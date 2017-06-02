Ananya Vinay wins the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee by spelling an obscure fabric

Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old from Fresno, California, won the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, taking advantage of a misstep by runner-up Rohan Rajeev, 14, to correctly spell "marocain" — a type of dress fabric of ribbed crepe, usually made of silk or wool.
#Speller264 Ananya Vinay is the 2017 Scripps National Bee Champion. The 12-year-old spelled "marocain" correctly to win. #spellingbee
"It's like a dream come true," Vinay said, after barely cracking a smile in the tournament. "I'm so happy right now." This was the first national spelling bee that had only one winner since 2013, and she and Rajeev went 21 rounds before he messed up "marram," a kind of beach grass, derived from a Scandinavian language; after 25 rounds, they would have faced a new tiebreaker test. Vinay is also the 13th straight Indian-American to win the Scripps spelling bee; Indian-Americans, who often hone their skills in special spelling competitions, have now won 18 of the past 22 national bees, starting with Nupur Lala in 1999, immortalized in the documentary Spellbound.
Vinay will take home $40,000 in cash and prizes, along with bragging rights. You can read Jeva Lange's history of the Scripps spelling bees at The Week, and why she loves them even though she's a lousy speller. Peter Weber
In March, the White House acknowleged that Jared Kushner had secretly met with Sergey Gorkov, the head of Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), in December. Kushner, the only known White House official to be a focus of the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, has been under scrutiny for back-channel communications with Moscow he suggested setting up in December with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
The White House maintains that the Kushner-Gorkov meeting was just one of many diplomatic meetings President Trump's son-in-law held during the transition, while VEB reiterated to The Washington Post this week that Gorkov met with Kushner as head of his family real estate business, as part of the bank's new investment strategy. VEB has been subject to U.S. sanctions since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
"Either account of the meeting could bring complications for a White House undergoing intensifying scrutiny from a special counsel and multiple congressional committees," The Washington Post notes: Either Kushner was representing Trump at a meeting with a Kremlin-linked bank pushing for lifting sanctions as the president, Barack Obama, was readying new sanctions over Russia's election interference, or Gorkov — a graduate of the FSB intelligence service academy — was meeting with a real estate executive, close to a president-elect, who was scouring for financing for his company's troubled $1.8 billion purchase of a Manhattan office building. Then the Post has this detail:
Flight data reviewed by The Washington Post suggests that the meeting may have taken place on Dec. 13 or 14, about two weeks after Kushner's encounter with Kislyak. A 19-seat twin-engine jet owned by a company linked to VEB flew from Moscow to the United States on Dec. 13 and departed from the Newark airport, outside New York City, at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 14, according to positional flight information provided by FlightAware. ... After leaving Newark on Dec. 14, the jet headed to Japan, where [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was visiting on Dec. 15 and 16. The news media had reported that Gorkov would join the Russian president there. [The Washington Post]
"Basically, VEB operates like Putin's slush fund," said Anders Aslund, a Russia expert at the Atlantic Center. VEB was also implicated in a U.S. espionage case with lateral ties to former Trump adviser Carter Page. The sanctions against VEB would not have barred Kushner from meeting Gorkov or Gorkov from investing in a U.S. real estate project. You can read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to immediately unfreeze travel ban for 6 Muslim nations
Late Thursday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to rule on the legality of its ban against all refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, and to allow the ban to take effect while it considers the appeal. President Trump's second executive order — he withdrew the first after it was blocked in court — has been stayed by both a federal judge in Hawaii and by the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled in May that Trump's order "drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination" and is "intended to bar Muslims from this country."
The Justice Department is arguing to the Supreme Court that the lower courts erred in taking into consideration Trump's vow, as a candidate, to ban Muslims from the U.S., saying that he has now sworn to uphold the Constitution so his campaign statements don't count. "The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States," says Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores.
If the ban takes effect, it would bar visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days and all U.S. refugees for 120 days, to give immigration officials time to see if there are serious flaws in the visa program. Trump has now been in office for 132 days. Asking for an immediate unfreezing of the ban is "an interesting procedural move, but the fact that it's taken this long may undermine, at least to some extent, the Trump administration's core argument that the entry ban, which has never gone into full effect, is essential to protect our national security," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck tells CNN. "While it seems likely that the court will eventually hear the government's challenge, the real question now is what happens in the interim."
