Trump claimed bailing on the Paris Agreement helps Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh's mayor vehemently disagrees.

President Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, a global pact to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow climate change. The U.S. will be just the third nation to not participate in the pact, joining Nicaragua and Syria. Former President Barack Obama initially committed the U.S. to the agreement in 2015.

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said in explaining his decision, saying the Paris accord imposed "draconian financial and economic burdens" on the U.S., with "American workers, who I love," paying the price of compliance. "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests," he added.

Trump: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris" pic.twitter.com/p9ojsEprYj — POLITICO (@politico) June 1, 2017

Shortly after Trump made his remarks, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto chimed in that he was not impressed:

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

In his response Thursday to Trump's decision to withdraw, Obama urged cities to join with states and private businesses to "lead the way" forward and "help protect for future generations the one planet we've got." Kimberly Alters