPA administrator should probably be able to tell the American people whether the president believes in climate change. "As I indicated, several times through the process, there's enough to deal with, with respect to the Paris Agreement, and making an informed decision about this important issue," Pruitt said, insisting he'd "answered the question a couple times" already.
Watch: EPA Admin. Scott Pruitt sidesteps answering if President Trump believes climate change is a hoax https://t.co/4NSfxHvoJG
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 2, 2017
Here's CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany on what the bigger take on these three answers is. Becca Stanek
Pruitt’s answers suggest he doesn’t know @POTUS' position on climate bc the threat of climate change wasn’t a consideration in discussions. https://t.co/b509aHBXcB
— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) June 2, 2017
Days after photos of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloodied, detached head resembling that of President Trump sparked bipartisan outrage and cost Griffin several gigs, Griffin re-opened the can of worms at a press conference Friday alongside her lawyer.
While Griffin reiterated her apology, noting that she still feels "horrible," she later veered towards pitying herself for suffering so much backlash and slamming Trump and his family for "personally trying to ruin my life forever." Here are some of the other ill-advised comments Griffin made during her press conference. Becca Stanek
- "I'm going to make fun of the president, and I'm going to make fun of him more now."
- "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life."
- "We all get what's going on here. They're using me as the shiny object so that nobody's talking about his FBI investigation."
- "He wants to mess with me? He picked the wrong redhead!"
- "This is a woman thing."
- "What's happening to me has never happened in this great country."
- "I made a horrible, horrible call. Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing I'd have a blow up doll and no ketchup."
Republican Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) on Thursday offered a less than heartening assessment of his party's chances of passing a health-care bill. "It's unlikely that we will get a health-care deal," Burr told North Carolina news station WXII 12 News, per The Wall Street Journal. "I don't see a comprehensive health-care plan this year."
Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, added that the version of the American Health Care Act that passed the House last month was "not a good plan" and was "dead on arrival." Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) also evinced concerns about the bill, saying, "I don't know how we get to [50 votes] at the moment, but that's the goal."
A group of Republican senators set about rewriting the health-care bill immediately after its passage in the House. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) has promised a health plan will pass the upper chamber by "the end of July as the latest." Read more about Republicans' health-care struggles here at The Week. Kimberly Alters