It would take five justices to agree to allow Trump's travel ban to take effect, and the high court will likely hear arguments in the fall. "The temporary nature of the bans means they could well have run their course by the time the case is ready to be argued," The Associated Press says. But "if at least five justices vote to let the travel ban take effect, there's a good chance they also would uphold the policy later on." Peter Weber
Early Friday morning in the Philippines, a man with a rifle barged into a casino in Manila and started shooting at slot machines and setting tables on fire. The English-speaking gunman escaped with about $226,000 worth of gambling chips and was later found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot on the fifth floor of the Resorts World Manila casino, Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said Friday morning.
Police have found 36 victims in the casino, all dead from apparent smoke inhalation and none of them with gunshot wounds. Officials say the motive was robbery; Albayalde speculated that the unidentified man either wanted to recoup gambling losses or went "totally nuts." The attack sparked panic in the area and several people were wounded in a stampede to leave the smoke-filled casino. "Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom," Tomas Apolinario, a fire official, told CNN.
Soon after the attack, President Trump characterized it as a "terrorist attack." "We are closely monitoring the situation," Trump said on live TV Thursday afternoon, before announcing he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. "But it is really very sad as to what's going on throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected." Soon after, the Philippine police chief and a Resorts World Manila executive said there was no sign of terrorism in the attack.
An unidentified senior White House official tells CNN that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster had briefed Trump on the incident before he went into the Rose Garden, and that his briefing included "that media reports indicated ISIS had taken credit." An unidentified U.S. intelligence official tells NBC Nightly News that U.S. intelligence agencies had not called it a terrorist attack, and that Trump "was freelancing" with his characterization. "A laugh went up in the Situation Room" when Trump made his declaration, the official said. Peter Weber
Trump halfheartedly left the door open to renegotiate the Paris climate deal. The world gently closed it.
When President Trump shut the door on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday afternoon, he actually left it open a crack, perhaps in a nod to close members of his administration who had argued against pulling the U.S. out. "We are getting out," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. "But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great." It was immediately clear that there would be no renegotiating the Paris Agreement.
More than 190 nations — everyone but Syria and Nicaragua — agreed to the Paris plan, and "you cannot renegotiate individually," said Christina Figueres, the former United Nations official who led the Paris negotiations. "It's a multilateral agreement. No one country can unilaterally change the conditions."
The leaders of Germany, France, and Italy quickly issued a joint statement expressing their "regret" at Trump's decision and that they "deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies, and economies." Britain's prime minister, Theresa May, told Trump in a phone call she was disappointed in his decision. German Chancellor Angela Merkel emerged from meetings with the prime ministers of China and India with joint commitment to the Paris accord and hints of new global alliances.
French President Emmanuel Macron assured Americans, in English, in a video, that "France believes in you, the world believes in you," and urged "all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the president of the United States" to come work in France. He ended with a little dig at Trump: "Make our planet great again."
We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres did not mention treaty renegotiation in his statement, but he said he "remains confident that cities, states, and businesses within the United States — along with other countries — will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century prosperity." So far, 30 U.S. states, several major cities, and scores of big companies have said they are sticking with the Paris goals. Peter Weber
Trump claimed bailing on the Paris Agreement helps Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh's mayor vehemently disagrees.
President Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, a global pact to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow climate change. The U.S. will be just the third nation to not participate in the pact, joining Nicaragua and Syria. Former President Barack Obama initially committed the U.S. to the agreement in 2015.
"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said in explaining his decision, saying the Paris accord imposed "draconian financial and economic burdens" on the U.S., with "American workers, who I love," paying the price of compliance. "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests," he added.
Trump: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris"
Shortly after Trump made his remarks, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto chimed in that he was not impressed:
As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.
In his response Thursday to Trump's decision to withdraw, Obama urged cities to join with states and private businesses to "lead the way" forward and "help protect for future generations the one planet we've got." Kimberly Alters
On Thursday, President Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a climate pact that has been signed by every nation in the world except Nicaragua and Syria.
The Weather Channel was not having it:
Read The Weather Channel's coverage here. Jeva Lange
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday reacted to President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Obama signed onto the agreement, which seeks to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow global warming, in 2015. Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the agreement with a speech Thursday in the Rose Garden, slamming its "draconian financial and economic burdens."
"A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children," Obama said in a statement. "It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible." Obama went on to laud the "bold American ambition" that enabled the Paris accord, and said "the nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits."
Obama slammed the Trump administration for joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future"; only Nicaragua and Syria have not signed onto the agreement. He then urged smaller entities, whether individual cities or private businesses, to "do even more to lead the way." Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Statement from Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Agreement
