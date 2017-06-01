Cavaliers, Warriors kick off third straight NBA Finals matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors face off Thursday in Oakland for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, marking the third straight season the teams will meet in the championship series. The Warriors enter the series with home-court advantage as the overall top seed and have gone 12-0 in this year's playoffs, while the Cavaliers are looking to repeat as champions after their legendary Finals comeback last year.
The star-studded series will feature seven All-Stars, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant of the Warriors, and LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers. ESPN noted that the team that wins Game 1 of the Finals has emerged as the champion 49 out of 70 times.
Game 1 tips off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Becca Stanek
President Trump on Thursday signed a waiver deferring the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The waiver delays action required by a law Congress passed in 1995 that made it U.S. policy to move the diplomatic headquarters. Trump repeatedly promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign.
The location of the U.S. embassy is a symbolic struggle, as Jerusalem is claimed by both Jews and Arabs as a religious capital, while Tel Aviv is secular. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "disappointed" by Trump's decision to delay the move, while Palestine said the deferral "gives peace a chance."
Trump said last month that peace between Israel and Palestine "is something that I think is frankly, maybe, not as difficult as people have thought over the years." Kimberly Alters
Putin suggests 'patriotically minded' Russians may have played a hand in U.S. election meddling
Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted Thursday that some Russians may have in fact interfered with the U.S. presidential election last year, as American intelligence officials have charged. While Putin maintained that Russia was "not doing this on the state level," he suggested some "patriotically minded" Russians could have decided to make America their target.
"If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions — which are right, from their point of view — to the fight against those who say bad things about Russia," Putin said. He described the hackers as "artists" who decide their next target based on how they feel "when they wake up in the morning."
The New York Times noted this marked a shift from Putin's "previous blanket denials" of any Russian involvement whatsoever, and also echoed President Trump's suggestion that the Democratic National Committee hack, which has been blamed on Russia, could've been done by "somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds." Becca Stanek
A Florida judge ruled Tuesday that a man named Christopher Wheeler must serve six months in jail unless he provides the correct password to police to unlock his iPhone to comply with a warranted search. Wheeler, who has been charged with child abuse, swore in court the incorrect password he already gave the cops is the only one he remembers.
Meanwhile, in another Florida case, a different judge on the same day declined to jail a man who likewise said he could not remember his password nearly a year after his arrest. Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled it is impossible to prove the defendant is lying about his memory.
The cases are a noteworthy development in the debate over phone security and privacy when law enforcement interests are at stake. At issue is whether compelling a defendant to unlock their phone is analogous to compelling them to permit a warranted search of their home, or if it runs afoul of constitutional protections pertaining to privacy, free speech, and self-incrimination. If you have the right to remain silent, does that extend to your iPhone password? Bonnie Kristian
An anonymous Londoner may have scored the deal of a century at a local flea market. In the 1980s, the unidentified woman bought what she thought was a gaudy costume ring at an outdoor second-hand bazaar for 10 pounds — the equivalent of $13. She wore the ring every day, and never thought much about it until a local jeweler told her it might be worth something. It turned out to be a vintage 19th-century ring set with a genuine 26-carat diamond, and the piece is now expected to fetch up to $450,000 at an upcoming Sotheby's auction. "This is a one-off windfall," says Jessica Wyndham of Sotheby's, "an amazing find." Christina Colizza
Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, U.S. Army mechanic Keaton Tilson was able to spend Memorial Day with his family. Tilson was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, when he received last-minute leave before the holiday. He spent two days at a Dallas airport, hoping for a standby flight home to Illinois, when Josh Rainey offered up his seat. When the airline wouldn't allow an exchange, Rainey bought Tilson a $341 ticket instead. "If it wasn't for him," said Tilson from a family lake house, "I wouldn't be here right now." Christina Colizza
The TSA began a new screening policy for paper products at airport checkpoints in Missouri last month, and now the agency's branch in Sacramento, California, is testing out more invasive searches for books and food items.
In the new system, passengers are required to take all reading material and food out of their carry-on luggage and place it in a separate bin. TSA screeners can "fan" through travelers' books to see if anything is hidden in the pages, but agency officials insist they will not pay attention to the content. Critics have long argued passengers selected for extra screening are not chosen as randomly as the TSA claims, and book content — particularly of a political or religious nature — could re-ignite that debate.
"It's always been a series of insults," said Julie Sze, a University of California, Davis, professor who experienced the test procedure at Sacramento. "Books, magazines, food, those are like my three treasured things. It feels personal on a whole different level."
Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday he will likely expand the new searches nationwide and may also ban laptop carry-ons for all international flights in and out of the United States. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will appear at a fundraising dinner for the 2020 election on June 28, his first such event for the next campaign cycle, which will not begin for about two more years.
The funds collected will go to Trump Victory, a fundraising committee authorized by the official Trump campaign as well as the Republican National Committee. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is also attending.
Self-described populist Donald Trump is hosting a $35,000-a-plate fundraiser for himself this month.
For an election that's in 3 1/2 years. pic.twitter.com/TRDZyPsEZP
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 1, 2017
Individual tickets for the evening are a hefty $35,000 per person, a detail that quickly caught the attention of Trump's critics given the president's populist message. The median wage earned by an individual American in 2015 was $29,930. Bonnie Kristian