Trevor Noah has the best, and hopefully the last, 'covfefe' joke, and it's one only he could make
Trevor Noah had one more "covfefe" joke in him on Thursday's Daily Show, and he went big. Perhaps channeling the 1980 South African sleeper classic The Gods Must Be Crazy, Noah plays an African youth named Covfefe who only discovers what his name means through a cryptic typo from the president of the United States. Yes, covfefe jokes are well past their short expiration date — something the Covfefe trailer alludes to — and yes, Twitter is ruining America, but if you have one more covfefe joke left in you, this is a pretty clever one to spend it on. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump is an "environmentalist," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross claimed Friday on the Today show, the day after Trump announced that he is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. "He's very pro-environment," Ross said, explaining that those who say otherwise are "confusing the withdrawal" from the agreement aimed at limiting carbon emissions to help slow global warming "with the idea that he's against helping the climate." Ross emphasized that while Trump pulled out of the deal, he is not saying he's "not going to try to improve climate."
Today host Matt Lauer wasn't buying Ross' depiction of Trump as an "environmentalist." "How can you say he's an environmentalist when he's rolled back many of the initiatives of the Obama administration and now he's basically taken a 180-degree turn from what the Obama administration did in signing this Paris accord?"
Ross pushed back on the notion that the Obama administration was "right" to sign the agreement, which he argued is "destructive of U.S. economic growth." "But what about the 195 other countries around the world?" Lauer asked, pointing out that Obama was far from the only world leader who thought this was the right thing to do.
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
WATCH: "He is an environmentalist... he's very pro-environment." @SecretaryRoss says of Trump pic.twitter.com/nRV6VU4mhp
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 2, 2017
Lots of CEOs groused about Trump quitting the Paris accord. Elon Musk and Bob Iger quit Trump's CEO council.
President Trump said he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change to protect U.S. jobs, but some of the country's biggest job creators immediately and vehemently disagreed with Trump's decision. For two of them, Tesla's Elon Musk and Disney CEO Robert Iger, it was enough to give up on trying to work with Trump:
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.
— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017
Musk and Iger were both on Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, his chief business advisory council, and Musk was also on Trump's initiative on manufacturing jobs. With Musk and Iger gone, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick having quit in February, there are 16 business executives left on Trump's council, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, General Motors chief executive Mary Barra, IBM chief Ginni Rometty, and council chairman Stephen Schwarzman from Blackstone, and they appear to be sticking with it, with various degrees of discomfort.
Musk has more to gain or lose here than most of the other members, since his rocket company, SpaceX, has several lucrative federal contracts and his other businesses, electric cars and solar power, are premised largely on transition from greenhouse-gas emissions to a greener economy. The California-based business community wasn't alone in taking extraordinary steps after Trump's announcement. Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs — the bank that has deeper ties to the Trump White House than just about any other company — was moved to issue his first tweet ever, after six years on Twitter. Peter Weber
Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement
— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017
Trump apparently felt nudged to scrap the Paris accord by the French president's aggressive handshake
President Trump was always inclined to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement to fight climate change, and he announced Thursday he will do so, after months of contentious White House debate that didn't even really take into account "the environmental and public health consequences of climate change," according to Axios. Case in point:
In briefing just now, White House official responds to question about whether Trump thinks climate change is real: "Can we stay on topic?"
— Amy Harder (@AmyAHarder) June 1, 2017
Instead, business leaders, economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and daughter Ivanka Trump spoke of the economic and diplomatic problems of quitting the global accord. They were outmaneuvered by chief strategist Stephen Bannon, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and budget chief Mick Mulvaney, who brought in reams of charts and statistics dismissed as "either erroneous, scientifically dubious, misleading, or out of date" by opponents of ditching the Paris Agreement, The Washington Post reports.
Trump's "final, deliberative verdict was the same as his initial, gut-level one," the Post says, basing its "account of Trump's decision-making process" on interviews with "more than a dozen administration officials, Trump confidants, Republican operatives, and European diplomats." Kellyanne Conway said that Trump "stayed where he's always been, and not for a lack of trying by those who have an opposite opinion." Some of that trying came from European leaders, who marshaled economic, moral, environmental, and global power arguments to persuade Trump to keep the U.S. in the agreement during the G7 summit in Sicily.
That might have backfired, The Washington Post says. "One senior White House official characterized disappointing European allies as 'a secondary benefit' of Trump's decision to withdraw." And there was one "nudge" to quit Paris in particular, from French President Emmanuel Macron:
Macron was quoted in a French journal talking about his white-knuckled handshake with Trump at their first meeting in Brussels, where the newly elected French president gripped Trump's hand tightly and would not let go for six long seconds in a show of alpha-male fortitude. ... Hearing smack-talk from the Frenchman 31 years his junior irritated and bewildered Trump, aides said. A few days later, Trump got his revenge. He proclaimed from the Rose Garden, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." [The Washington Post]
Pittsburgh, it should be noted, took Europe's side. And Macron may have gotten, once again, the last laugh. Peter Weber
Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old from Fresno, California, won the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, taking advantage of a misstep by runner-up Rohan Rajeev, 14, to correctly spell "marocain" — a type of dress fabric of ribbed crepe, usually made of silk or wool.
