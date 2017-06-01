Trump announces withdrawal from Paris Agreement

President Trump announced Thursday that he will seek to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Trump had promised during his campaign to leave the global climate pact, which seeks to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow global warming.
In a speech Thursday in the Rose Garden, Trump condemned the Paris accord's "draconian financial and economic burdens" and said the U.S. would immediately cease complying with the agreement, though he left open the possibility of negotiating to re-enter the accord. Trump argued the agreement "disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries," leaving "American workers, who I love," to pay the price.
Trump's decision to withdraw came despite the urging from fellow heads of state and even his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, to remain in the pact. Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon and EPA administration Scott Pruitt were both pushing heavily for Trump to withdraw.
The formal withdrawal process, which Trump plans to follow, could take as long as four years and possibly extend into the next presidential election; the tentative date for official withdrawal is Nov. 4, 2020, one day after the election. Becca Stanek
Trump claimed bailing on the Paris Agreement helps Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh's mayor vehemently disagrees.
President Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, a global pact to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow climate change. The U.S. will be just the third nation to not participate in the pact, joining Nicaragua and Syria.
"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said in explaining his decision, saying the Paris accord imposed "draconian financial and economic burdens" on the U.S., with "American workers, who I love," paying the price of compliance. "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests," he added.
Shortly after Trump made his remarks, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto chimed in that he was not impressed:
In his response Thursday to Trump's decision to withdraw, Obama urged cities to join with states and private businesses to "lead the way" forward and "help protect for future generations the one planet we've got." Kimberly Alters
On Thursday, President Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a climate pact that has been signed by every nation in the world except Nicaragua and Syria.
The Weather Channel was not having it:
Read The Weather Channel's coverage here. Jeva Lange
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday reacted to President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Obama signed onto the agreement, which seeks to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow global warming, in 2015. Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the agreement with a speech Thursday in the Rose Garden, slamming its "draconian financial and economic burdens."
"A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children," Obama said in a statement. "It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible." Obama went on to laud the "bold American ambition" that enabled the Paris accord, and said "the nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits."
Obama slammed the Trump administration for joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future"; only Nicaragua and Syria have not signed onto the agreement. He then urged smaller entities, whether individual cities or private businesses, to "do even more to lead the way." Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Liberals swiftly decried President Trump's announcement Thursday that he intends to fully withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released a statement calling Trump's decision to bail on the global pact to battle climate change an "abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace." Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) accused Trump of "betraying the country, in the service of Breitbart fake news, the shameless fossil fuel industry, and the Koch brothers' climate denial operation," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the decision as "a devastating failure of historic proportions." "If you truly believe in improving the Paris Agreement, you don't back out — you work with our allies and partners around the world," Schumer said in a statement.
The non-profit environmental organization Sierra Club was similarly brutal, deeming Trump's decision to withdraw "one of the most ignorant and dangerous actions ever taken by any president."
Trump, in a Rose Garden speech Thursday afternoon, said he made the decision to free the U.S. from the "draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes." Becca Stanek
