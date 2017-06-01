Former DNC data director unleashes expletive-filled tirade against Hillary Clinton

Andrew Therriault, the former director of data science for the Democratic National Committee, didn't take kindly to Hillary Clinton's claim the DNC gave her "nothing" to help in last year's general election battle against Donald Trump. While speaking Wednesday at Recode's CodeCon, Clinton accused the Democratic Party of being "bankrupt" at the point she won the nomination. "It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong. I had to inject money into it," she said.

Here's what Therriault had to say about that, though he's since deleted the tweets:

Former DNC Data Director @therriaultphd tweets, then deletes Hillary Clinton's election loss excuses are ‘f**king bulls**t’. pic.twitter.com/LWEeNsUedG — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 1, 2017

Therriault wasn't the only data expert to take issue with Clinton's finger-pointing. Tom Bonier, the CEO of consulting firm TargetSmart Communications, also seemed to take Therriault's side. Becca Stanek

Fwiw, the data operation Clinton "inherited" was the most robust data operation the DNC has ever seen, including during the Obama re-elect. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 31, 2017