#Speller264 Ananya Vinay is the 2017 Scripps National Bee Champion. The 12-year-old spelled "marocain" correctly to win. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/tZ76dLE4k5
— NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017
"It's like a dream come true," Vinay said, after barely cracking a smile in the tournament. "I'm so happy right now." This was the first national spelling bee that had only one winner since 2013, and she and Rajeev went 21 rounds before he messed up "marram," a kind of beach grass, derived from a Scandinavian language; after 25 rounds, they would have faced a new tiebreaker test. Vinay is also the 13th straight Indian-American to win the Scripps spelling bee; Indian-Americans, who often hone their skills in special spelling competitions, have now won 18 of the past 22 national bees, starting with Nupur Lala in 1999, immortalized in the documentary Spellbound.
Vinay will take home $40,000 in cash and prizes, along with bragging rights. You can read Jeva Lange's history of the Scripps spelling bees at The Week, and why she loves them even though she's a lousy speller. Peter Weber
In March, the White House acknowleged that Jared Kushner had secretly met with Sergey Gorkov, the head of Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), in December. Kushner, the only known White House official to be a focus of the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, has been under scrutiny for back-channel communications with Moscow he suggested setting up in December with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
The White House maintains that the Kushner-Gorkov meeting was just one of many diplomatic meetings President Trump's son-in-law held during the transition, while VEB reiterated to The Washington Post this week that Gorkov met with Kushner as head of his family real estate business, as part of the bank's new investment strategy. VEB has been subject to U.S. sanctions since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
"Either account of the meeting could bring complications for a White House undergoing intensifying scrutiny from a special counsel and multiple congressional committees," The Washington Post notes: Either Kushner was representing Trump at a meeting with a Kremlin-linked bank pushing for lifting sanctions as the president, Barack Obama, was readying new sanctions over Russia's election interference, or Gorkov — a graduate of the FSB intelligence service academy — was meeting with a real estate executive, close to a president-elect, who was scouring for financing for his company's troubled $1.8 billion purchase of a Manhattan office building. Then the Post has this detail:
Flight data reviewed by The Washington Post suggests that the meeting may have taken place on Dec. 13 or 14, about two weeks after Kushner's encounter with Kislyak. A 19-seat twin-engine jet owned by a company linked to VEB flew from Moscow to the United States on Dec. 13 and departed from the Newark airport, outside New York City, at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 14, according to positional flight information provided by FlightAware. ... After leaving Newark on Dec. 14, the jet headed to Japan, where [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was visiting on Dec. 15 and 16. The news media had reported that Gorkov would join the Russian president there. [The Washington Post]
"Basically, VEB operates like Putin's slush fund," said Anders Aslund, a Russia expert at the Atlantic Center. VEB was also implicated in a U.S. espionage case with lateral ties to former Trump adviser Carter Page. The sanctions against VEB would not have barred Kushner from meeting Gorkov or Gorkov from investing in a U.S. real estate project. You can read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to immediately unfreeze travel ban for 6 Muslim nations
Late Thursday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to rule on the legality of its ban against all refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, and to allow the ban to take effect while it considers the appeal. President Trump's second executive order — he withdrew the first after it was blocked in court — has been stayed by both a federal judge in Hawaii and by the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled in May that Trump's order "drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination" and is "intended to bar Muslims from this country."
The Justice Department is arguing to the Supreme Court that the lower courts erred in taking into consideration Trump's vow, as a candidate, to ban Muslims from the U.S., saying that he has now sworn to uphold the Constitution so his campaign statements don't count. "The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States," says Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores.
If the ban takes effect, it would bar visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days and all U.S. refugees for 120 days, to give immigration officials time to see if there are serious flaws in the visa program. Trump has now been in office for 132 days. Asking for an immediate unfreezing of the ban is "an interesting procedural move, but the fact that it's taken this long may undermine, at least to some extent, the Trump administration's core argument that the entry ban, which has never gone into full effect, is essential to protect our national security," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck tells CNN. "While it seems likely that the court will eventually hear the government's challenge, the real question now is what happens in the interim."
It would take five justices to agree to allow Trump's travel ban to take effect, and the high court will likely hear arguments in the fall. "The temporary nature of the bans means they could well have run their course by the time the case is ready to be argued," The Associated Press says. But "if at least five justices vote to let the travel ban take effect, there's a good chance they also would uphold the policy later on." Peter Weber
Early Friday morning in the Philippines, a man with a rifle barged into a casino in Manila and started shooting at slot machines and setting tables on fire. The English-speaking gunman escaped with about $226,000 worth of gambling chips and was later found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot on the fifth floor of the Resorts World Manila casino, Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said Friday morning.
Police have found 36 victims in the casino, all dead from apparent smoke inhalation and none of them with gunshot wounds. Officials say the motive was robbery; Albayalde speculated that the unidentified man either wanted to recoup gambling losses or went "totally nuts." The attack sparked panic in the area and several people were wounded in a stampede to leave the smoke-filled casino. "Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom," Tomas Apolinario, a fire official, told CNN.
Soon after the attack, President Trump characterized it as a "terrorist attack." "We are closely monitoring the situation," Trump said on live TV Thursday afternoon, before announcing he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. "But it is really very sad as to what's going on throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected." Soon after, the Philippine police chief and a Resorts World Manila executive said there was no sign of terrorism in the attack.
An unidentified senior White House official tells CNN that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster had briefed Trump on the incident before he went into the Rose Garden, and that his briefing included "that media reports indicated ISIS had taken credit." An unidentified U.S. intelligence official tells NBC Nightly News that U.S. intelligence agencies had not called it a terrorist attack, and that Trump "was freelancing" with his characterization. "A laugh went up in the Situation Room" when Trump made his declaration, the official said. Peter Weber